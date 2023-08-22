Karim Benzema's early career is marked by exceptional talent and a rapid rise through the ranks of professional football. Born on December 19, 1987, in Lyon, France, he began playing for local club Bron Terraillon SC before catching the eye of Lyon's scouts.

At just 17, he made his senior debut for Lyon in January 2005. His remarkable goal-scoring ability and technical prowess quickly propelled him into the spotlight.

Benzema's breakthrough season came in 2007/2008, when he notched an impressive 31 goals across all competitions, a feat that showcased his versatility as a forward. His success contributed to Lyon's Ligue 1 triumphs during this period, establishing him as one of Europe's most promising talents.

His form at Lyon earned him a transfer to Spanish giants Real Madrid in the summer of 2009. At Madrid, Benzema continued his goal-scoring exploits, forming a potent attacking trio alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and later Gareth Bale. He played a crucial role in Real Madrid's numerous La Liga and Champions League victories, becoming a linchpin of the team's success.

Benzema's record boasts a slew of individual accolades, including the Ballon d'Or. He is known for his clinical finishing, ability to create chances for teammates and exceptional football intelligence. Despite facing controversies and challenges throughout his career, Benzema's dedication to the sport and his enduring impact on the pitch has solidified his status as one of the modern era's most prolific strikers.

Karim Benzema at Lyon

Karim Benzema's tenure at Lyon marked the early stages of his remarkable football journey. After joining the club's youth academy, he swiftly ascended the ranks to the senior squad, making his debut at the age of 17. His natural talent and goal-scoring prowess became evident as he established himself as a vital player for the club.

Beyond his goal-scoring exploits, Benzema's technical finesse, dribbling skills, and positional awareness made him a versatile asset in the attacking third. His exceptional performances led to him being named the Ligue 1 Player of the Year for the 2007/2008 season.

Benzema's time at Lyon also included milestones such as becoming the youngest player to reach 100 appearances for the club in the 2008/2009 season. His impressive record of 66 goals in 148 appearances for Lyon underscored his consistency and impact during his time there.

His outstanding performances did not go unnoticed, as Spanish giants Real Madrid secured his services in 2009. Despite moving on to new challenges, Benzema's years at Lyon remain a critical chapter in his career, serving as the foundation for his rise to becoming one of the world's most renowned strikers.

Benzema's Honours at Lyon

Title Year(s) Ligue 1 (4) 2004/2005, 2005/2006, 2006/2007, 2007/2008 Coupe de France (1) 2007/2008 Trophee des Champions (2) 2006, 2007

Karim Benzema at Real Madrid

Karim Benzema's illustrious career at Real Madrid is a tale of sustained excellence, vital contributions and a legacy that has solidified him as one of the club's all-time greats. From his arrival in 2009 to the present day, his journey with the Spanish giants has been marked by numerous records, milestones, and unforgettable moments.

Benzema joined Real Madrid from Lyon in the summer of 2009 for £30m, with the hope of carrying his impressive goal-scoring form to La Liga. From the outset, he proved his worth as a dynamic and versatile forward, capable of both finding the back of the net and creating opportunities for his teammates.

One of his early achievements was the formation of the "BBC" trio alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale. This trio became the centerpiece of Real Madrid's attack and was instrumental in their unprecedented success in domestic and continental competitions. Benzema's ability to link up play, hold up the ball and create space for his partners perfectly complemented Ronaldo's goal-scoring prowess and Bale's explosive pace.

The 2011/2012 season saw Benzema lift his first La Liga title with Real Madrid. His role in Jose Mourinho's team was crucial, not just for his goals, but for his selfless contributions that often went beyond statistics. His work rate, vision and ability to thrive in different tactical setups made him an integral part of Mourinho's game plans.

As time progressed, Benzema's influence only grew stronger. His adaptability to different managers' styles showcased his football intelligence and willingness to evolve. Under the guidance of Zinedine Zidane, Benzema reached new heights. Zidane utilized his unique skill set to its fullest, and Benzema played a pivotal role in Real Madrid's historic three consecutive Champions League titles from 2015 to 2018.

During this golden period, Benzema's name was etched in the club's history books. He became the first French player to score in three Champions League finals and his link-up play with his teammates, particularly Cristiano Ronaldo, was crucial in breaking down opposing defences.

Beyond his contributions in the Champions League, Benzema's domestic achievements continued to pile up. He was an instrumental part of Real Madrid's La Liga successes in the 2016/2017 and 2019/2020 seasons. His consistency in front of goal, combined with his vision to create opportunities, made him a complete forward capable of changing the course of matches on his own.

Benzema's ascent up Real Madrid's all-time scoring charts is a testament to his longevity and sustained brilliance. He joined the prestigious 200-goal club in September 2018 and continued to add to that tally for years afterwards.

Benzema's records and milestones extend beyond his contributions in front of goal. He holds the record for the most appearances by a foreign player for Real Madrid, a testament to his consistency and durability. Additionally, he is one of the few players in history to have scored in 14 consecutive La Liga seasons.

However, Benzema's journey has not been without challenges. He faced criticism at times, often unfairly compared to traditional goalscorers due to his multifaceted playing style. Moreover, his absence from the French national team for a period of time due to off-field controversies showcased the complexities of his career.

Despite these challenges, Benzema's impact on Real Madrid remains undeniable. He embodied the club's values of perseverance, excellence and commitment.

In June 2023, Real Madrid announced that Benzema would be leaving the club at the end of the 2022/2023 campaign. Just two days after that announcement, he was announced as the new free signing of Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad, bringing in an end to the French striker's 14-year stay in the Bernabeu.

Benzema ended his Real Madrid career with 354 goals in 648 first-team appearances in all competitions.

Benzema's Honours at Real Madrid

Title Year(s) La Liga (4) 2011/2012, 2016/2017, 2019/2020, 2021/2022 Copa del Rey (3) 2010/2011, 2013/2014, 2022/2023 Supercopa de Espana (3) 2012, 2017, 2021/2022 UEFA Champions League (5) 2013/2014, 2015/2016, 2016/2017, 2017/2018, 2021/2022 UEFA Super Cup (4) 2014, 2016, 2017, 2022 FIFA Club World Cup (5) 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2022

Karim Benzema at Al-Ittihad

Benzema scored and assisted on his Al-Ittihad debut in July 2023 as his new club beat Esperence de Tunis 2-1 in the Arab Club Champions Cup.

To date, the Frenchman has scored three goals in five appearances in Saudi Arabia.

Karim Benzema with France

Karim Benzema's career with the France national team has been marked by moments of brilliance and controversy.

The journey that began in 2007 showcased his immense talent and his ability to make a significant impact on the international stage.

Benzema's international career took off in earnest during the 2014 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, where he played a pivotal role in helping France secure a spot in the finals. His ability to score crucial goals and link up with teammates highlighted his importance to the national team. However, his World Cup debut was marred by disappointment as France were eliminated in the quarter-finals.

While his skill on the field was evident, Benzema's international career was not without its share of controversies. He was notably left out of the French squad for Euro 2016 due to off-field issues. A very public rift with France manager Didier Deschamps also led to him being left out of the 2018 World Cup, which France went on to win.

It took five years for the striker to return to international action, with Benzema being officially included in France's squad for Euro 2020. In that tournament, Benzema scored four goals to win the Bronze Boot, despite France being eliminated by Switzerland in the round-of-16.

Benzema lifted his first silverware for France in 2021 when he played crucial role in his country winning the UEFA Nations League. It would also be the 27th title in his career, for both club and country, making him the most decorated Frenchan in football history.

A thigh injury forced Benzema to miss the 2022 World Cup as France went on to lose in the final to Argentina. The striker would still receive a medal, though, as he wasn't replaced in the squad, which he was initially included in before his injury. However, it was later claimed Benzema would've been fit enough to feature in the tournament but another rift with Deschamps prevented him from travelling to Qatar to take part.

In Decemeber 2022, Benzema announced his retirement from international football, ending his controversial France career with 37 goals in 97 appearances.

Benzema's Honours with France

Title Year(s) UEFA Nations League (1) 2020/2021

Karim Benzema's Personal Accolades & Records

Karim Benzema's remarkable career is studded with personal records, awards and milestones that underscore his exceptional talent and enduring impact on the world of football.

The striker's crowning achievement is winning the Ballon d'Or in 2022. It would prove to be a pivotal moment in the history of the award, with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo dominating since 2008. Only Luka Modric had won the award other than those two before Benzema beat Sadio Mane and Kevin De Bruyne to the title.

With numerous league and cup titles across France and Spain, Player of the Season awards and over 470 career goals for club and country, Benzema has won almost everything there is to win in the game, and is no known as the most decorated Frenchman in football history.

