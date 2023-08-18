Erling Haaland, the Norwegian goal machine, has rapidly risen to prominence in the early stages of his career, captivating fans worldwide with his remarkable talent and goal-scoring prowess.

Born on July 21, 2000, Haaland made his professional debut with Norwegian side Bryne FK in 2016. He began to show just how prolific he was in front of goal during two seasons with Modle in Norway. However, it was his move to Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg in January 2019 that truly marked the start of his meteoric rise.

During his time at Salzburg, Haaland shattered records and etched his name in football history. In the 2019-2020 UEFA Champions League campaign, he became the first player to score in his first five consecutive appearances. His exceptional form earned him a move to German giants Borussia Dortmund in January 2020, where he continued his goalscoring exploits.

Haaland's combination of speed, strength and clinical finishing has resulted in astonishing statistics. His tally of goals in his late teens and early twenties is unparalleled, even drawing comparisons to some of the game's greatest legends. The striker's ability to find the net consistently has propelled him to multiple awards, including the 2020 Golden Boy Award.

Erling Haaland at Molde

Haaland's football journey took a significant step forward during his time at Molde FK in Norway. Joining the club's youth ranks in 2017, he quickly made his mark on the senior team. In his debut season in 2017, he showcased his potential with four goals in his first three appearances.

However, it was in the 2018/2019 season that Haaland truly made waves, finishing as the top scorer in the Norwegian top-flight league, Eliteserien, with 12 goals in 25 appearances. His exceptional performances earned him a move to Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg in January 2019.

Haaland's time at Molde was instrumental in his development as a goalscoring phenomenon, and his achievements there laid the foundation for his subsequent successes.

Erling Haaland at RB Salzburg

Haaland's tenure at RB Salzburg from January 2019 to January 2020 saw him get better and better. The young Norwegian striker made an immediate impact, showcasing his extraordinary talent on the European stage.

In the 2019-2020 UEFA Champions League campaign, Haaland's remarkable feat of scoring eight goals in his first six group stage matches garnered attention worldwide. His blistering pace, physicality and clinical finishing left opponents stunned. This accomplishment, coupled with his earlier achievements, earned him the prestigious Golden Boy award in 2020.

Beyond the Champions League, Haaland's domestic performances were equally impressive. During his time at Salzburg, he scored a total of 29 goals in just 27 appearances in the Austrian Bundesliga. This incredible scoring rate emphasized his prolific nature and established him as one of the hottest young prospects in world football.

One of the most memorable moments of his time at Salzburg came when he scored a hat-trick against Genk in the Champions League, becoming the third-youngest player to achieve this feat in the history of the competition. His time with the Austrian club served as a springboard for his subsequent move to Borussia Dortmund in Germany.

Haaland's Honours at RB Salzburg

Title Year(s) Austrian Bundesliga (1) 2018/2019 Austrian Cup (1) 2018/2019

Erling Haaland at Borussia Dortmund

Erling Haaland's arrival at Borussia Dortmund in January 2020 marked the beginning of a new chapter in his burgeoning football career, and the Norwegian sensation continued to build on his already impressive reputation.

Haaland's debut for Borussia Dortmund was nothing short of spectacular, as he scored a hat-trick against FC Augsburg just 23 minutes after coming on as a substitute. This stunning introduction set the tone for his time at the club, as he consistently found the back of the net with astonishing regularity.

In the second half of the 2019-2020 season, Haaland scored an impressive 16 goals in just 18 Bundesliga appearances. His combination of physical strength, lightning-fast pace and clinical finishing made him a nightmare for defenders. He continued to shine in the UEFA Champions League as well, finishing the season with a total of 10 goals in the competition.

The 2020-2021 season saw Haaland's star continue to rise. He maintained his exceptional goal-scoring form, netting 27 goals in 28 Bundesliga matches and 10 goals in the Champions League. His performance against Sevilla in the Round of 16, where he scored both goals in a 2-2 draw, showcased his ability to thrive in high-pressure situations. He ended that season with 41 goals in as many first-team appearances. The following season, he continued his outstanding rate of scoring with 29 goals in just 30 appearances in all competitions.

Haaland's achievements at Borussia Dortmund are highlighted not only by his goal-scoring prowess but also by the numerous records he set during his time in Germany. He became the youngest player in Bundesliga history to reach 25 goals and the quickest to score 20 goals in the competition. His consistency and impact on the team's success earned him the nickname "The Terminator" among fans.

Apart from his individual accomplishments, Haaland's presence and contributions helped Borussia Dortmund secure top-four finishes in the Bundesliga and make notable progress in European competitions. Despite his individual successes, though, he was only able to help Dortmund to one DFB-Pokal trophy during his time at the club.

As one of the most sought-after talents in world football, Haaland's time at Borussia Dortmund was a pivotal phase in his career, so it was no surprise when it was announced he would be joining legendary manager Pep Guardiola at Premier League giants Manchester City in the summer of 2022. He ended his Dortmund career with an astonishing 86 goals in 89 first-team appearances.

Haalands Honours at Borussia Dortmund

Title Year(s) DFB-Pokal (1) 2020/2021

Erling Haaland at Manchester City

Haaland joined Man City in July 2022 after the Premier League champions activated his £51.2m release clause.

On his Premier League debut in August, the Norway international scored both goals in a 2-0 win over West Ham and by the end of the month, he already had two hat-tricks to his name after bagging trebles against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest. By then, it was clear the Premier League had a goalscoring phenomenon on their hands.

Haaland then scored a brace on his Champions League debut for Manchester City, before becoming the first Premier League player in history to score a hat-trick in three successive home games. In doing so, he also set the record for the fastest player to three Premier League hat-tricks, which he achieved in just eight games. The previous record was held by Michael Owen, who reached that milestone in 48 games. By the end of 2022, Haaland already had 20 goals in just 14 Premier League games.

In March 2023, the explosive striker scored five goals in a Champions League clash against RB Leipzig, becoming only the third player to do so after Lionel Messi and Adriano. It was a haul that also took him to 39 goals in all competitions, which broke Man City's club record for most goals scored in a single season, which had been held by Tommy Johnson since 1928/1929.

By the end of his first season in England, Haaland had more records under his belt. His 36 Premier League goals set a record for the most goals scored in a single season, while he also broke the record for most goal contributions (goals & assists) in a single season, previously held by Thierry Henry. On top of all that, the striker won the European Golden Shoe and the Premier League golden boot.

It would prove to be the dream first season for Haaland in England as, on top of all of his personal records, milestones and a record of 52 goals in 53 games, Man City went on to win a historic treble - the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League.

At the beginning of his second season at Man City, Haaland netted a brace against Burnley on the opening day of the new Premier League season before Manchester City beat Sevilla on penalties to win their first UEFA Super Cup title, taking Haaland's trophy count to four since his signed for the club 13 months earlier.

To-date, his career record at the age of just 23 is an astonishing 209 goals in 256 first-team club appearances.

Haaland's Honours at Man City

Title Year(s) Premier League (1) 2022/2023 FA Cup (1) 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League (1) 2022/2023 UEFA Super Cup (1) 2023

Erling Haaland with Norway

Erling Haaland's international career with the Norwegian national team has been characterized by his prolific scoring and potential to become a footballing icon for his country.

Making his debut on September 5, 2019, he swiftly asserted his impact by becoming Norway's youngest-ever scorer in a European Championship qualifier against Sweden.

Haaland's scoring prowess continued to shine as he netted crucial goals during the UEFA Nations League and World Cup qualifiers. His remarkable record includes becoming the first teenager to score in five consecutive UEFA European Championship qualifiers.

Since his 2019 debut, Haaland has netted 24 goals in just 25 appearances for Norway.

Erling Haaland's Personal Accolades & Records

Erling Haaland's remarkable football journey is punctuated by a slew of personal records and prestigious awards that underscore his extraordinary goalscoring talent.

His rapid ascent began with becoming the youngest player to score a hat-trick on his Bundesliga debut in January 2020, a feat achieved within just 23 minutes for Borussia Dortmund.

In the 2019-2020 UEFA Champions League, Haaland set a new record by becoming the fastest player to reach 10 goals in the competition, a milestone accomplished in just seven appearances. This astonishing form led to his inclusion in the UEFA Champions League Squad of the Season.

The coveted Golden Boy Award, bestowed upon him in 2020, marked his status as the best young footballer in Europe. His prolific goal-scoring continued, with records like being the youngest player to score 20 goals in Bundesliga history.

Haaland's legacy also extends to his national team, where he became the youngest player to score for Norway in a European Championship qualifier. These records and accolades are a testament to his immense talent and his potential to shape the footballing landscape for years to come.

Haaland's Personal Honours