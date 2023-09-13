Phil Foden's early career is a remarkable story of a young football prodigy rising through the ranks to become one of England's most promising talents. Born on May 28, 2000, in Stockport, Foden joined Manchester City's youth academy at the age of eight. His talent quickly became evident as he progressed through the club's various age groups.

Foden's breakthrough moment came in 2017 when he made his senior debut for Manchester City at just 17-years-old. He showcased his immense potential with impressive performances, earning him a regular spot in the first team. Foden's versatility as an attacking midfielder or winger, coupled with his exceptional dribbling skills and vision, has made him a vital asset.

During his early career, Foden has achieved numerous milestones, including winning several Premier League titles and domestic cups with Manchester City. In the 2020/2021 season, he played a pivotal role in City's Premier League triumph, contributing with crucial goals and assists.

Internationally, Foden has represented England at various youth levels and made his senior debut in 2020. His early career has been marked by records for being one of the youngest English players to achieve certain milestones, including reaching 100 appearances for Manchester City.

With a bright future ahead, Phil Foden's early career is a testament to his exceptional talent and determination, and he is poised to become a central figure in both club and international football.

Phil Foden at Manchester City

Phil Foden's career at Manchester City is a testament to his exceptional talent, dedication and the faith the club has placed in his abilities.

His footballing journey with Manchester City began in the club's youth ranks, where he quickly stood out as a prodigious talent. His technical proficiency, vision and football IQ set him apart from his peers, making him a standout prospect.

Foden's transition to the first team was swift and seamless. In November 2017, at just 17 years old, he made his senior debut for Manchester City in a Champions League match against Feyenoord. This marked the beginning of a journey that would see him develop into a key figure for City under Pep Guardiola.

The youngster's impact on Manchester City's success is evident in his statistics. His ability to score crucial goals, provide assists and maintain a high level of performance has been vital for the team. At the time of writing, Foden's Man City record stands at an impressive 60 goals in 222 appearances.

Throughout his Etihad Stadium career, Foden has achieved some impressive milestones, including becoming the youngest player to win the Premier League in the 2017/2018 season and scoring in the 2018/2019 FA Cup final against Watford, which helped City go on to secure a first domestic treble of the Premier League, EFL Cup and FA Cup.

Foden's impact on Manchester City's success under the management of Pep Guardiola cannot be overstated. His ability to adapt to various positions and provide a creative spark has been instrumental in the team's domestic dominance. Manchester City's style of play, characterized by possession-based football and fluid attacking movements, aligns perfectly with Foden's skill set.

His partnership with fellow attackers such as Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, and Sergio Aguero over the years have yielded numerous goals and assists. Foden's ability to link up with these players and maintain a high level of consistency has been vital in securing domestic and European titles for the club.

In Man City's historic 2022/2023 campaign, in which they won the treble - Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League - saw Foden continue to establish himself as a key part of City's dominance under Guardiola. He scored 15 goals in 48 first team appearances that season, making it a third consecutive season in which he'd achieved double-figures for goals, following 16 in 2020/2021 and 14 in 2021/2022.

Foden's Honours at Man City

Title Year(s) Premier League (5) 2017/2018, 2018/2019, 2020/2021, 2021/2022, 2022/2023 FA Cup (2) 2018/2019, 2022/2023 EFL Cup (4) 2017/2018, 2018/2019, 2019/2020, 2020/2021 FA Community Shield (2) 2018, 2019 UEFA Champions League (1) 2022/2023 UEFA Super Cup (1) 2023

Phil Foden with England

Phil Foden's career with the England national team has been nothing short of remarkable, mirroring his rise to prominence at Manchester City. Foden's journey in the senior international setup began after a series of impressive performances in domestic football. As of my last knowledge update in September 2021, here's a glimpse of his career with the Three Lions.

He made his senior debut for England in September 2020, during a UEFA Nations League match against Iceland. This marked the start of his international journey, and he quickly became a pivotal figure in the squad. He would score his first two goals for the Three Lions in only his third appearance, in a 4-0 demolition of Iceland.

One of the most significant milestones in Foden's international career was his inclusion in England's squad for the UEFA European Championship in 2020, postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although England reached the final but fell short against Italy, Foden's performances were widely praised and his creativity added a dynamic dimension to the team's attack.

Foden's statistics with the England national team have been impressive, with contributions in the form of goals, assists, and chances created. His ability to unlock defenses and create scoring opportunities has been valuable to the team's success. To date, Foden's record for England stands at four goals in 27 games, including a goal in the 2022 FIFA World Cup against rivals Wales.

Phil Foden's Personal Accolades & Records

Phil Foden's burgeoning career has been adorned with numerous personal records and awards, reflecting his extraordinary talent and contributions to the footballing world. He achieved a remarkable feat by becoming the youngest player to win the Premier League in the 2017/2018 season with Manchester City. This achievement, at just 17 years old, underscored his precocious talent.

Foden's international career with England has also seen noteworthy accomplishments. He made his senior debut in September 2020 and played a pivotal role in England's UEFA European Championship campaign in 2020. Although they narrowly missed out on the title, Foden's performances drew accolades for his creativity and skill on the international stage.

Throughout his career, Foden has consistently been recognized for his contributions on the field, earning various awards and honors. These accolades include the Golden Ball award at the 2017 FIFA U17 World Cup, which highlighted his outstanding performance in leading England's U17 team to victory. Additionally, his consistent presence in the Manchester City lineup and his ability to make an impact in key moments have garnered widespread admiration and acclaim in the footballing world.

Foden's Personal Honours