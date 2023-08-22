Harry Kane rose to prominence through a remarkable early career that showcased his prodigious talent and dedication. Born on July 28, 1993, in Walthamstow, London, Kane's journey to becoming one of the world's most prolific strikers was not as straightforward as other big names in the games.

Kane's professional journey began when he joined the youth ranks at Tottenham Hotspur in 2004. Loan spells at Leyton Orient, Millwall, Norwich City, and Leicester City allowed him to hone his skills and prepare him for the big stage.

However, it was upon his return to Tottenham following a loan spell at Leicester in 2013 that Kane truly shone. In the 2014-2015 season, he burst onto the scene, notching an impressive 31 goals in all competitions and winning the Premier League Golden Boot.

Kane's scoring prowess continued, earning him a reputation for being a reliable and versatile striker. He broke the 20-goal barrier in nine successive seasons, including a record-breaking 2017-2018 campaign where he surpassed Alan Shearer's record for most Premier League goals in a calendar year with 39.

In addition to domestic success, Kane's international career flourished as he became an integral part of the England national team. He showcased his skill on the global stage, finishing as the top scorer in the 2018 FIFA World Cup and helping England reach the semi-finals, before eventually becoming the Three Lions' highest goalscorer of all time.

With numerous records, including multiple Premier League Golden Boots, and a relentless pursuit of excellence, Harry Kane's early career is a testament to his determination, scoring prowess, and ability to rise to the occasion in the world of football.

Harry Kane On Loan

Harry Kane's loans at Leyton Orient, Millwall, Norwich City and Leicester City played a crucial role in shaping his early career, providing him with invaluable experience and a platform to develop his skills as a footballer.

Kane's loan journey began at Leyton Orient during the 2010/2011 season. Despite his youth, he showcased promise, contributing five goals in 18 appearances. This stint laid the foundation for his subsequent loans.

A move to Millwall in the 2011/2012 season further polished his talents. Kane's nine goals in 27 appearances demonstrated his adaptability and marked him as a rising star within the game.

The following season saw Kane loaned to Norwich City for the 2012/2013 campaign. It would, however, prove to be a difficult loan spell, with the striker failing to find the net in his five appearances for the Canaries.

Leicester City welcomed Kane on loan for the 2013/2014 season. He struggled there, too, contributing just two goals in 15 appearances, casting doubt on whether he would ever be able to make the step-up to Premier League football with Tottenham.

These early loans not only provided Kane with consistent playing time but also enriched him with diverse football experiences. The lessons learned and challenges faced during these stints helped mould him into the prolific striker he is today, solidifying his reputation as a football icon.

Harry Kane at Tottenham Hotspur

Despite his underwhelming loan spells at both Norwich and Leicester, Kane's breakthrough season arrived in 2014/2015, a campaign that witnessed his meteoric rise to prominence.

He scored 31 goals across all competitions, a feat that not only earned him the Premier League Golden Boot but also cemented his status as one of England's brightest footballing talents. The audacity of his goals, the precision of his finishing, and the unwavering commitment he displayed on the field endeared him to the fans, who recognized that a special talent was in their midst.

Kane's scoring exploits didn't fade as the seasons rolled on; in fact, they intensified. The 2015/2016, 2016/2017 and 2017/2018 seasons saw him clinch three consecutive Premier League Golden Boots, a rare achievement that underscored his remarkable consistency and adaptability in front of goal. His ability to net goals from various positions and situations marked him as a complete striker, equally adept at headers, volleys, and clinical finishes.

The year 2017 marked a pivotal moment in Kane's Tottenham journey, as he shattered the long-standing record for most Premier League goals in a calendar year. Surpassing Alan Shearer's record, Kane ended 2017 with an astounding 39 league goals. Alongside this achievement, he also became the first player to score six Premier League hat-tricks in a calendar year.

In the same year, Kane was rewarded with the captain's armband at Spurs. His leadership qualities, which included leading by example and motivating his teammates, were evident both on and off the pitch. His dedication to the club's cause endeared him to fans and made him a true symbol of Tottenham.

Kane's impact extended beyond domestic competitions; he led the line with aplomb in European tournaments as well. His contributions in the Champions League were pivotal, with goals against Europe's elite clubs underscoring his ability to perform on the grandest stages. His knack for netting crucial goals solidified his status as a player who thrived under pressure.

Kane's illustrious journey at Tottenham was marked by consistent milestones. In February 2018, he achieved the remarkable feat of scoring his 100th Premier League goal, leading to many touting him as the best candidate to eventually go on and beat Alan Shearer's record of 260 Premier League goals.

The closest Kane came to winning silverware with Spurs came in the 2018/2019 season when Tottenham made it to the Champions League final, via two dramatic knock-out ties against Manchester City and Ajax in which they looked beaten in both before completing unlikely comebacks. Kane was injured for much of the second-half of that season but returned for the final against Liverpool, which Spurs lost 2-0.

As Kane's prowess continued to attract attention from European giants, his loyalty to Spurs remained unshaken. Despite lucrative offers from some of the world's biggest clubs, he chose to stay put, reaffirming his commitment to the club and its fans. This steadfastness further endeared him to the supporters, who saw in him not just a footballer, but a representative of their identity.

However, in the build-up to the 2021/2022 season, Kane's loyalty to Spurs was cast into serious doubt after chairman Daniel Levy rejected a £127m offer for Kane's signature from Manchester City. It was believed there had been a gentleman's agreement between Kane and Levy that he would be allowed to leave Tottenham that summer. It led to Kane not turning up for pre-season training and missing Spurs' first two Premier League games of the season. The striker did eventually announce that he would be staying at Tottenham for the foreseeable future, and he returned to action.

The 2022/2023 campaign will go down as a historic one for Kane. He went on to break the Premier League record for the most goals scored for a single club, netting his 185th top-flight goal for Spurs in a 1-0 win over Wolves. Kane then went on to become Tottenham's all-time leading goalscorer, overtaking Jimmy Greaves' 266 for Spurs. His 267th goal for Tottenham was also his 200th in the Premier League, making him only the third player to reach that milestone after Shearer and Wayne Rooney. Despite missing out on the golden boot in that season, his 30 goals made him the first player to score 30 or more goals in two separate 38-game Premier League seasons.

It would prove to be his last real act in a Tottenham shirt, though. Despite being involved in Spurs' pre-season obligations, Kane agreed to a €100m move to Bayern Munich in August 2023, making him the most expensive player in Bundesliga history.

It was a move that split opinion among football fans across the world. Kane's time at Tottenham was underlined by the fact he had not won any silverware, despite being regarded as one of the most prolific strikers in the world. Many fans believed he simply needed to leave Tottenham in order to win the silverware his career and outstanding quality deserved. Others, though, claimed that he should've stayed in order to become the Premier League's all-time top scorer.

He ended his Premier League career with 213 goals, 47 behind Shearer and he left Spurs with an outstanding record of 280 goals in 435 first-team appearances.

Harry Kane at Bayern Munich

Kane made his Bayern Munich debut on the same day he signed for the German giants, coming on as a substitute in 3-0 defeat to DFL-Supercup, meaning his career-long search for silverware would continue a little longer.

The striker scored his first goal for Bayern Munich on the opening day of the 2023/2024 Bundesliga season, also registering an assist in a 4-0 win over Werder Bremen.

Harry Kane with England

Kane made his international debut for England on March 27, 2015, in a European Championship qualifier against Lithuania. His breakthrough on the international stage was rapid, and he quickly became a talismanic figure for the national team.

One of Kane's most memorable moments came during the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. Captaining the Three Lions, he led by example and clinched the Golden Boot, being the tournament's top scorer with six goals. England's journey to the semi-finals that year, coupled with Kane's stellar performances, captured the hearts of the nation.

He would also captain England to the European Championships final in 2021, with the Three Lions losing the game to Italy on penalties, following a 1-1 in normal time.

Kane's scoring prowess has resulted in numerous records and milestones for his country. He became the fastest player to reach 20 goals for England, achieving this feat in just 24 appearances. He then became England's all-time record goalscorer when his penalty in a 2-1 victory over Italy was his 54th goal for the Three Lions, overtaking Wayne Rooney. To-date, Kane's record for England stands at an impressive 58 goals in just 84 appearances.

Beyond statistics and records, Kane's leadership on and off the field has been instrumental in shaping the team's identity. His dedication, work ethic, and humble demeanour have endeared him to fans and teammates alike. Kane's commitment to representing his country with pride and professionalism has set a standard for generations to come.

Harry Kane's Personal Accolades & Records

Harry Kane's illustrious football career is adorned with an array of personal records and accolades that underline his extraordinary talent.

His prolific scoring exploits have seen him break records aplenty. Kane became the fastest player to net 20 goals for England, accomplishing this feat in just 24 appearances. Domestically, he's consistently been among the Premier League's top scorers, further solidifying his reputation as one of the finest marksmen, while he is also Tottenham and England's all-time leading goalscorer.

Accolades have poured in as well, with Kane securing multiple Premier League Player of the Month awards and being a perennial fixture in the PFA Team of the Year.

Kane's Personal Honours

Award Year(s) Millwall Young Player of the Year (1) 2011/2012 PFA Premier League Team of the Year (5) 2014/2015, 2015/2016, 2016/2017, 2017/2018, 2020/2021 PFA Young Player of the Year (1) 2014/2015 PFA Fans' Player of the Year (1) 2016/2017 Tottenham Hotspur Player of the Year (3) 2014/2015, 2020/2021, 2022/2023 Premier League Golden Boot (3) 2015/2016, 2016/2017, 2020/2021 Premier League Playmaker of the Season (1) 2020/2021 England Player of the Year (2) 2017, 2018 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot (1) 2018 FIFA World Cup Dream Team (1) 2018

Kane's Individual Club & International Records