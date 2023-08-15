Lionel Messi, one of the greatest footballers in history, was born on June 24, 1987, in Rosario, Argentina. Raised in a working-class family, he displayed a remarkable talent for football from a young age. His journey began at his local club, Newell's Old Boys, where his incredible dribbling skills and innate understanding of the game were evident.

However, Messi's early life was not without challenges. At the age of 11, he was diagnosed with a growth hormone deficiency, a condition that would have hindered his growth and potentially ended his football dreams. Yet, his talent caught the eye of Barcelona, who offered to cover his medical expenses and provide a platform for his development, and the Argentine's move to Barcelona changed the course of football history.

His rise through the ranks of the club's famed La Masia youth academy and subsequent integration into the first team marked the beginning of an extraordinary career. Despite his initial struggles adapting to life in Spain, Messi's dedication, work ethic, and natural talent paved the way for a legacy that would transcend the sport and inspire millions worldwide.

Lionel Messi at Barcelona

From his humble beginnings to becoming a global icon, Messi's journey with Barcelona is one of unparalleled success, records and milestones.

Messi's time at Barcelona began in 2000 when, at the age of 13, he joined the club's famed youth academy, La Masia. His tremendous talent quickly became evident as he progressed through the ranks. Messi made his official first-team debut on October 16, 2004, in a league match against Espanyol, and it marked the start of a legendary journey.

The following years saw the Argentine evolve into a footballing phenom. He formed a potent attacking trio with Ronaldinho and Samuel Eto'o, helping Barcelona secure their first UEFA Champions League title in 2006, as well as capturing the La Liga crown. As the years rolled on, Messi's influence grew, and he became Barcelona's focal point on the pitch.

One of the most defining moments in Messi's career came in 2009. Under the guidance of coach Pep Guardiola, Barcelona achieved a historic treble by winning La Liga, the Copa del Rey, and the UEFA Champions League. The forward's performance throughout the season was nothing short of exceptional, and it led to him being awarded his first FIFA Ballon d'Or in the same year.

Messi went on to collect individual and team accolades at an astonishing pace. He claimed his second, third, fourth, and fifth Ballon d'Or awards in consecutive years, establishing himself as one of the greatest footballers of all time. In 2011, he scored a record-breaking 91 goals in a calendar year, cementing his status as one of the most prolific goalscorers to have ever played the game.

Barcelona and Messi's dominance in both domestic and international competitions continued. They clinched numerous La Liga titles and Champions League trophies, with Messi's on-field brilliance being the catalyst for such successes. In 2014, he signed a contract extension that made him the highest-paid player in the world and solidified his commitment to the club.

But Messi's connection with Barcelona transcended mere statistics. His dribbling, vision, and ability to unlock defences with precision passes made him the focal point of the team's playing style. The famous "tiki-taka" philosophy of quick, intricate passing was epitomized by Messi's tricky link-up play.

In August 2017, Messi scored his 500th career goal for Barcelona, a remarkable feat that further etched his name into the club's history books. His partnership with Luis Suarez and Neymar, forming the famed "MSN" trio, showcased an unparalleled attacking force that led Barcelona to more domestic successes. During this period, the Spanish giants were simply unstoppable.

However, even the most extraordinary chapters must eventually conclude. In August 2021, due to financial and contractual issues faced by Barcelona, Messi's contract with the club was unable to be renewed, leading to his departure. Messi's tearful farewell press conference marked the end of a 21-year journey with the club.

However, Lionel Messi's legacy at Barcelona will forever remain nothing short of monumental. He became the club's all-time leading scorer, notching a staggering 672 goals in 778 appearances. He lifted 10 La Liga titles, seven Copa del Rey trophies, and four UEFA Champions League titles with the club, among numerous other honours. His impact on the team's playing style, tactics, and success has left an indelible mark.

Lionel Messi's career at Barcelona serves as a saga of records shattered, milestones achieved, and achievements that redefined the standards of football excellence. His journey from a talented teenager to a global icon was marked by moments of brilliance, teamwork, and dedication that will forever be etched in the annals of football history, let alone Barcelona's.

Messi's Honours at Barcelona

La Liga (10): 2004/2005, 2005/2006, 2008/2009, 2009/2010, 2010/2011, 2012/2013, 2014/2015, 2015/2016, 2017/2018, 2018/2019

Copa del Rey (7): 2008/2009, 2011/2012, 2014/2015, 2015/2016, 2016/2017, 2017/2018, 2020/2021

Supercopa de Espana (7): 2006, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2016, 2018

UEFA Champions League (4): 2005/2006, 2008/2009, 2010/2011, 2014/2015

UEFA Super Cup (3): 2009, 2011, 2015

FIFA Club World Cup (3): 2009, 2011, 2015

Lionel Messi at PSG

Lionel Messi's transition from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) marked a seismic shift in the football landscape. His arrival at the French club brought a wave of excitement, anticipation and a new chapter in his storied career.

After an emotional departure from Barcelona in August 202, Messi found his new home in the French capital. On August 10, 2021, he was officially unveiled as a PSG player, and the football world watched with bated breath as Messi embarked on this new era.

Messi's PSG tenure began with great expectations, and he didn't take long to make his presence felt. On August 29, 2021, he made his debut for the club against Reims in Ligue 1. The sight of Messi in a PSG kit was surreal for fans around the world who had grown accustomed to seeing him in Barcelona colours. His arrival injected a new level of star power into Ligue 1 and added a new layer of competitiveness to PSG's pursuit of domestic and continental dominance.

On September 15, 2021, he scored his first goal for the club in a UEFA Champions League match against Club Brugge. This goal not only opened his PSG account but also added to his incredible tally of goals in the Champions League, a competition he had previously excelled in.

Messi's partnership with fellow superstars Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr. captured the imagination of football fans. The trio formed an attacking trio known as the "MNM." Their combination of flair, speed, and creativity posed a frightening threat to opposing defenders.

One of the most significant milestones in Messi's PSG career came on December 8, 2021, when he scored a hat-trick against Club Brugge in the Champions League. This performance made him the first player to score a hat-trick for two different clubs in the competition, adding another feather to his cap of records.

While Messi's time at PSG was relatively short compared to his lengthy Barcelona tenure, his impact was clear. His ability to adapt to a new team, league, and environment showcased his footballing intelligence and versatility. As he integrated himself into the PSG setup, his influence on the field and in the locker room was evident.

Beyond the individual accolades and records, Messi's presence at PSG raised the club's global profile and intensified their pursuit of domestic and European titles. During his two seasons in France, the Argentine helped PSG to two Ligue 1 titles and the Trophee des Champions, adding three more trophies to his bulging cabinet of silverware.

On 3rd June 2023, it was revealed Lionel Messi would be leaving PSG at the culmination of the 2022/2023 campaign, and the Argentine called time on his stint in France with an impressive 32 goals in 75 first-team appearances.

Messi's Honours at PSG

Ligue 1 (2): 2021/2022, 2022/2023

2021/2022, 2022/2023 Trophee des Champions (1): 2022

Messi at Inter Miami

Despite links with a return to Barcelona and a big-money switch to the Saudi Pro League with Al-Hilal, Messi opted to sign for MLS side Inter Miami, who are owned by David Beckham.

Messi had confirmed that he would not remain in Europe if he was unable to resign for Barcelona, but continued financial constraints at the Catalan giants meant they were unable to make his dream come true, and paved the way for Inter Miami to secure Messi's signature.

Messi's arrival in the USA was officially announced on 15th July 2023, with the Argentine signing a two-and-a-half-year contract.

Messi with Argentina

Messi made his senior debut for the national team on August 17, 2005, quickly becoming a vital component of Argentina's footballing identity.

Despite his remarkable success at the club level, Messi faced criticism for his perceived inability to replicate that form with the national team. It was a narrative that stuck with Messi for much of his international career, with Argentina regularly falling short in major tournaments.

However, in the 2021 Copa America, held in Brazil, Messi led Argentina to glory against the hosts in the final, clinching his first major international title. His performances earned him the tournament's Golden Boot and Golden Ball awards.

That Copa America victory was a defining moment not only for his career but for the nation as a whole. It shattered the notion that Messi couldn't achieve success on the international stage.

The following year, in what was widely reported to be Lionel Messi's final appearance at a World Cup, the Argentine legend led his country to glory once again, with La Albiceleste lifting their first World Cup since 1986 securing Messi's legacy on the international stage.

Messi's journey with Argentina is full of records and milestones, much like his club career. He is Argentina's all-time leading goalscorer, surpassing the record held by Gabriel Batistuta (54) in 2016 and then scoring his 100th international goal against Curacao in 2023.

Messi's Honours with Argentina

FIFA World Cup (1): 2022

2022 Copa America (1): 2021

2021 CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions (1): 2022

Lionel Messi's Personal Accolades & Records

Lionel Messi's exceptional football career is underlined with a plethora of personal records and prestigious awards.

He has won the FIFA Ballon d'Or a record seven times, securing his first in 2009. His extraordinary goal-scoring ability has led to numerous milestones, including becoming the all-time top scorer for Barcelona and Argentina.

In 2011, Messi set a new record by scoring 91 goals in a calendar year, while he has consistently topped the goal-scoring charts in various leagues and competitions, showcasing his lethal goal-scoring prowess.

The Argentine's name is synonymous with consistency, evidenced by his multiple seasons as the top scorer in La Liga. His achievements extend to the UEFA Champions League, where he holds records for most goals in a single season and most hat-tricks.

Messi's Personal Honours

FIFA Ballon d'Or (7): 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2021

2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2021 FIFA World Player of the Year (1): 2009

2009 Best FIFA Men's Player (2): 2019, 2022

2019, 2022 FIFA FIFPRO World XI (16): 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022

2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 UEFA Team of the Year (12): 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020

2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 European Golden Shoe (6): 2009/2010, 2011/2012, 2012/2013, 2016/2017, 2017/2018, 2018/2019

2009/2010, 2011/2012, 2012/2013, 2016/2017, 2017/2018, 2018/2019 FIFA World Cup Golden Ball (2): 2014, 2022

2014, 2022 FIFA World Cup Silver Boot (1): 2022

2022 FIFA Club World Cup Golden Ball (2): 2009, 2011

2009, 2011 UEFA Men's Player of the Year (3): 2008/2009, 2010/2011, 2014/2015

2008/2009, 2010/2011, 2014/2015 Copa America Best Player (2): 2015, 2021

2015, 2021 Copa America Top Goalscorer (1): 2021

2021 La Liga Best Player (6): 2008/2009, 2009/2010, 2010/2011, 2011/2012, 2012/2013, 2014/2015

2008/2009, 2009/2010, 2010/2011, 2011/2012, 2012/2013, 2014/2015 Argentine Football of the Year (15): 2005, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022

2005, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 UEFA Champions League Top Scorer (6): 2008/2009, 2009/2010, 2010/2011, 2011/2012, 2014/2015, 2018/2019

2008/2009, 2009/2010, 2010/2011, 2011/2012, 2014/2015, 2018/2019 La Liga Top Scorer (8): 2009/2010, 2011/2012, 2012/2013, 2016/2017, 2017/2018, 2018/2019, 2019/2020, 2020/2021

2009/2010, 2011/2012, 2012/2013, 2016/2017, 2017/2018, 2018/2019, 2019/2020, 2020/2021 UEFA Champions League Top Assist Provider (2): 2011/2012, 2014/2015

2011/2012, 2014/2015 LA Liga Top Assist Provider (6): 2010/2011, 2014/2015, 2015/2016, 2017/2018, 2018/2019, 2019/2020

2010/2011, 2014/2015, 2015/2016, 2017/2018, 2018/2019, 2019/2020 Copa Del Rey Top Assist Provider (6): 2011/2012, 2013/2014, 2014/2015, 2015/2016, 2016/2017, 2017/2018

2011/2012, 2013/2014, 2014/2015, 2015/2016, 2016/2017, 2017/2018 FIFA Club World Cup Top Assist Provider (1): 2011

2011 Copa America Top Assist Provider (4): 2011, 2015, 2016, 2021

2011, 2015, 2016, 2021 FIFA World Cup Top Assist Provider (2): 2018, 2022

2018, 2022 Ligue 1 Top Assist Provider (1): 2022/2023

