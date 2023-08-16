Cristiano Ronaldo, who is widely regarded as one of the best footballers in history, was born on February 5, 1985, in Funchal, Madeira, Portugal, he swiftly gained attention for his immense talent.

Ronaldo joined Sporting Lisbon's youth academy in 1997 and progressed remarkably, debuting for the senior team in 2002 aged just 17. His electric performances at Sporting, including his first professional goal in 2002, caught the attention of football's biggest clubs around the world.

A decisive moment arrived during a friendly match against Manchester United in 2003, which led to his transfer to the Premier League giants later that year. Ronaldo's stint at Man United from 2003 to 2009 saw him achieve numerous milestones, win three Premier League titles, and secure his first Ballon d'Or nomination. But it's what he achieved after leaving England that will truly define his career.

Those early years laid the groundwork for his legendary career, marked by dazzling dribbles, remarkable goals, and an unrivalled work ethic. Ronaldo's journey from Sporting Lisbon to Manchester United paved the way for his global stardom and his future status as one of football's greatest icons.

Cristiano Ronaldo at Sporting Lisbon

Cristiano Ronaldo's illustrious football career began at Sporting Lisbon, where he honed his exceptional skills and embarked on a path that would eventually lead him to global stardom.

In a mere season with Sporting, Ronaldo's electrifying performances attracted the attention from Europe's top clubs. His standout moment came in a match against Manchester United during a friendly tournament in 2003, where he caught the eye of Sir Alex Ferguson. This pivotal encounter marked the start of his meteoric rise, as Manchester United secured his transfer in August 2003.

During his time at Sporting, Ronaldo achieved notable milestones, including his first professional goal and his impressive contributions in the Primeira Liga. Despite his relatively brief stint at the club, his impact was profound, setting the stage for an outstanding career.

In essence, Ronaldo's formative years at Sporting Lisbon were characterized by rapid development, dazzling performances, and the early signs of his exceptional talent, which he would later showcase on the global stage.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Honours at Sporting Lisbon

Title Year(s) Supertaca Candido de Oliveira (1) 2002

Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo's first spell at Manchester United from 2003 to 2009 stands as a defining chapter in both his career and the club's history.

Arriving as a young prodigy from Sporting Lisbon, Ronaldo's evolution into a football phenomenon was rapid and remarkable.

Despite initially donning the iconic number 7 jersey, he faced early scepticism and adaptation challenges. However, his work ethic, determination, and undeniable talent soon silenced his critics.

His first Premier League goal for United came in a 3-0 win over Portsmouth on November 1, 2003. Ronaldo's performances helped Manchester United secure three consecutive Premier League titles from 2007 to 2009, as well as a Champions League triumph in 2008, where he scored a crucial header in the final against Chelsea.

Records tumbled as he etched his name in Manchester United's history books. In the 2007-2008 season, Ronaldo's prolific form yielded 42 goals, a feat that earned him the FIFA World Player of the Year award and his first Ballon d'Or. His total of 118 goals in 292 appearances for the club underscored his impact, and he became the club's all-time leading scorer as a winger.

Ronaldo's time at Manchester United showcased not only his footballing excellence but also his growth as a leader and team player. His incredible free-kicks, aerial prowess and unmatched work rate endeared him to fans worldwide. His departure in 2009 for Real Madrid marked the end of a glorious chapter, but his legacy lived on, and his influence on Manchester United's footballing ethos continued.

From his initial days of promise to becoming a global superstar, he left an indelible mark through records, titles and an enduring legacy that still reverberates within Old Trafford's walls.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Honours at Manchester United

Title Year(s) Premier League (3) 2006/2007, 2007/2008, 2008/2009 FA Cup (1) 2003/2004 Football League Cup (2) 2005/2006, 2008/2009 FA Community Shield (1) 2007 UEFA Champions League (1) 2007/2008 FIFA Club World Cup (1) 2008

Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo's move from Manchester United to the Spanish capital marked a seismic shift in the footballing landscape, as he embarked on a journey that would elevate him to the status of a true footballing legend.

Ronaldo's transfer to Real Madrid was completed on July 1, 2009, for a then-world record fee. Wearing the iconic number 7 shirt once again, he was entrusted with carrying on the legacy of legendary players who had donned the same number before him. It's fair to say he didn't disappoint.

The ensuing years at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium were a masterclass in footballing brilliance. Ronaldo's records and milestones became a regular feature of his Real Madrid career. His prolific goal-scoring prowess saw him amass an incredible 451 goals in 438 appearances, making him the club's all-time leading scorer. One of the most memorable moments was his breathtaking goal against Porto in the 2009-2010 Champions League, showcasing his ability to score from impossible angles.

The years 2013 and 2014 were particularly emblematic. Ronaldo netted an astonishing 69 goals across all competitions in the 2013 calendar year, a feat that earned him his second Ballon d'Or. He repeated this accomplishment in 2014. His incredible consistency, remarkable athleticism, and dedication to his craft set new standards for excellence.

One of the defining moments of Ronaldo's Real Madrid career arrived in the 2013-2014 Champions League final against Atletico Madrid. Trailing 1-0 deep into injury time, Ronaldo's header levelled the score, paving the way for a dramatic comeback victory in extra time. This victory marked Real Madrid's 10th European Cup/Champions League title, labelled "La Decima."

Ronaldo's records extended beyond individual accolades. He led Real Madrid to two La Liga titles (2011-2012, 2016-2017) and numerous domestic trophies. The pinnacle of his club career came in the 2016-2017 season when Real Madrid secured a historic La Liga-Champions League double. Ronaldo's brace against Juventus in the Champions League final showcased his big-game mentality and ability to perform on the grandest stages.

Off the pitch, Ronaldo's impact was equally significant. His marketability, charisma, and dedication to maintaining peak physical condition elevated his global image and redefined the modern footballer's approach to athleticism and brand-building. Put simply, Cristiano Ronaldo changed the game both on and off the pitch.

Ronaldo's Real Madrid era concluded with a transfer to Juventus in 2018, leaving an indelible mark on the club's history. His tenure was one of goals, unprecedented achievements and a consistent pursuit of excellence that transformed him into a football icon. The Portuguese superstar's time at the Bernabéu will forever be celebrated as a golden age in Real Madrid's storied legacy.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Honours at Real Madrid

Title Year(s) La Liga (2) 2011/2012, 2016/2017 Copa del Rey (2) 2010/2011, 2013/2014 Supercopa de Espana (2) 2012, 2017 UEFA Champions League (4) 2013/2014, 2015/2016, 2016/2017, 2017/2018 UEFA Super Cup (3) 2014, 2016, 2017 FIFA Club World Cup (3) 2014, 2016, 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival at Juventus in 2018 marked a new chapter in his illustrious career, as he sought to continue his footballing journey in Italy. His transfer brought immense anticipation, and he didn't disappoint, leaving an enduring mark on the club during his time in Turin.

He made his Juventus debut on August 18, 2018, in a Serie A match against Chievo Verona. He quickly demonstrated his scoring prowess, finding the back of the net in that game and going on to clinch his first Serie A title with the club in the 2018-2019 season. His impact extended beyond goals, as he influenced the team's mentality and performance on and off the pitch.

Throughout his Juventus tenure, Ronaldo continued to shatter records. In the 2019-2020 season, he became the fastest player in the club's history to reach 50 goals, while his remarkable consistency and work ethic were evident as he played a crucial role in securing multiple Scudetto titles for the Italian giants. In doing so, he showcased his adaptability to different football environments and leagues.

Ronaldo's achievements weren't confined to league competition, though, as he propelled Juventus to the Coppa Italia title in the 2020-2021 season.

Beyond his on-field contributions, Ronaldo's impact on the global appeal of Juventus was substantial. His presence drew increased attention to Serie A and the club, leading to a surge in merchandise sales, brand recognition, and international visibility.

After three hugely successful seasons in Italy, the Portugal international announced his intentions to leave the club and despite Manchester City reportedly coming close to securing his services, it was announced in August 2021 that he would be returning to Manchester United. Ronaldo ended his Juventus career with 101 goals in just 134 first-team appearances.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Honours at Juventus

Title Year(s) Serie A (2) 2018/2019, 2019/2020 Coppa Italia (1) 2020/2021 Supercoppa Italiana (2) 2018, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United

Ronaldo's return to Manchester United, for an initial £12.85m fee, came at a time when the Red Devils were in a very different situation to the one he left 12 years earlier. He left when they were dominating English football but this time, United were in yet another transitional period.

The superstar made his second Man United debut in September 2021, scoring twice in a 4-1 Premier League victory over Newcastle United. He followed that up in September with a late winner against Villarreal in the Champions League.

In December 2021, his two goals against Arsenal saw him surpass 800 career goals, but fortunes on the pitch for United were becoming fractured. Poor form and disappointing results under manager Ralf Rangnick saw Ronaldo become disillusioned with life at Old Trafford.

Despite that, Ronaldo ended his first season back in England with 24 goals in all competitions, although the club's failure to qualify for the Champions League fueled reports of a possible exit for Ronaldo, who wanted to continue competing in the continent's premier club competition.

New manager Erik ten Hag publicly claimed Ronaldo was not for sale, though, and Ronaldo did stay at the club beyond the summer. The first-half of the season, though, was filled with controversy, culminating in the Portuguese refusing to come on as a substitute against Tottenham, leading to him being dropped for United''s next fixture against Chelsea.

He did return to first-team action but it appeared the damage had been done by then. Public criticism towards ten Hag, the club and the owners ultimately led to a fractured relationship between Ronaldo and the club he once loved and he eventually left the club by mutual consent in November 2022, after scoring 27 goals in 54 first-team appearances.

Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr

In December 2022, it was revealed Cristiano Ronaldo would sign for Saudi Arabia outfit Al Nassr, with the Portuguese agreeing a contract until 2025. It was later confirmed that Ronaldo would be the highest-paid player in history, with his contract reportedly worth an astonishing €200m-per-year.

He made his Al Nassr debut at the end of January 2023, in a 1-0 Saudi Pro League victory over Al-Ettifaq. He scored his first goal a 2-2 draw against Al-Fateh, via a last-minute penalty. He ended his first season in Saudi Arabia with 14 goals in 19 first-team appearances.

The start of his second season in the Middle East saw Ronaldo lift more silverware as Al Nassr won the Arab Club Champions Cup for the first time in its history, with the superstar scoring twice in the final to beat rivals Al-Hilal 2-1 in the final.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Honours at Al Nassr

Title Year(s) Arab Club Champions Cup 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo with Portugal

Since his debut for the national team in August 2003, Ronaldo has exemplified the role of a footballing icon while achieving numerous records and milestones.

Ronaldo's journey with the Portuguese national team includes multiple appearances in European Championships (Euros) and World Cups. His leadership qualities came to the fore as he captained the team to victory in the 2016 UEFA European Championship, Portugal's first major international title. His performance in that tournament was remarkable, and he was instrumental in guiding Portugal to victory despite being injured for most of the final.

Key dates and milestones punctuate Ronaldo's international journey. In 2008, he played a pivotal role in Portugal reaching the Euro semi-finals. He became Portugal's all-time leading scorer in 2014 and continued to extend that record over the years. His international milestone of 100 goals was achieved in September 2020.

Following that, Ronaldo helped guide Portugal to their first UEFA Nations League title, winning the inaugural tournament by beating the Netherlands 1-0 on home soil.

Ronaldo's records and achievements with Portugal are as illustrious as his club career. His performances in World Cup qualifiers, European Championships and Nations League matches underline his commitment to representing his country with distinction.

His international career is a beacon of excellence, determination, and achievement that continues to inspire football fans and athletes around the world.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Honours with Portugal

Title Year(s) UEFA European Championship (1) 2016 UEFA Nations League (1) 2018/2019

Cristiano Ronaldo's Personal Accolades & Records

Cristiano Ronaldo's remarkable football journey is jam-packed with an array of personal records, accolades, and achievements. His numerous Ballon d'Or awards, emblematic of the world's best player, stand as a testament to his consistent excellence.

Ronaldo secured his first Ballon d'Or in 2008, marking the inception of his dominance on the global stage. His subsequent wins in 2013, 2014, 2016, and 2017 solidified his status as one of the sport's all-time greats.

Ronaldo's goal-scoring prowess is equally astounding. He holds the record for most goals scored in the UEFA Champions League and his prolific international career saw him become the highest-scoring European player in international competitions.

The Portuguese superstar's career showcases his remarkable dedication, versatility, and unrelenting drive for success, earning him a place among football's most iconic figures.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Personal Honours

Award Year(s) FIFA Ballon d'Or (5) 2008, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017 FIFA World Player of the Year (1) 2008 Best FIFA Men's Player (2) 2016, 2017 FIFA Special Award for Outstanding Career Achievement (1) 2021 UEFA Men's Player of the Year (4) 2007/2008, 2013/2014, 2015/2016, 2016/2017 European Golden Show (4) 2007/2008, 2010/2011, 2013/2014, 2014/2015 Golden Foot (1) 2020 FIFA Club World Cup Golden Ball (1) 2016 FIFA Puskas Award (1) 2009 UEFA European Championship Team of the Tournament (3) 2004, 2012, 2016 UEFA European Championship Golden Boot (1) 2020 Premier League Player of the Season (2) 2006/2007, 2007/2008 La Liga Best Player (1) 2013/2014 Serie A Football of the Year (2) 2019, 2020 Premier League Golden Boot (1) 2007/2008 FPF Portuguese Player of the Year (5) 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2022 FIFA Team of the Year (13) 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 FIFA FIFPro World XI (15) 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 La Liga Top Scorer (3) 2010/2011, 2013/2014, 2014/2015 Serie A Top Scorer (1) 2020/2021 UEFA Champions League Top Scorer (7) 2007/2008, 2012/2013, 2013/2014, 2014/2015, 2015/2016, 2016/2017, 2017/2018 Arab Club Champions Cup Top Scorer (1) 2023 FIFA Club World Cup Top Assist Provider (1) 2014

Cristiano Ronaldo's Individual Club & International Records