Raheem Sterling's early career is a story of determination, talent and rapid ascent.

Born on December 8, 1994, in Kingston, Jamaica, Sterling moved to London as a young boy and quickly caught the attention of scouts with his exceptional skills. He joined the youth academy of Queens Park Rangers before being signed by Liverpool's youth team in 2010 at the age of 15.

Sterling made his senior debut for Liverpool in March 2012, becoming the club's second-youngest player to appear in the Premier League. His speed, dribbling ability and versatility as a forward quickly earned him a prominent role in the team. In the 2013/2014 season, Sterling played a pivotal role as Liverpool narrowly missed out on the Premier League title. He scored 10 goals in the league and provided numerous assists, establishing himself as one of the most exciting young talents in English football.

In 2015, Sterling made a high-profile move to Manchester City for a then-British record transfer fee for a teenager. At City, he continued to thrive, winning numerous domestic titles. His performances earned him individual accolades, including the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year in 2019. He would then move to Chelsea in 2022.

During his early career, Raheem Sterling also made his mark on the international stage, representing England in various youth teams before becoming a key player for the senior national team. His early career set the stage for a remarkable journey in football, marked by records, milestones and a reputation as one of England's finest talents.

Raheem Sterling at Liverpool

Raheem Sterling's career at Liverpool was nothing short of remarkable, characterised by his explosive pace, technical prowess and exceptional versatility. The Jamaican-born winger, who moved to London as a young boy, joined Liverpool's youth academy in 2010 at the tender age of 15. It was the beginning of a journey that would see him rise through the ranks and become one of English football's brightest prospects.

Sterling's debut marked the start of a meteoric rise in his career. His electrifying performances on the field quickly caught the attention of fans and pundits alike. His pace and dribbling ability made him a constant threat to opposition defenders, and his football intelligence belied his age.

The 2013/2014 season was a breakthrough year for Sterling. He played a pivotal role in Liverpool's exhilarating Premier League campaign under the management of Brendan Rodgers. The Reds came agonizingly close to winning the title, with Sterling playing an instrumental part. He contributed with 10 goals in all competitions, and his partnership with Luis Suarez and Daniel Sturridge, known as the "SAS," was particularly devastating for opposing teams.

One of the standout moments of Sterling's time at Liverpool came in April 2014 when he scored a crucial goal in a 3-2 victory over Manchester City, a game that had significant implications for the title race. His composure in front of goal belied his young age, and this goal remains etched in the memories of Liverpool fans.

Off the pitch, Sterling's maturity was equally impressive. He handled the pressures of playing for a top club and the scrutiny of the media with composure and professionalism. His commitment to his craft and continuous improvement endeared him to both the coaching staff and supporters.

In recognition of his stellar performances, Raheem Sterling was awarded the Golden Boy Award in 2014, which honours the best young player in Europe. This accolade further solidified his reputation as one of the brightest talents in the game.

However, Sterling's time at Liverpool was not without its challenges. Contract negotiations with the club became a subject of intense speculation, and he eventually moved to Manchester City in a high-profile transfer in the summer of 2015. His departure left a void in the Liverpool squad, and his contributions were sorely missed by the Anfield faithful.

During his time at Liverpool, Sterling made a total of 129 appearances and scored 23 goals for the Reds. While the team fell just short of winning the Premier League title in 2013/2014, his impact on Liverpool's attacking play and his ability to create moments of magic on the pitch left an indelible mark on the club's recent history.

In hindsight, Sterling's time at Liverpool served as a stepping stone to greater success in his career. He continued to evolve as a player at Manchester City, winning numerous domestic titles and establishing himself as one of the top wingers in the world.

Raheem Sterling at Manchester City

Raheem Sterling's career at Manchester City was nothing short of extraordinary, characterised by his growth into one of the world's premier football talents. Sterling joined Manchester City in the summer of 2015 from Liverpool in a high-profile transfer worth around £44m, with £5m of add-ons, that signalled City's ambition and his own desire to compete at the highest level. Over the course of seven seasons, he became an integral part of the team, contributing significantly to their domestic successes.

Upon his arrival at the Etihad Stadium, Sterling quickly adapted to his new surroundings under the management of Manuel Pellegrini. His transition from Liverpool to Manchester City was remarkably smooth, as he showcased his versatility, blistering pace and dribbling skills. Sterling's ability to operate on either flank or as an attacking midfielder made him a valuable asset for the team.

In his debut season with City, Sterling displayed his potential, scoring 11 goals in all competitions and contributing to the club's League Cup triumph. However, it was under the management of Pep Guardiola, who took charge in the 2016/2017 season, that Sterling truly blossomed.

Under Guardiola's guidance, Sterling's game evolved to new heights. He became more tactically astute, developing his off-the-ball movement and decision-making. This transformation resulted in a dramatic increase in his goal-scoring and assist statistics. The 2017/2018 season marked a turning point in Sterling's career, as he netted 23 goals in all competitions, making him City's top scorer that season.

His partnership with fellow attackers like Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne was a key factor in City's Premier League dominance. In the 2017/2018 and 2018/2019 seasons, City secured back-to-back Premier League titles with Sterling playing a pivotal role. His combination of speed, skill and intelligence in the final third made him a constant threat to opposition defences, and his performances earned him widespread acclaim

Sterling's contribution to Manchester City's historic 2018/2019 campaign cannot be overstated. The team secured an unprecedented domestic treble, winning the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup. The winger played a central role, scoring crucial goals and providing vital assists throughout the season. He ended the season with 25 goals in all competitions, firmly establishing himself as one of the Premier League's top talents.

In the 2019/2020 season, Sterling continued his impressive form, helping Manchester City secure another League Cup and finish second in the Premier League. He also played a key role in City's run to the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals. His consistency and ability to deliver in high-pressure situations made him an invaluable asset for the club. He ended that season with the best goal return of his career to date - 31 goals in 52 appearances in all competitions.

One of the standout moments of Sterling's career at Manchester City came during the 2019 FA Cup final against Watford. He scored a scintillating hat-trick, becoming the first player to achieve this feat in an FA Cup final since 1953, although one of his goals would be later attributed to Gabriel Jesus.

Off the pitch, Sterling's influence extended beyond football. He used his platform to address important social issues, such as racism and inequality in the sport, becoming an advocate for change. His courage in speaking out against discrimination earned him widespread respect and admiration.

After scoring 17 goals in the 2021/2022 season, it was decided by Manchester City that they would finally cash in on Sterling's talents, with Chelsea being his next destination. The winger ended his City career with 131 goals in 339 first-team appearances, putting him in the top ten highest scorers in Manchester City history.

Sterling's Honours at Manchester City

Title Year(s) Premier League (4) 2017/2018, 2018/2019, 2020/2021, 2021/2022 FA Cup (1) 2018/2019 EFL Cup (5) 2015/2016, 2017/2018, 2018/2019, 2019/2020, 2020/2021 FA Community Shield (1) 2019

Raheem Sterling at Chelsea

In July 2022, it was confirmed that Sterling had completed a £50m move to Chelsea, signalling his return to London for the first time since leaving QPR's academy for Liverpool as a young teenager.

His debut season with the Blues, though, was largely disappointing. The winger only managed nine goals in 38 appearances in all competitions, and Chelsea ultimately finished 12th in the Premier League.

Raheem Sterling with England

Raheem Sterling's career with the England national team has been marked by his emergence as one of the squad's most influential and dynamic players. Since making his senior debut in 2012, Sterling has played an essential role in England's international campaigns, showcasing his speed, creativity, and goal-scoring ability on the grandest stages of football.

Sterling's journey with the England national team began when he earned his first senior cap at the age of 17 in a friendly match against Sweden in November 2012.

But one of the most significant milestones in Sterling's international career came during the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil. He became the youngest player to represent England in a World Cup when he featured in the tournament. His performances in Brazil were promising, and it was clear that he had a bright future on the international stage.

Sterling's consistent improvement and maturity as a player were evident as he became a regular starter for England under various managers. His versatility allowed him to play in multiple attacking positions, and his partnership with fellow forwards, such as Harry Kane, became a key component of England's attack.

The UEFA European Championship (Euros) has been a significant stage for Sterling. He played a crucial role in England's run to the final of Euro 2020, scoring several crucial goals during the tournament. His performance in the competition earned him widespread praise and established him as one of England's leaders on the pitch.

To date, he has earned over 80 caps and scored 20 goals for the England national team.

Raheem Sterling's Personal Accolades & Records

Raheem Sterling's illustrious career has been studded with numerous personal records and awards, underscoring his status as one of the most accomplished footballers of his generation. Some of his notable achievements include winning the Golden Boy Award in 2014, and recognising him as the best young player in Europe. Sterling's prolific goal-scoring ability, particularly for a winger, has been a standout feature of his career. He has consistently recorded double-digit goal tallies in domestic and international competitions, earning him recognition as one of the Premier League's top scorers.

During his time with Manchester City, Sterling clinched several Premier League Player of the Month awards, reflecting his consistent excellence in the league. His performances played a pivotal role in City's back-to-back Premier League title wins in the 2017/2018 and 2018/2019 seasons.

Internationally, Sterling's achievements include representing England in multiple major tournaments, including the FIFA World Cup and UEFA European Championship. His standout moments in these competitions have included crucial goals and assists, contributing significantly to England's success.

Sterling's Personal Honours