Kylian Mbappe, the prodigious French football sensation, embarked on his remarkable journey to stardom at a remarkably young age.

Born in Bondy, France, on December 20, 1998, he quickly captured the attention of football enthusiasts with his exceptional talents.

Mbappe's rise to prominence began with AS Monaco's youth academy, where his lightening speed, technical prowess and innate footballing intelligence caught the eye of scouts. In December 2015, he became the youngest first-team player for Monaco, making his debut at just 16-years-old. His breakthrough season came in 2016-2017, during which he spearheaded Monaco's charge to the Ligue 1 title and reached the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League.

His rapid acceleration and clinical finishing led to his inclusion in the French national team, and he played an instrumental role in France's 2018 World Cup triumph, becoming only the second teenager after Pelé to score in a World Cup final.

Mbappe's early career statistics and records are nothing short of impressive. He set a slew of records, becoming the youngest player to score for Monaco and the youngest French player to score in the Champions League. His prolific goal-scoring ability, coupled with his versatility to play across the frontline, made him a sought-after asset.

With a slew of accolades, including multiple Ligue 1 titles, domestic cups and individual awards, Mbappe's early career accomplishments have solidified his status as one of football's most promising talents.

Kylian Mbappe at Monaco

Kylian Mbappe's formative years in football were marked by his exceptional stint at AS Monaco. Arriving at the club's youth academy, he swiftly showcased a footballing maturity beyond his years and rapidly climbed through the ranks to the first-team.

Making his professional debut in December 2015 at the tender age of 16, Mbappé's breakthrough season came during 2016-2017. He became a linchpin in Monaco's dynamic attacking unit, contributing significantly to their Ligue 1 triumph in the same season. His partnership with Radamel Falcao and his ability to combine electrifying speed with clinical finishing earned him rave reviews across the continent.

But the 2016-2017 campaign saw Mbappe not only guide Monaco to the domestic league title but also propel them to the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

Statistically, Mbappe's time at Monaco showcased his incredible promise. He amassed 26 goals across all competitions in the 2016-2017 season, demonstrating his potency in front of goal. His lethal combination of pace and precision led to him being recognized as one of Europe's most exciting young talents.

Mbappe's records and milestones during his Monaco days are truly extraordinary. He became the youngest player to score for the club, and his performances earned him the Ligue 1 Young Player of the Year award. Additionally, he became the youngest French player to score in the Champions League, marking his growing influence on the international stage.

His success with Monaco culminated in a high-profile move to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017, where he continued to flourish and solidify his status as a global footballing superstar.

Mbappe's time at Monaco remains a pivotal chapter in his career, showcasing the early signs of his unbelievable talent and foreshadowing the meteoric rise that was to come.

Mbappe's Honours at Monaco

Title Year(s) Ligue 1 (1) 2016/2017

Kylian Mbappe at PSG

Joining the club in 2017, initially on loan before making it permanent a year later, he quickly cemented his status as one of the world's most prodigious talents, propelling PSG to both domestic and international success.

Mbappe's €180m arrival at PSG was a record-breaking transfer, underscoring the immense potential the club saw in him. He was part of a formidable attacking trio alongside Neymar and Edinson Cavani, forming a trio that came to be known as "MCN."

During his time at PSG, Mbappe's statistics and records have been nothing short of extraordinary. He has consistently registered impressive goal-scoring figures in Ligue 1, contributing significantly to the club's multiple domestic title wins. His searing pace, technical flair and ability to score from various positions on the field made him a nightmare for defenders.

Mbappe's records include becoming the youngest player in PSG's history to score a hat-trick in Ligue 1 and being the youngest player to reach 50 league goals for the club. His exploits also extended to the Champions League, where he showcased his prowess on the grandest stage. He became the youngest player to score 25 goals in the Champions League, surpassing the previous record set by none other than Lionel Messi.

Milestones have abounded throughout Mbappe's PSG career. He has secured numerous individual accolades, including multiple Ligue 1 Player of the Year awards, further cementing his position as one of the league's dominant forces. His role in PSG's 2019-2020 run to the Champions League final also highlighted his capability to perform at the highest echelons of the sport.

Mbappe's tenure at PSG has not only been marked by his on-field exploits but also by his growing stature as a global football icon. He is renowned for his philanthropic endeavours and his charismatic personality off the pitch.

To date, the France international's PSG record stands at 212 goals in 260 first-team appearances, but over the last 12 months there has been a level of controversy surrounding his future in France.

In June 2023, Mbappe announced his intentions not to renew his contract in the French capital, which runs until June 2024. It was widely reported that he was eyeing up a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid in the summer of 2023. Mbappe refuted those claims, saying publically that he was happy at PSG in response, but the club's president Nasser Al-Khelaifi's stance was that he would not play for PSG again if he refused to sign a new deal.

The stand-off led to Mbappe being excluded from PSG's pre-season tour to Japan, but it was announced in August 2023 that he would be reintegrated back into Luis Enrique's first team plans following productive discussions being the player and the French giants.

Mbappe's Honours at PSG

Title Year(s) Ligue 1 (5) 2017/2018, 2018/2019, 2019/2020, 2021/2022, 2022/2023 Coupe de France (3) 2017/2018, 2019/2020, 2020/2021 Coupe de Ligue (2) 2017/2018, 2019/2020 Trophee des Champions (2) 2019, 2020

Kylian Mbappe with France

Kylian Mbappe's international career with the French national team has mirrored his remarkable success at the club level. Bursting onto the scene as a prodigious talent, he quickly became a vital component of the national setup.

His journey with Les Bleus reached a pinnacle during the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Playing a pivotal role, he showcased his electrifying pace, exceptional dribbling and clinical finishing. Mbappe's standout performance in the tournament earned him the prestigious FIFA World Cup Young Player Award. His crowning moment came in the final when he scored to become only the second teenager in history to score in a World Cup final, after the legendary Pelé.

His statistics and records for France are equally impressive. He has consistently been one of the team's top goalscorers, contributing vital goals in crucial matches. Mbappe's versatility and ability to thrive in different attacking roles have made him an indispensable asset for the national team.

In March 2023, France manager Didier Deschamps named Mbappe the new captain of France following the international retirement of long-standing captain Hugo Lloris.

To-date, Mbappe's record for France stands at 70 caps and 40 goals, with his most recent goal coming in a 1-0 victory over Greece in a UEFA European Championships qualifier, in June 2023.

Mbappe's Honours with France

Title Year(s) FIFA World Cup (1) 2018 UEFA Nations League 2020/2021

Kylian Mbappe's Personal Accolades & Records

Kylian Mbappe's burgeoning career has been punctuated by an array of personal records and prestigious awards.

His rapid ascent began with AS Monaco, where he became the youngest player to debut for the club in December 2015. Then, his breakthrough season in 2016-2017 yielded the Ligue 1 Young Player of the Year award and his position as the youngest French player to score in the Champions League.

However, it was on the global stage that Mbappe truly made history. During the 2018 FIFA World Cup, he became the second teenager ever to score in a World Cup final, helping France secure their second world title. His electrifying performances earned him the FIFA World Cup Young Player Award.

At PSG, Mbappe has maintained his record-breaking momentum. He became the youngest player to reach 50 Ligue 1 goals for the club and the youngest to score a hat-trick in the league.

Accolades such as multiple Ligue 1 Player of the Year awards and his remarkable feats in domestic and international competitions underscore Mbappe's status as a generational talent and an individual who continues to rewrite the record books while amassing a trove of footballing honours.

It surely is only a matter of time before he collects his first Ballon d'Or.

Mbappe's Personal Honours