Mohamed Salah's early career is a remarkable tale of perseverance and talent. Born on June 15, 1992, in Egypt, Salah began his football journey with local club El Mokawloon, showcasing his exceptional speed and dribbling skills.

His potential caught the eye of Swiss club FC Basel in 2012, where he gained European exposure and secured two Swiss Super League titles.

But Salah's breakout came in Italy with Roma during the 2015/2016 season, where he netted 14 Serie A goals and helped the team to a third-place finish. This led to his move to the English Premier League with Liverpool in 2017. Salah's debut season with the Reds was historic, setting a new goal-scoring record with 32 goals and winning the Golden Boot.

He also played a pivotal role in Liverpool's Champions League triumph in 2019 and their first Premier League title the following season. Salah's consistency and flair have cemented his legacy, becoming Liverpool's all-time top scorer in a single Premier League season. His dedication has garnered numerous awards, including back-to-back Premier League Golden Boots.

Salah's early career exemplifies his journey from local talent to global superstar, inspiring a generation of aspiring footballers.

Mohamed Salah at Al Mokawloon

Mohamed Salah's footballing journey started at Al Mokawloon in his native Egypt.

He swiftly rose through the ranks, debuting in the senior team at just 17. During his time there, Salah's electrifying pace and dribbling prowess earned him attention from across Europe. He notched an impressive goal tally, leaving his mark with 12 goals in 44 first team appearances across three seasons.

These performances paved the way for his European venture, marking the foundation of a career that would see him become one of the most prolific and celebrated footballers in the world.

Mohamed Salah at FC Basel

Salah's stint at FC Basel was a pivotal chapter in his career. Joining the Swiss club in 2012, Salah rapidly established himself as a standout talent.

His time at Basel witnessed a meteoric rise, marked by back-to-back Swiss Super League titles and a memorable journey to the UEFA Europa League semi-finals. In the latter, he scored crucial goals against Chelsea, earning acclaim for his skill and composure on the European stage.

Salah's statistics during his Basel tenure are impressive, with 20 goals and 11 assists in 79 appearances. His performances drew attention from top European clubs, ultimately leading to his move to Chelsea.

Notably, his contributions at Basel laid the groundwork for his success in more prominent leagues. Salah's journey from Basel to global prominence underlines his ability to adapt and excel across various footballing landscapes.

Salah's Honours at FC Basel

Title Year(s) Swiss Super League (2) 2012/2013, 2013/2014

Mohamed Salah at Chelsea

Mohamed Salah's time at Chelsea, although brief, played a role in shaping his trajectory as a football star. Joining the London club for £11m in 2014, Salah displayed moments of brilliance during his first season but ultimately struggled to find consistency in his performances.

Limited playing time led to a loan move to Fiorentina, followed by a spell at AS Roma where he would eventually sign permanently.

Salah scored two goals in 19 appearances for the Blues and provided glimpses of his potential, with His later successes away from Stamford Bridge showcasing his growth and development. His Chelsea chapter serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by young talents breaking into elite teams and the importance of finding the right environment to flourish.

Mohamed Salah at Fiorentina

The Egyptian's loan spell at Fiorentina proved pivotal in his career resurgence. Arriving in early 2015 from Chelsea, Salah showcased his skills as a dynamic winger.

His time with the Italian outfit was marked by crucial goals and standout performances, including a brace against Juventus in the Coppa Italia. In 26 appearances, he scored nine goals and provided four assists. It was a season that revitalized his career, setting the stage for his subsequent successes at AS Roma and Liverpool.

His time at Fiorentina underlined his ability to adapt and excel in different footballing environments, solidifying his reputation as one of the game's premier talents.

Mohamed Salah at Roma

Mohamed Salah's tenure at Roma marked a transformative phase in his career, solidifying his status as a top-tier footballer. Joining the Italian club on loan in 2015 before making his stay permanent a year later, Salah immediately showcased his electric pace and clinical finishing. His impact was profound, amassing 34 goals and 24 assists in 83 appearances for Roma.

Salah's standout 2016/2017 season saw him score 15 Serie A goals, propelling Roma to a second-place finish and earning him the club's Player of the Season award. His performances reignited the interest of Liverpool, who had tried to sign the midfielder before his move to Chelsea, leading to his eventual return to the Premier League.

Importantly, Salah's time at Roma included unforgettable moments in the UEFA Champions League, where he played a pivotal role in Roma's dramatic comeback against Barcelona, scoring two crucial goals.

This chapter of Salah's career also established him as Egypt's football icon, inspiring fans across the nation. His success with Roma laid the foundation for his triumphant journey at Liverpool, where he further solidified his legacy.

Salah's Roma phase demonstrated his ability to excel at the highest levels of European football, leaving an indelible mark on the sport.

Mohamed Salah at Liverpool

Salah's career at Liverpool has been nothing short of spectacular, etching his name into football history and endearing him to the hearts of fans around the world. Joining the Reds in the summer of 2017 for £34.3m, Salah's arrival at Anfield marked the beginning of a remarkable journey that would see him become one of the most prolific and celebrated players in the modern game.

Salah hit the ground running in his debut season with Liverpool. His blistering pace, sublime dribbling skills and clinical finishing immediately caught the attention of fans and pundits alike. The Egyptian King, as he came to be known, scored a staggering 44 goals in all competitions during the 2017/2018 season, breaking the record for the most goals scored in a single 38-game Premier League campaign with 32 goals. His relentless performances earned him numerous accolades, including the Premier League Golden Boot, the PFA Players' Player of the Year, and the FWA Footballer of the Year.

Beyond the statistics, Salah's impact transcended the pitch. His humble demeanour and dedication to the team endeared him to Liverpool supporters, who embraced him not just as a player, but as a symbol of their passion and aspirations. His "Egyptian King" celebration became iconic, symbolizing his rise to global stardom and the unity he brought to the Liverpool faithful.

The 2018/2019 season brought further triumphs for Salah and Liverpool. His crucial goals throughout the campaign helped the team secure a second-place finish in the Premier League, narrowly missing out on the title by a single point to Manchester City. However, the pinnacle of Salah's Liverpool career was undoubtedly the UEFA Champions League triumph that season. Salah's opening goal in the final against Tottenham set the tone for a 2-0 victory, securing Liverpool's sixth European Cup/Champions League title.

Salah's consistency has been a defining trait of his Liverpool tenure. His goal-scoring prowess continued into the 2019/2020 season, with 23 goals in all competitions. His performances played a crucial role in Liverpool's first-ever Premier League title that year, ending a 30-year league title drought and solidifying his place in the club's history.

In addition to his goal-scoring feats, Salah's selflessness and ability to create opportunities for his teammates have been equally remarkable. His partnership with fellow forwards Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino formed a lethal attacking trio, leading Liverpool to dominance in both domestic and European competitions.

Since then, Salah has become the first Liverpool player to score 20+ goals in four different Premier League seasons, and netted 30+ goals in three consecutive seasons between 2020/2021 and 2022/2023.

The Egyptian also holds various other of goal scoring records including being the fasted player to 50 goals (65 games), the fasted player to 50 Premier League goals (69 games), most goals in his first 100 appearances for the club (69) and the most goals in his first 100 Premier League appearances for Liverpool (70).

As of the end of the 2022/2023 season, Salah had scored 186 goals in 305 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool.

Off the field, Salah's philanthropic endeavours have showcased his commitment to giving back. From funding medical facilities in Egypt to supporting education initiatives for underprivileged children, he has used his platform to make a positive difference in people's lives, further endearing himself to fans and admirers worldwide.

Salah's Honours at Liverpool

Title Year(s) Premier League (1) 2019/2020 FA Cup (1) 2021/2022 EFL Cup (1) 2021/2022 FA Community Shield (1) 2022 UEFA Champions League (1) 2018/2019 UEFA Super Cup (1) 2019 FIFA Club World Cup (1) 2019

Mohamed Salah with Egypt

Salah's journey with the Egypt national team has been a source of immense pride and inspiration for his country. Since his debut in 2011, Salah has been a cornerstone of the team's success, playing a pivotal role in Egypt's footballing resurgence on the international stage.

Salah's leadership and skill have been crucial in Egypt's qualifying campaigns for major tournaments, especially playing an integral role in helping Egypt secure a place in the 2018 FIFA World Cup after a 28-year absence from the competition. His dramatic last-minute penalty against Congo sealed their qualification.

In the World Cup itself, Salah's performances were closely watched, even as he struggled with injury. Despite this setback, his mere presence and participation were a symbol of Egyptian pride, highlighting his commitment to representing his country at the highest level.

Salah's statistics for the national team are impressive; by the end of 2022 he had scored 49 goals in 87 appearances for Egypt.

His ability to shine in high-pressure moments has earned him the captain's armband, a testament to his leadership qualities and the respect he commands from his teammates.

Mohamed Salah's Personal Accolades & Records

Mohamed Salah's illustrious career is adorned with an array of personal records, awards and milestones that showcase his exceptional talent and dedication.

In the 2017/2018 season, Salah's 32-goal haul shattered the Premier League's 38-game record for most goals in a single campaign, earning him the Golden Boot and several Player of the Season awards. His goal tally across all competitions during that season reached an incredible 44.

Salah's influence extended to the international stage, where he helped Egypt qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup after a 28-year absence. His last-minute penalty against Congo secured their berth, cementing his status as a national hero.

His performances at Liverpool earned him the prestigious PFA Players' Player of the Year and FWA Footballer of the Year awards in 2018, making him the first African player to receive both honours in the same season. Furthermore, Salah's goals played a critical role in Liverpool's 2019 UEFA Champions League victory, and his goal in the final secured his name in the annals of club history.

Salah's accomplishments include consecutive Golden Boot awards in the Premier League for the 2017/2018 and 2018/2019 seasons, while his consistency has seen him amass records for the fastest Liverpool player to reach various goal milestones.

Salah's Personal Honours

Award Year(s) CAF Most Promising Talent of the Year (1) 2012 UAFA Golden Boy (1) 2012 Swiss Super League Player of the Year (1) 2013 Roma Player of the Season (1) 2015/2016 CAF Team of the Year (3) 2017, 2018, 2019 AFCON Team of the Tournament (2) 2017,2021 BBC African Football of the Year (2) 2017, 2018 African Footballer of the Year (2) 2017, 2018 PFA Players' Player of the Year (2) 2017/2018, 2021/2022 FWA Footballer of the Year (2) 2017/2018, 2021/2022 Premier League Golden Boot (3) 2017/2018, 2018/2019, 2021/2022 Premier League Player of the Season (1) 2017/2018 Premier League Playmaker of the Season (1) 2021/2022 Premier League Goal of the Season (1) 2021/2022 PFA Premier League Team of the Year (3) 2017/2018, 2020/2021, 2021/2022 Liverpool Players' Player of the Season (3) 2017/2018, 2020/2021, 2021/2022 UEFA Champions League Squad of the Season (1) 2017/2018 FIFA Puskas Award (1) 2018 FIFA Club World Cup Golden Ball (1) 2019 Liverpool Goal of the Season (3) 2018/2019, 2021/2022, 2022/2023 Golden Foot (1) 2021

Salah's Individual Club & International Records