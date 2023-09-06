Marcus Rashford's early career is a remarkable tale of a young football prodigy rising through the ranks of Manchester United and making an indelible mark on English football. Born on October 31, 1997, in Wythenshawe, England, Rashford joined Man United's youth academy at the tender age of seven. His exceptional talent quickly became evident as he progressed through the ranks.

Rashford made his senior debut for the Red Devils in February 2016, just days before his 18th birthday, when he was called up due to an injury crisis at the club. In that debut, he scored twice against FC Midtjylland in the Europa League, instantly announcing himself on the big stage.

The young striker's impressive performances continued, and he quickly became a key player for Manchester United. In his debut Premier League season (2015/2016), Rashford scored eight goals in 18 appearances in all competitions. He continued to flourish, setting numerous records along the way, including becoming the youngest player to score in his first Premier League Manchester Derby.

Rashford's early career also saw him break into the England national team, making his senior debut in May 2016. He has since become an integral part of the national squad, playing a crucial role in the 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cups and Euro 2020.

With his explosive pace, technical prowess and ability to score crucial goals, Rashford's journey from a young academy prospect to a household name in English football is a testament to his immense talent and dedication to the sport.

Marcus Rashford at Manchester United

Rashford's career at Man United has been nothing short of a fairy tale, characterized by his meteoric rise from the club's youth academy to becoming one of the brightest stars in English football. Since his debut in 2016, Rashford has etched his name into the annals of the club's history with his skill, speed and knack for scoring crucial goals.

His journey at Manchester United began when he joined the club's youth academy at the age of seven. His exceptional talent soon caught the eye of the coaching staff, and he progressed rapidly through the ranks. His big moment arrived in February 2016 when an injury crisis forced then-manager Louis van Gaal to promote Rashford to the senior squad.

Rashford's debut was nothing short of sensational. He scored a brace against FC Midtjylland in the Europa League, and in his Premier League debut a few days later, he repeated the feat with two more goals against Arsenal. The striker's blistering start endeared him to the fans, and he went on to score crucial goals in the league, helping Manchester United secure a top-four finish.

Rashford's early success was no fluke. In his first full season (2016/2017), he scored 11 goals in 53 appearances in all competitions. His versatility allowed him to play across the front line, and his pace and dribbling skills made him a constant threat to opposition defenders.

As a result of his early success Rashford's career at Man United is studded with records and milestones, including being the youngest player to score for the club in a European competition and the youngest player to score for Man United in a Manchester Derby.

At the age of just 23, in his fourth full season for Man United, Rashford scored his 100th goal for the club.

Beyond his on-field exploits, Marcus Rashford has become a symbol of social responsibility. His advocacy for child poverty and food insecurity issues in the UK has made him a beloved figure both within and outside the football world. Rashford's successful campaign to extend free school meals for disadvantaged children during the COVID-19 pandemic earned him widespread praise and recognition.

Despite his remarkable career, Rashford has faced his share of setbacks, including injuries that sidelined him at various points. However, he has always shown resilience and determination, returning stronger each time to continue making an impact for the Red Devils.

By the end of the 2022/2023 season, Rashford record for Man United stood at 124 goals in 363 first-team appearances. It is the 2022/2023 season that is so far the most successful of Rashford's career, having scored 30 goals in 56 appearances in all competitions.

Rashford's Honours at Manchester United

Title Year(s) FA Cup (1) 2015/2016 EFL Cup (2) 2016/2017, 2022/2023 FA Community Shield (1) 2016 UEFA Europa League (1) 2016/2017

Marcus Rashford with England

Marcus Rashford's career with England has been marked by his electrifying pace, clinical finishing and his ability to deliver on the biggest international stages. Since making his senior debut in 2016, Rashford has become an integral part of the Three Lions' setup, contributing significantly to England's campaigns in various tournaments.

His senior international debut for England arrived on May 27, 2016, in a friendly match against Australia. His impressive club performances had earned him a call-up to the national team, making him the youngest English player to debut at the age of 18 years and 209 days.

Rashford has represented England in major international tournaments, including the 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cup and Euro 2020. At the 2018 World Cup in Russia, he played a key role in England's run to the semi-finals, scoring a vital goal against Tunisia in the group stage. His pace and dynamism added a new dimension to England's attack.

During Euro 2020, Rashford continued to be a valuable asset. Although England narrowly missed out on winning the tournament, Rashford played a crucial role, helping the team reach the final, where they were runners-up to Italy.

At the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Rashford scored three goals but also set a handful of records in the process. His goal after just 49 seconds of coming on as a substitute against Iran became the fastest-ever goal by a substitute in World Cup history, while he was also the scorer of England's 100th goal in all World Cups. Additionally, he became only the second-ever Man United player to score three or more goals at a single World Cup, after Bobby Charlton.

To date, Rashford's England record stands at 16 goals in 53 appearances.

Marcus Rashford's Personal Accolades & Records

Marcus Rashford's remarkable career has been adorned with numerous personal records and prestigious awards.

Key milestones include his debut in February 2016, where he scored twice against FC Midtjylland, becoming the youngest Englishman to score in his first European competition appearance. His first Premier League goals against Arsenal a few days later further cemented his rising star status.

Rashford's consistency led to the prestigious Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year award for Manchester United in 2016. He continued to shine, setting records like being the youngest player to score in a Manchester Derby.

Internationally, Rashford has been an England regular, representing the Three Lions in major tournaments like the 2018 FIFA World Cup and Euro 2020.

Beyond the field, Rashford's advocacy for child poverty issues earned him the Pride of Britain Award and an MBE. These accolades not only showcase his footballing prowess but also his impact on society, making him a true role model and inspirational figure.

Rashford's Personal Honours