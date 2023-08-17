Neymar was born on February 5, 1992, in Mogi das Cruzes, Brazil, and showcased his exceptional skills from a young age. He joined Santos FC's youth academy and made his first-team debut at the age of just 17 in 2009.

The Brazilian's electrifying performances quickly drew attention, and he became a pivotal figure in Santos' success. He played a vital role in helping the club secure the Copa Libertadores title in 2011, scoring crucial goals throughout the tournament.

His statistics during these early years were astounding. In 225 appearances for Santos, Neymar scored over 130 goals, showcasing his proficiency as a forward. His flair, agility, and audacious skills made him a fan favourite and drew comparisons to some of Brazil's greatest footballing legends.

Beyond club success, Neymar has also contributed to Brazil's national team triumphs, aiding them in securing the FIFA Confederations Cup in 2013. This period laid the foundation for his transition to European football, with his move to Barcelona in 2013 marking a new chapter in his career, before becoming even more successful in France with PSG.

Neymar at Santos

Neymar's tenure at Santos laid the foundations for what would become a decorated career in Europe, solidifying his status as a football prodigy and elevating him to international prominence.

During his spell at Santos, Neymar played a crucial role in rejuvenating the club's success. One of his standout achievements was leading Santos to victory in the 2011 Copa Libertadores, a tournament they hadn't won since the days of Pelé. Neymar's dazzling performances and pivotal goals, including a brace in the final, cemented his legendary status at the Brazilian club.

The Brazilian's records and milestones with Santos are vast. He earned the prestigious South American Footballer of the Year award in 2011 and 2012, and also received the FIFA Puskás Award in 2011 for his stunning solo goal against Flamengo, highlighting his individual brilliance. This period paved the way for his transition to European football, with his move to Barcelona in 2013 marking the next phase of his incredible footballing journey.

Neymar's Honours at Santos

Title Year(s) Copa do Brasil (1) 2010 Campeonato Paulista (3) 2010, 2011, 2012 Copa Libertadores (1) 2011 Recopa Sudamericana (1) 2012

Neymar at Barcelona

Neymar's tenure at Barcelona stands as a defining chapter in his career, where he formed one-third of the legendary "MSN" trio alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez. His arrival at the club in 2013 marked the beginning of a period of unprecedented success and electrifying football.

Joining from Santos, Neymar was thrust into the spotlight as one of the world's most promising talents. Under the guidance of manager Gerardo Martino and later Luis Enrique, he seamlessly integrated into Barcelona's style of play, showcasing his intricate dribbling, mesmerizing skills and clinical finishing.

During his four-year stint at Barcelona, Neymar played a pivotal role in the club's global dominance. In his debut season, he helped the team secure the UEFA Super Cup, the FIFA Club World Cup and the Copa del Rey. However, his crowning achievement came in the 2014-2015 season when Barcelona clinched an unprecedented treble, winning La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the UEFA Champions League.

Neymar's statistics during his Barcelona years were consistently impressive - over 186 appearances, he netted 105 goals. His synergy with Messi and Suárez in the "MSN" trident was extraordinary, redefining attacking partnerships and tormenting opposing defenders.

One of Neymar's most memorable moments in a Barcelona shirt came during the famous "Remontada" against Paris Saint-Germain in the 2016-2017 Champions League Round of 16. Trailing 4-0 after the first leg, Barcelona staged an incredible comeback, winning 6-1 in the second leg, with Neymar at the forefront, scoring twice and assisting in the historic victory.

Neymar's individual accolades while at Barcelona were a testament to his brilliance. He finished third in the FIFA Ballon d'Or voting in 2015, establishing himself as one of the world's top players. Additionally, his performances earned him numerous nominations for the UEFA Best Player in Europe Award and the UEFA Team of the Year.

Off the pitch, Neymar's charisma and marketability made him a global icon. His shirt sales skyrocketed and his popularity extended far beyond football circles, contributing to Barcelona's global brand.

However, Neymar's time at Barcelona was not devoid of controversies. His transfer from Santos to Barcelona faced legal issues regarding the distribution of transfer fees, leading to investigations and legal battles. Amid growing speculation, Neymar's departure from the club in 2017 marked the end of a remarkable era.

In August 2017, Neymar made a record-breaking transfer to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for a £200m, making him the world's most expensive player. His departure left a significant void in Barcelona's attacking setup, with fans and pundits alike lamenting the loss of one of the world's most exciting talents.

In retrospect, Neymar's time at Barcelona can be characterized as a period of astonishing success, individual brilliance, and unforgettable moments. His partnership with Messi and Suárez redefined attacking football, and his contributions played an integral role in the club's historic treble-winning season. Though he moved on to new challenges, Neymar's legacy at Barcelona remains indelible, with his name forever etched in the annals of the club's storied history.

Neymars Honours at Barcelona

Titles Year(s) La Liga (2) 2014/2015, 2015/2016 Copa del Rey (3) 2014/2015, 2015/2016, 2016/2017 Supercopa de Espana (1) 2013 UEFA Champions League (1) 2014/2015 FIFA Club World Cup (1) 2015

Neymar at PSG

When Neymar made his record-breaking move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the summer of 2017, the football world was left in awe. The Brazilian superstar's world record transfer fee not only shattered previous records but also set the stage for a captivating chapter in his career.

Over the years, Neymar's tenure at PSG has been marked by mesmerizing performances, astonishing statistics, records and milestones that have further solidified his status as one of the world's elite footballers.

Neymar's arrival in Paris also heralded a new era for the French club, aiming to establish themselves as a European powerhouse. The transition was not without its challenges, but Neymar's individual brilliance quickly became a beacon of hope for fans and a source of inspiration for his teammates. His creativity, dribbling prowess, and goal-scoring ability injected a dynamic energy into PSG's play, elevating their performance on both domestic and continental stages.

One of the standout aspects of Neymar's PSG career has been his remarkable statistics. His ability to consistently contribute to goals is evidenced by his impressive goal tally. Over his six seasons with the club, Neymar netted 118 goals in 173 first-team appearances.

Additionally, he played a pivotal role in PSG's triumphs in domestic cup competitions, often delivering crucial goals during critical moments.

Beyond his goal-scoring prowess, Neymar's impact extends to his playmaking abilities. His vision, precise passing, and innate understanding of the game have resulted in numerous assists, creating opportunities for his teammates to find the back of the net. This dual threat of scoring and assisting has made him a nightmare for opposing defenders.

Neymar's tenure at PSG has also been marked by several records and milestones that showcase his impact on the team and the league. In terms of individual achievements, he has consistently been among the top contenders for the Ligue 1 Player of the Year award. His on-field wizardry has also earned him a multitude of individual accolades and awards, solidifying his reputation as one of the most influential players in the world.

On a team level, Neymar played a crucial role in PSG's dominance in domestic competitions, helping the club secure five Ligue 1 titles and eight domestic cups. While the elusive UEFA Champions League title remained a coveted prize, Neymar's contributions were pivotal in taking PSG to the latter stages of the tournament, reaching in the final once in 2020.

However, Neymar's PSG journey was not without its share of challenges. Injuries, which have occasionally sidelined him for significant periods, tested his resilience and the team's ability to adapt without his presence. Despite these setbacks, his determination to bounce back and make a resounding impact upon his return has showcased his commitment to the team's success.

Off the pitch, Neymar's influence extends beyond his footballing skills. He has embraced his role as a global ambassador for the sport, using his immense popularity to engage with fans and advocate for positive change. His social media presence and involvement in philanthropic initiatives have endeared him to fans worldwide, making him not just a football icon, but also a role model.

The Brazil international called time on his illustrious career in Europe in August 2023 by completing a €90million move to Saudi Pro League outfit Al Hilal on a two-year contract.

Neymar's Honours at PSG

Titles Year(s) Ligue 1 (5) 2017/2018, 2018/2019, 2019/2020, 2021/2022, 2022/2023 Coupe de France (3) 2017/2018, 2019/2020, 2020/2021 Coupe de la Ligue (2) 2017/2018, 2019/2020 Trophee des Champions (3) 2018, 2020, 2022

Neymar with Brazil

Having made his debut for the senior national team in 2010, Neymar quickly showcased his electrifying skills and dynamic playing style. His ability to score goals, create chances, and mesmerize opponents with his dribbling prowess made him an integral part of Brazil's attacking lineup. Neymar's synergy with his teammates and his knack for rising to the occasion during critical matches have been instrumental in Brazil's successes on the international stage.

His record for Brazil is truly impressive. He has consistently been among the top goalscorers for the national team, achieving the prestigious milestone of surpassing the legendary Pele's goal tally in official matches. His crucial goals in major tournaments, including Copa America and FIFA World Cup qualifiers, have been iconic.

Moreover, Neymar's international career has been marked by records that underline his impact. He became the youngest Brazilian player to reach 100 caps, a testament to both his early debut and his durability at the highest level of competition.

Neymar's international journey has been punctuated by key milestones, including being a vital part of the Brazilian squad that won the Copa America title in 2019. But he has still been unable to help lead his country to World Cup glory.

Off the field, Neymar's impact on the national team transcends the game. He engages with fans, advocates for positive social change, and leverages his global reach to support charitable initiatives. His status as a role model for aspiring footballers and a respected figure in the world of sports has further solidified his legacy.

Neymar's Honours with Brazil

Title Year(s) FIFA Confederations Cup 2013 Copa America 2019

Neymar's Personal Accolades & Records

Personal awards have followed Neymar throughout his career, showcasing his status as one of the finest players of his generation. He has clinched multiple individual honours, including being named the South American Footballer of the Year twice. His scintillating performances have also led to him being shortlisted for the prestigious FIFA Ballon d'Or award, placing him in the elite company of the world's best players.

Neymar's records and milestones are a testament to his consistent brilliance on the field. His remarkable achievements include becoming the youngest player to reach the 100-goal mark in the Brazilian domestic league, Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A. He has also shattered records for the most goals scored by a Brazilian player in the UEFA Champions League, solidifying his presence on the European stage.

One of the most remarkable milestones in Neymar's career was his inclusion in Time magazine's list of the 100 most influential people in the world, underscoring his global impact beyond football. Additionally, he has amassed a substantial social media following, making him one of the most recognizable and influential sports figures on the planet. Neymar's contributions to his national team have not gone unnoticed either. He has etched his name as one of Brazil's all-time leading goalscorers, surpassing the legendary Pele's goal tally in official matches.

Neymar's Personal Honours