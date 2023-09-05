Jude Bellingham's early career is a testament to his exceptional talent and rapid rise in professional football. Born on June 29, 2003, in Stourbridge, England, he began his football journey at a young age, joining Birmingham City's youth academy in 2010.

Bellingham's breakthrough came in 2019 when, at just 16 years old, he made his senior debut for Birmingham City, becoming their youngest-ever first-team player.

In the 2019/2020 season, Bellingham's impressive performances in the midfield earned him widespread recognition. He scored four goals and provided three assists in 44 appearances, setting numerous records as the club's youngest goal scorer and the youngest player to captain the team.

His meteoric rise continued as he signed with German giants Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2020. The transfer made him the most expensive 17-year-old footballer in history. In his debut Bundesliga season, Bellingham showcased his maturity, exceptional ball control and vision, solidifying his reputation as one of Europe's brightest talents.

His three years in Germany would lead to a record-breaking transfer to Spanish giants Real Madrid in the summer of 2023, earmarking yet another monumental milestone in Bellingham's career and one that surely solidified him as an exciting, generational English talent.

His early career is a remarkable story of a young prodigy rising through the ranks, setting records and proving himself on the biggest stages of football. Jude Bellingham's journey promises a bright future in the sport.

Jude Bellingham at Birmingham City

Jude Bellingham's career at Birmingham City marked the inception of a footballing prodigy who quickly made headlines for his exceptional talent.

The defining moment came in 2019 when, at just 16 years old, he made his senior debut for Birmingham City, becoming their youngest-ever first-team player. Bellingham's debut season in professional football, during the 2019/2020 campaign, was nothing short of sensational. Playing predominantly as a central midfielder, he showcased remarkable composure, technical ability and a tireless work ethic in England's second tier.

Throughout his tenure with Birmingham City, Bellingham amassed impressive statistics for a player of his age. He scored four goals and provided three assists in 44 appearances in all competitions, making him a standout player in a struggling Championship side. He also set several records, becoming the youngest goal scorer in the club's history and, remarkably, the youngest player ever to captain the team.

His performances at Birmingham City attracted the attention of top European clubs, and in the summer of 2020, Bellingham made a high-profile move to Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga, further solidifying his reputation as one of the brightest young talents in world football.

Jude Bellingham's time at Birmingham City marked the beginning of a remarkable journey, and his rapid ascent to stardom was a testament to his prodigious skills and maturity on the pitch, leaving an indelible mark on the club's history.

Upon his exit from his boyhood club, Birmingham City announced that they would retire his number 22 shirt in honour of what he achieved in such a short space of time at the club.

Jude Bellingham at Borussia Dortmund

Jude Bellingham's transition to Borussia Dortmund marked a significant milestone in his burgeoning football career. In the summer of 2020, at just 17 years old, the English prodigy left Birmingham City to join the Bundesliga giants in a deal thought to be in the region of £25m, making him the most expensive 17-year-old in history.

Upon his arrival, Bellingham immediately made an impact. He was handed the iconic number 22 shirt, which was previously worn by Dortmund legend Christian Pulisic. The move came with immense pressure, but Bellingham demonstrated remarkable composure and adaptability.

In his debut Bundesliga season, Bellingham featured prominently in Dortmund's midfield. He showcased his versatility, often playing as a central midfielder but also slotting into more defensive or advanced roles as needed. His ability to read the game, distribute the ball and break up opposition attacks quickly became evident.

In terms of statistics, Bellingham's debut season was impressive. He made 46 appearances across all competitions, scoring four goals and providing four assists. While these numbers may not stand out as exceptional, it's crucial to remember that Bellingham was still a teenager, competing against some of the world's top talents in one of Europe's toughest leagues.

Beyond the statistics, Bellingham's influence extended far beyond goals and assists. He consistently ranked among the top players for tackles and interceptions, showcasing his defensive prowess. His ball retention skills and ability to drive the ball forward from midfield made him a crucial link between defence and attack.

One of the defining moments of Bellingham's early Dortmund career came in the Champions League. In the 2020/2021 season, Dortmund reached the quarter-finals, and Bellingham played an instrumental role in their journey. His standout performance came in a quarter-final clash against Manchester City, where he scored a stunning goal and displayed maturity beyond his years.

However, the tie was marred by a controversial refereeing decision that denied Bellingham a goal due to an alleged foul on the goalkeeper. Bellingham's handling of the situation, including his sportsmanship and measured comments after the match, earned him widespread respect and praise.

Jude Bellingham continued to set records and milestones during his time at Borussia Dortmund. Notably, he became the youngest Englishman to score in the Champions League, underlining his ability to shine on the grandest stage of European football.

But, like many young talents, Bellingham faced challenges in the form of injuries. Throughout his Dortmund career, he had to navigate periods of rehabilitation and recovery. These setbacks tested his resilience and determination. However, each time he returned to the pitch, he demonstrated an unwavering commitment to his craft.

After three incredibly successful seasons in Germany, in which he won the hearts of Bundesliga fans and helped Dortmund lift the DFB-Pokal in 2020/2021, it was widely reported that he was the subject of increased interest from some of the biggest clubs in world football, including Manchester United, Liverpool and Real Madrid.

He would eventually join La Liga giants Real Madrid in the summer of 2023, just weeks after Borussia Dortmund lost the Bundesliga title to Bayern Munich on goal difference.

Bellingham's Honours at Borussia Dortmund

Title Year(s) DFB-Pokal (1) 2020/2021

Jude Bellingham at Real Madrid

In June 2023, Bellingham signed for Real Madrid on a six-year contract for a fee that made him the most expensive English player in history - €103m, with add-ons taking the potential fee to over €133m.

He chose to take the number 5 shirt, which he admitted was in homage of Real Madrid and France legend Zinedine Zidane.

And he has naturally hit the ground running in Spain. To date, Bellingham has scored five goals in his opening four competitive games for the Spanish giants. It is a feat that has the Real Madrid fans already fall in love with the midfielder, adopting the song "Hey Jude" to celebrate his impact on the team.

Jude Bellingham with England

Bellingham made his senior England debut in a friendly against Republic of Ireland at Wembley in November 2020. Aged just 17 years, 136 days, he became England's third-youngest full international, behind only Theo Walcott and Wayne Rooney.

The midfielder made the England squad for Euro 2020 and his appearance off the bench in the Three Lions' opening win against Croatia made him England's youngest player to play at a major tournament.

Bellingham's first senior goal for England came in England's 6-2 win over Iran at the 2022 World Cup.

To date, Bellingham's England record stands at one goal in 24 appearances.

Jude Bellingham's Personal Accolades & Records

Bellingham is still at the beginning of what has already been a hugely successful career.

Having come through Birmingham City's academy, the midfielder has since gone on to represent his country and two of Europe's biggest clubs, including arguably the biggest club in world football, in Real Madrid.

As a result, Bellingham already has a handful of personal honours to his name but is expected to collect many, many more as his career progresses.

