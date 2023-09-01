Trent Alexander-Arnold, born on October 7, 1998, in Liverpool, England, embarked on his football journey at an early age. He joined Liverpool's youth academy when he was just six years old, showcasing remarkable potential as a versatile player. His incredible work ethic and innate footballing intelligence quickly propelled him through the Anfield ranks.

In 2016, at the age of 18, Alexander-Arnold made his first-team debut for Liverpool, marking the beginning of a meteoric rise. His breakout season came in 2017/2018, where he played a pivotal role in Liverpool's run to the Champions League final. Known for his exceptional crossing ability and vision, he notched up 12 Premier League assists that season.

Trent's records continued to pile up as he became the youngest Liverpool player to start in a Champions League final. His unique skill set and consistency earned him a spot in the PFA Team of the Year and the Premier League's Young Player of the Season award in 2018/2019. His vision and passing range set him apart, with an astonishing 28 assists in the league over the course of two seasons, making him one of the most prolific defenders in the modern game.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's early career serves as a testament to his unwavering dedication and immense talent, solidifying his status as one of the brightest stars in world football.

Trent Alexander-Arnold at Liverpool

Trent Alexander-Arnold's career at Liverpool has been nothing short of extraordinary. Rising through the club's youth ranks, he has become one of the world's best right-backs, contributing significantly to Liverpool's successes.

Alexander-Arnold made his Liverpool debut on October 25, 2016, in an EFL Cup match against Tottenham Hotspur. At the tender age of 18, he demonstrated his versatility, playing as a right-back and showcasing his potential. However, his breakthrough season came in the 2017/2018 campaign under Jurgen Klopp.

Alexander-Arnold's standout performances in 17/18 came in the Champions League. He played a pivotal role in Liverpool's journey to the final, where they ultimately fell short against Real Madrid. His composure, accurate crossing and defensive contributions were vital throughout the campaign. In the quarter-final against Manchester City, his precise free-kick assist to set up a goal highlighted his unique skill set.

The 2018/2019 season marked Alexander-Arnold's ascent to stardom. He recorded 12 assists in the Premier League, the most by any defender, showcasing his remarkable vision and crossing ability. His partnership with fellow full-back Andy Robertson on the opposite flank became iconic, as they provided an unprecedented attacking threat from the back.

He received numerous accolades that season, including a spot in the PFA Team of the Year and the Premier League's Young Player of the Season award. Trent was instrumental in Liverpool's title challenge, narrowly finishing as runners-up to Manchester City.

Liverpool finally ended a 30-year wait for a Premier League title in 2019/2020. Alexander-Arnold's contributions were once again pivotal. He registered 13 assists in the league, breaking his own record for assists by a defender in a single Premier League season. His ability to pick out precise passes and deliver pinpoint crosses was unrivaled.

The 2020/2021 season posed challenges for Alexander-Arnold. He faced injury setbacks, which limited his game time. Despite this, his impact when on the pitch remained significant. He contributed with key assists, including a memorable late winner for Diogo Jota against West Ham United.

Trent Alexander-Arnold played a pivotal role in Liverpool's remarkable journey to win the 2018-2019 Champions League. His performances in the knockout stages were exceptional, including standout displays against Barcelona in the semi-finals. In the second leg at Anfield, his quick-thinking corner caught Barcelona off guard, setting up Divock Origi's crucial goal, a moment that is now permanently etched into Liverpool history.

In the final against Tottenham Hotspur, Alexander-Arnold provided a composed and assured defensive display, helping secure a clean sheet and Liverpool's sixth European Cup/Champions League title.

In 2021/2022, Alexander-Anrold played a crucial role in Liverpool's FA Cup triumph, which made the defender the youngest ever player to win six major trophies for an English club, aged just 22 years and 219 days. Earlier that season, Liverpool also lifted the EFL Cup.

The 2022/2023 campaign saw Alexander-Arnold's form drop off slightly, but he still reached some huge career records and milestones. In April 2023 he provided his 50th Premier League assist and later that month, he became the first player to assist a goal in five consecutive Premier League matches on more than one occasion. However, those feats weren't enough to help Liverpool finish in the top four, and they ultimately failed to qualify for the 2023/2024 Champions League.

By the end of the 2022/2023 campaign, Alexander-Arnold's Liverpool record stood at an impressive 16 goals and 72 assists in 273 first-team appearances.

Alexander-Arnold's Honours at Liverpool

Title Year(s) Premier League (1) 2019/2020 FA Cup (1) 2021/2022 EFL Cup (1) 2021/2022 FA Community Shield (1) 2022 UEFA Champions League (1) 2018/2019 UEFA Super Cup (1) 2019 FIFA Club World Cup (1) 2019

Trent Alexander-Arnold with England

Trent Alexander-Arnold's international career with the England national team has mirrored his success at the club level, marking him as one of the most promising talents in world football. Since making his senior debut, he has become an integral part of England's squad

Alexander-Arnold earned his first senior cap for England in June 2017, and his impressive performances with Liverpool soon translated onto the international stage. His versatility and ability to deliver precise crosses from wide areas made him a valuable asset for the national team.

One of his notable milestones came during the 2018 FIFA World Cup, where he was part of England's run to the semi-finals, their best performance in the tournament in 28 years.

Alexander-Arnold continued to be a regular in the England setup and played a key role in the UEFA Euro 2020 campaign, where England reached the final. His contribution from right-back, both defensively and in attack, was vital as the Three Lions eventually lost in the final on penalties to Italy.

While statistics and records can fluctuate, his consistent presence and impact on the England national team have cemented his status as one of the country's most promising and talented young players.

To date, his England record stands at two goals and five assists in 20 appearances.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's Personal Accolades & Records

Trent Alexander-Arnold has accumulated a remarkable list of personal records and awards that underline his exceptional talent and contributions to both Liverpool and England.

These records and awards serve as a testament to the right-back's exceptional skill, versatility and consistency at both club and international levels, establishing him as one of the brightest talents in modern football.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's Personal Honours