Born on August 21, 1988, in Warsaw, Poland, Robert Lewandowski's journey to stardom began in the lower divisions of Polish football.

He honed his skills at Znicz Pruszkow before moving to Polish top-flight club Lech Poznan in 2008. Lewandowski's time at Lech Poznan marked his emergence onto the international stage and his goal-scoring prowess caught the eye of top European clubs.

In 2010, he made a pivotal move to Borussia Dortmund, where he truly blossomed. At Dortmund, Lewandowski formed a deadly partnership with fellow forward Marco Reus. He helped guide the club to back-to-back Bundesliga titles, showcasing his knack for finding the back of the net with incredible consistency.

During his Dortmund tenure, Lewandowski also etched his name in Champions League history, scoring an unprecedented four goals in a semi-final against Real Madrid in 2013. His performances not only earned him individual accolades but also drew attention from European giants Bayern Munich.

In 2014, he joined Bayern, where his goal-scoring exploits reached new heights, winning numerous domestic and continental titles. His five-goal haul in just nine minutes against Wolfsburg in 2015 remains a Bundesliga record.

He's now continuing his goal-scoring exploits in Spain with La Liga giants Barcelona, where he has shown no signs of slowing down. Lewandowski's journey from Polish lower divisions to global football stardom is a testament to his talent, work ethic and determination.

Robert Lewandowski at Znicz Pruszkow

Lewandowski's early career at Znicz Pruszkow marked the genesis of his remarkable football journey. From 2006 to 2008, he honed his skills at the Polish club, showcasing his burgeoning talent as a forward.

He very quickly made a name for himself in the 2006/2007 season, netting 15 goals in the Polish third division to help Znicz to promotion. He followed that up in the next campaign by scoring 21 goals to be the Polish second division top scorer.

A record of 38 goals in 66 first-team appearances led to a transfer to Ekstraklasa side Lech Poznan in June 2008.

Lewandowski's Honours at Znicz Pruszkow

Title Year(s) III Liga (1) 2006/2007

Robert Lewandowski at Lech Poznan

Robert Lewandowski's tenure at Lech Poznan from 2008 to 2010 marked another pivotal phase in his football journey. During this period, he rapidly evolved into a goal-scoring sensation, amassing 41 goals in 82 first-team appearances. His contributions played a vital role in Lech Poznan's Polish Cup victory in the 2008/2009 season.

Lewandowski's remarkable goal-scoring ability unsurprisingly caught the attention of Europe's top clubs, propelling him into the spotlight. His time at Lech Poznan laid the foundation for his subsequent successes, and his impressive performances became a stepping stone for his move to Borussia Dortmund in June 2010, marking the beginning of his ascent to becoming one of the world's most renowned strikers.

Lewandowski's Honours at Lech Poznan

Title Year(s) Ekstraklasa (1) 2009/2010 Polish Cup (1) 2008/2009 Polish Super Cup (1) 2009

Robert Lewandowski at Borussia Dortmund

Robert Lewandowski's spell at Borussia Dortmund, spanning from 2010 to 2014, is a chapter that solidified his status as a world-class striker. Arriving from Lech Poznan in a deal worth just €4.5m, the Pole seamlessly transitioned into the Bundesliga and left an indelible mark on both the league and the club.

His tenure at Dortmund saw him play a pivotal role in the club's renaissance under coach Jurgen Klopp. Lewandowski's ability to find the net with precision and consistency was a cornerstone of Dortmund's successes during this era.

He formed lethal partnerships with players like Mario Gotze and Marco Reus, helping the team capture back-to-back Bundesliga titles in 2010/2011 and 2011/2012.

Lewandowski's statistics during his Dortmund years are a testament to his prowess. He scored a total of 103 goals in 187 appearances for the club, an impressive tally considering the intense competition in the Bundesliga. One of his most iconic moments came in the 2012/2013 Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid, where he scored all four goals in a historic victory.

His accolades during this period included being named the Polish Footballer of the Year multiple times and earning a place in the Bundesliga Team of the Season. His 24 goals in the 2013/2014 Bundesliga campaign also earned him the league's top scorer title.

Beyond the statistics, Lewandowski's Dortmund stint was marked by memorable milestones. His performances not only elevated Dortmund's profile but also established him as a sought-after talent across Europe. His style of play, marked by intelligent movement, clinical finishing and a strong work ethic, endeared him to fans and pundits alike.

Lewandowski's time at Borussia Dortmund laid the groundwork for his subsequent move to Bayern Munich, where he continued to etch his name in football history. His impact on Dortmund's resurgence and his legacy as one of the greatest strikers of his generation are undeniable, and his Dortmund chapter remains a crucial part of his illustrious career.

Lewandowski's Honours at Borussia Dortmund

Title Year(s) Bundesliga (2) 2010/2011, 2011/2012 DFB-Pokal (1) 2011/2012 DFL-Supercup (1) 2013

Robert Lewandowski at Bayern Munich

Robert Lewandowski's illustrious career at Bayern Munich, spanning from 2014 to 2022, was a testament to his exceptional skill, dedication and legacy as one of the greatest footballers of his generation. His time with the Bavarian club was defined by extraordinary goal-scoring exploits, historic records and a lasting impact on the sport.

Lewandowski's journey at Bayern Munich began in the summer of 2014 when he completed a free transfer from Borussia Dortmund. The move was met with high expectations, and he quickly proved himself worthy of the iconic number 9 jersey. From the outset, it was clear that he was ready to take his game to the next level and embrace the challenges that came with playing for one of the most successful clubs in the world.

One of the most iconic moments in Lewandowski's career, and perhaps in football history, came on September 22, 2015. In a Bundesliga match against Wolfsburg, he scored an incredible five goals in just nine minutes. This remarkable feat showcased his unparalleled scoring instincts, composure and ability to seize control of a match single-handedly. It's a record that stands as a testament to his greatness and has become an enduring part of his legacy.

Lewandowski's consistency in finding the back of the net is a hallmark of his time at Bayern. Season after season, he has been a prolific scorer in both domestic and continental competitions. His performances helped the club win eight Bundesliga titles, three DFB-Pokal victories, and a UEFA Champions League.

In the Bundesliga, Lewandowski repeatedly clinched the top scorer title, establishing himself as one of the most lethal finishers in the world. His goal-scoring prowess is matched only by his versatility – he can score from long range, finish with finesse and outmuscle defenders in the box. His statistics are awe-inspiring: he reached the 100-goal mark for Bayern in just 120 Bundesliga appearances.

A defining moment in Lewandowski's career came during the 2019-2020 season. He played a central role in Bayern's historic treble-winning campaign, which saw the club secure the Bundesliga title, the DFB-Pokal and the UEFA Champions League. Lewandowski's 15 goals in the Champions League that season propelled Bayern to European glory, and he was the top scorer of the competition.

The 2019-2020 Bundesliga season also saw Lewandowski equal a longstanding record. By netting 34 league goals, he matched Gerd Muller's record for the most goals in a single Bundesliga season. This achievement not only honoured Müller's legacy but also highlighted Lewandowski's own legacy as a modern-day football icon.

Beyond his goal-scoring prowess, Lewandowski's influence on and off the field has been immeasurable. He is often praised for his work ethic, professionalism and leadership. His commitment to the team's success inspired his teammates, and he was a guiding figure in Bayern's dressing room. His humility and dedication have endeared him to fans worldwide, making him a role model for aspiring footballers.

Lewandowski's dedication to maintaining peak physical condition is evident off the pitch. He has consistently prioritized fitness, nutrition and recovery, enabling him to maintain his exceptional performance levels even as he's progressed in age.

In May 2022, after eight seasons with Bayern Munich, Lewandowski announced his desire to leave the club and two months later he was signed by Barcelona in €45m deal, a transfer which made him the most expensive Polish player in history. He ended his Bayern Munich career with an outstanding record of 344 goals in 375 first-team appearances.

Lewandowski's Honours at Bayern Munich

Title Year(s) Bundesliga (8) 2014/2015, 2015/2016, 2016/2017, 2017/2018, 2018/2019, 2019/2020, 2020/2021, 2021/2022 DFB-Pokal (3) 2015/2016, 2018/2019, 2019/2020 DFL-Supercup (5) 2016, 2017, 2018, 2020, 2021 UEFA Champions League (1) 2019/2020 UEFA Super Cup (1) 2020 FIFA Club World Cup (1) 2020

Robert Lewandowski at Barcelona

Lewandowski signed a four-year deal with Barcelona in July 2022 and unsurprisingly hit the ground running in his first season in Spain.

The veteran Polish striker netted 33 goals in 46 appearances in all competitions during his first campaign away from Germany, helping the Catalan giants to the La Liga title while also finishing at the top of the La Liga scoring charts with 23 goals.

That personal triumph would make Lewandowski the first player in the top 5 European leagues to win the top scorer award in six consecutive seasons.

Lewandowski's Honours at Barcelona

Title Year(s) La Liga (1) 2022/2023 Supercopa de Espana (1) 2022/2023

Robert Lewandowski with Poland

Robert Lewandowski's international career with Poland has been as remarkable as his club exploits. Since making his debut in 2008, he has become the nation's all-time leading goalscorer and a symbol of Polish football excellence. His contributions to the national team have been pivotal in raising Poland's stature on the international stage.

His debut marked the beginning of a prolific run that has seen him consistently find the net in crucial matches. He played a key role in Poland's qualification for the 2016 UEFA European Championship, where he showcased his ability on a continental platform.

One of the standout moments in Lewandowski's international career came during the qualifiers for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. In a match against Armenia in October 2017, he scored a sensational hat-trick in just four minutes, becoming the quickest player to achieve such a feat in World Cup qualifying history.

Lewandowski's leadership qualities were recognized when he was appointed captain of the Polish national team in 2013. His influence extends beyond his goal-scoring prowess; he motivates his teammates and plays a crucial role in shaping Poland's tactical approach.

He became Poland's all-time leading goalscorer in 2017 when a hat-trick in a 6-1 win over Armenia took him to 50 goals for Poland, surpassing Wlodzimierz Lubanski's previous record of 48.

At the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the striker scored his first goal at a finals in a 2-0 victory over Saudi Arabia. He scored his second World Cup goal in a 3-1 round of 16 defeat to eventual finalists France.

To-date, Lewandowski's record for Poland stands at 79 goals in 142 appearances.

Robert Lewandowski's Personal Accolades & Records

Robert Lewandowski's illustrious career has been adorned with an array of personal accolades, awards, records and milestones that cement his status as one of the greatest footballers of his generation.

His numerous awards include being named the Polish Footballer of the Year 10 times, a testament to his impact on his home country's football scene. At Borussia Dortmund, he earned a spot in the Bundesliga Team of the Season and clinched the Bundesliga's top-scorer title. However, it's his time at Bayern Munich where his individual accomplishments reached unprecedented heights.

During the 2019-2020 season, he matched Gerd Muller's long-standing record for the most goals in a single Bundesliga season with 34 goals. This remarkable achievement showcased not only his exceptional scoring ability but also his dedication and consistency.

Lewandowski's international records are equally impressive. He is Poland's all-time leading goalscorer, surpassing legendary figures in Polish football history. His captaincy of the national team is a testament to his leadership qualities and his ability to inspire and motivate his teammates.

The individual awards that Lewandowski has amassed are a testament to his influence on the global stage. In 2020, he was awarded the prestigious FIFA Best Men's Player award, beating out stiff competition from footballing giants. This recognition was a culmination of his outstanding performances and a nod to his dedication to the sport, while he has been named the Ballon d'Or Striker of the Year on two occasions.

Lewandowski's Personal Honours

Award Year(s) Ballon d'Or Striker of the Year (2) 2021, 2022 European Golden Shoe (2) 2020/2021, 2021/2022 Best FIFA Men's Player (2) 2020, 2021 FIFA FIFPro World XI (2) 2020, 2021 FIFA Club World Cup Golden Ball (1) 2020 UEFA Men's Player of the Year (1) 2019/2020 UEFA Champions League Forward of the Season (1) 2019/2020 UEFA Champions League Top Scorer (1) 2019/2020 UEFA Champions League Top Assist Provider (1) 2019/2020 UEFA Team of the Year (2) 2019, 2020 Golden Foot (1) 2022 European Sportsperson of the Year (1) 2020 Ekstraklasa Best Player (1) 2009 Ekstraklasa Top Scorer (1) 2009/2010 Ekstraklasa Goal of the Season (1) 2008/2009 II Liga Top Scorer (1) 2007/2008 III Liga Top Scorer (1) 2006/2007 Polish Footballer of the Year (10) 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2020, 2021 Polish Sports Personality of the Year (3) 2015, 2020, 2021 Polish Young Player of the Year (1) 2008 Bundesliga Player of the Season (5) 2012/2013, 2016/2017, 2017/2018, 2019/2020, 2020/2021 Bundesliga Team of the Season (10) 2012/2013, 2013/2014, 2014/2015, 2015/2016, 2016/2017, 2017/2018, 2018/2019, 2019/2020, 2020/2021, 2021/2022 Bundesliga Top Scorer (7) 2013/2014, 2015/2016, 2017/2018, 2018/2019, 2019/2020, 2020/2021, 2021/2022 Germany Footballer of the Year (2) 2020, 2021 DFB-Pokal Top Scorer (5) 2011/2012, 2016/2017, 2017/2018, 2018/2019, 2019/2020 Bayern Munich Player of the Season (1) 2019/2020 Pichichi Trophy (1) 2022/2023 La Liga Team of the Season (1) 2022/2023

Lewandowski's Individual Club & International Records