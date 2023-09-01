Declan Rice's early career is a testament to his rapid rise in the world of football. Born on January 14, 1999, in London, Rice began his football journey at the renowned Chelsea Youth Academy, showcasing his exceptional talent as a versatile midfielder and defender. However, his path to stardom took an unexpected turn when Chelsea released him at the age of 14.

Rice's resilience and determination were evident as he joined West Ham United's youth system in 2014, determined to prove himself. His dedication paid off when he made his senior debut for the club in May 2017 at just 18 years old. This marked the beginning of a meteoric rise in the Premier League.

Rice's statistics and consistency in midfield quickly caught the attention of fans and scouts alike. He earned a reputation for his impeccable passing accuracy, ball-winning abilities and composure. His breakthrough season came in 2018/2019 when he made 34 Premier League appearances and won the Hammer of the Year award.

Milestones continued to pile up as Rice made his debut for the England national team in March 2019, solidifying his status as a promising young talent. With each passing season, his stock continued to rise, attracting interest from top clubs in England and Europe, eventually securing a £105m transfer to Arsenal in July 2023, making him the most expensive British player of all time.

Declan Rice's early career is defined by his resilience, adaptability and remarkable rise from Chelsea's youth system reject to a Premier League and international star. His journey serves as an inspiration to aspiring young footballers worldwide, proving that dedication and determination can turn setbacks into success.

Declan Rice at West Ham

Rice made his senior debut for West Ham United on May 21, 2017, at the age of 18, in a Premier League match against Burnley. His versatility was immediately noticeable, as he played as a central defender in that game. This debut marked the beginning of his journey as a key player for the Hammers.

While Rice initially played as a defender, he soon transitioned into a midfield role, where he truly began to shine. His ability to break up play, distribute the ball effectively and provide defensive stability in midfield made him an invaluable asset for West Ham during his time in east London.

He consistently ranked among the top performers in various categories, including interceptions, tackles and passing accuracy. His composure on the ball and his knack for making crucial interceptions became defining aspects of his play. His contributions in both defensive and offensive phases of the game were notable. Rice scored his first goal for West Ham in January 2019, netting the winner in a home Premier League match against Arsenal.

The midfielder went on to play a crucial role in West Ham's journey to success under David Moyes. He was instrumental in helping the team secure a top-six finish in the Premier League for the 2020/2021 season, which earned them a spot in European competition. He did the same the following season as the Hammers secured a 7th-placed Premier League finish and reached the Europa League semi-finals.

In what would prove to be his final season at the club in 2022/2023, Rice was named captain of West Ham and while the Hammers suffered in domestic competition, finishing 14th in the Premier League, the midfielder played a pivotal role in the Hammers winning the Europa Conference League, beating Fiorentina in the final in June 2023. It ended a 43-year silverware drought for the club and was their first European trophy in 47 years. That final would prove to be Rice's final game in a West Ham shirt as he secured a record-breaking move to London rivals Arsenal just a month later.

Throughout his time at West Ham, Declan Rice was often linked with moves to larger Premier League clubs and other top European teams. His consistently strong performances and his potential to become one of the best midfielders in the world made him a highly sought-after talent.

Rice himself even admitted that he saw himself winning trophies throughout his career and it became common knowledge that if he was to achieve those ambitions, he would have to leave West Ham in order to do so. He would leave the club having made 245 first-team appearances over six years, scoring 15 goals and providing a further 13 assists.

Rice's Honours at West Ham

Title Year(s) UEFA Europa Conference League (1) 2022/2023

Declan Rice at Arsenal

Declan Rice joined Arsenal in July 2023 for £105m, making him the most expensive British player in history. That fee included £5m od add-ons, which involve Arsenal qualifying for the Champions League and Rice playing in at least 60% of the Gunners' games each season.

The midfielder made his competitive debut in the Community Shield against Manchester City, which the Gunners won on penalties. Rice then made his Premier League debut in August 2023, as Arsenal starting their season with a 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest.

Rice's Honours at Arsenal

Title Year(s) FA Community Shield (1) 2023

Declan Rice with England

Declan Rice's international career with the England national team has been marked by his rapid ascent as a talented midfielder and a key figure in the squad.

Rice made his senior international debut for England on March 22, 2019, in a UEFA Euro 2020 qualification match against the Czech Republic. His debut was a significant moment in his career, and it showcased the trust placed in him by England's management.

One of Rice's standout performances in an England shirt came during the UEFA Nations League in June 2019. He played a pivotal role in England's midfield, helping the team reach the semi-finals of the competition. His composure on the ball, ability to break up opposition attacks and distribute play effectively earned him praise from fans and pundits alike.

He then played a vital role in England's journey to the Euro 2020 final, putting in what many believe to be a Man of the Match performance, despite the Three Lions losing on penalties.

To date, Rice has 43 caps for England and has scored three international goals.

Declan Rice's Personal Accolades & Records

Declan Rice's rapid rise in the world of football, both at the club and international level, has led a handful of early personal honours. His versatility, consistency and leadership qualities were key factors in his success at West Ham, which ultimately led to recognition from both the club and fans alike.

Given Rice is still in the early stages of his career, it's expected the midfielder will win a lot more personal honours and set more records as his career plays out.

Declan Rice's Personal Honours