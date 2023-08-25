Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the Swedish football phenomenon, enjoyed an extraordinary career with a series of remarkable feats. Born on October 3, 1981, in Malmo, Sweden, Ibrahimovic quickly showcased his football prowess. He commenced his professional journey with Malmo FF, rapidly gaining attention for his technical finesse, strength, and audacious strikes.

In 2001, Ajax signed Ibrahimovic, where he flourished as a prolific striker, amassing 48 goals in 110 appearances. His dazzling performances attracted the eyes of Europe's elite clubs, leading to his move to Juventus in 2004. Despite a brief Juventus spell due to the Calciopoli scandal, Ibrahimovic's resilience shone through, and he emerged as a key player for Inter Milan after signing for the Serie A giants in 2006.

Zlatan's early career was punctuated by league titles with each of these clubs, demonstrating his consistency and influence. A versatile forward known for his acrobatic goals, he amassed a remarkable goal tally, setting a standard for future generations.

His early milestones paved the way for a glittering career, cementing his legacy as one of the game's most charismatic and accomplished talents.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic at Malmo

Ibrahimovic's formative years at Malmo were a precursor to his footballing brilliance. Rising through the ranks of the Swedish club, he made his senior debut in 1999. His meteoric rise continued as he netted 16 goals in 40 appearances.

Zlatan's prolific strike rate and technical prowess caught the attention of larger clubs, leading to his transfer to Ajax in 2001. Despite a very brief stint at his boyhood club, his time at Malmo remains a testament to his innate talent and the launching pad for a career that would later redefine football's limits.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic at Ajax

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's tenure at Ajax, spanning from 2001 to 2004, marked a crucial phase in his rise to footballing stardom. The Swedish sensation's time at the Dutch club was characterized by his unique blend of skill and power. In 110 appearances, Ibrahimovic netted an impressive 48 goals, showcasing his clinical finishing and ability to score from both close range and long distance.

During his stint, Ajax secured two Eredivisie titles in 2001/2002 and 2003/2004, with Ibrahimovic being an instrumental part of the team's success. His remarkable athleticism and towering presence also made him a formidable aerial threat, a trait that would become one of his trademarks throughout his career.

Ibrahimovic's performances at Ajax drew the attention of Europe's top clubs once again, leading to his subsequent transfers to Juventus. Despite his relatively short time at the club, his impact was undeniable, leaving a lasting impression on Ajax's fans and football enthusiasts worldwide.

His Ajax chapter served as a stepping stone, propelling him towards a legendary career defined by his unique playing style, record-breaking achievements, and charismatic persona on and off the field.

Ibrahimovic's Honours at Ajax

Title Years(s) Eredivisie (2) 2001/2022, 2003/2004 KNVB Cup (1) 2001/2002 Johan Cruyff Shield (1) 2002

Zlatan Ibrahimovic at Juventus

Signed for €16m, Zlatan Ibrahimovic's time at Juventus club was highlighted by his incredible technical prowess and goal-scoring ability. In 92 first-team appearances, Ibrahimovic netted 26 goals, showcasing his versatility as a striker.

During his Juventus tenure, he contributed to two Serie A titles, although they were later revoked due to the Calciopoli scandal. Nonetheless, his performances were nothing short of remarkable, solidifying his reputation as one of the world's most talented forwards. Ibrahimovic's time at Juventus would lay the foundation for his subsequent successes, as he moved on to Inter Milan and continued to amass accolades and records throughout his illustrious career.

His Juve chapter, although relatively brief, remains an integral part of his journey and a testament to his ability to make an impact on the biggest stages of football.

Ibrahimovic's Honours at Juventus

Title Year(s) Serie A (2) 2004/2005, 2005/2006

Zlatan Ibrahimovic at Inter Milan

Ibrahimovic signed for Inter Milan in August 2006 in a deal worth €24.8m His arrival marked a turning point for the club, with his imposing presence and goal-scoring prowess invigorating Inter's attack. In 117 appearances, he netted 66 goals in all competitions.

The Swede's time at Inter was laden with success, securing three Serie A titles consecutively from 2006 to 2009. His partnership with players like Adriano and later Samuel Eto'o propelled Inter to domestic dominance.

Moreover, Ibrahimovic earned recognition for his flair, unique skill set and uncanny ability to score from unconventional positions. His stint at Inter showcased his evolution into one of the world's top strikers, setting the stage for his continued exploits at various elite clubs. His legacy at Inter Milan remains etched in football history, as he left an indelible mark on the club's resurgence in Italy.

Ibrahimovic's Honours at Inter Milan

Title Year(s) Serie A (3) 2006/2007, 2007/2008, 2008/2009 Supercoppa Italiana (2) 2006, 2008

Zlatan Ibrahimovic at Barcelona

Ibrahimovic's spell at Barcelona was a brief yet eventful time, lasting just one campaign in 2009/2010 season.

His £59m move to the Spanish giants was high-profile but, despite his undeniable talent, he faced difficulties in fitting into the tactical framework of the team.

In his single season with Barcelona, Ibrahimovic made 46 appearances, scoring 22 goals and contributing to the club's La Liga victory that year. However, his time there was defined by the clash of playing styles and interpersonal differences with Pep Guardiola, leading to his eventual move to AC Milan.

Despite the challenges, Ibrahimovic's time at Barcelona remains a testament to his versatility as a striker and his ability to make an impact at some of the world's most prestigious clubs.

Ibrahimovic's Honours at Barcelona

Title Year(s) La Liga (1) 2009/2010 Supercopa de Espana (2) 2009, 2010 UEFA Super Cup (1) 2009 FIFA Club World Cup (1) 2009

Zlatan Ibrahimovic at AC Milan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's first spell at AC Milan, from 2010 to 2012, marked a triumphant return to Serie A after his stint at Barcelona. Initially signing on a season-long loan before making his San Siro stay permanent the following summer, his arrival injected new life into the team, elevating Milan's attacking prowess. In 85 appearances, Ibrahimovic netted an impressive 56 goals, showcasing his enduring scoring ability and leadership on the field.

During his time at Milan, the Swede guided the club to the 2010/2011 Serie A title, ending Inter Milan's domestic dominance. His partnership with Robinho and later Stephan El Shaarawy became a cornerstone of Milan's attacking strategy. His time at the club also saw him clinch the Serie A top scorer award in the 2011/2012 season.

Beyond his prolific scoring, Ibrahimovic's presence inspired his teammates and resonated with the Rossoneri faithful, and that was a relationship that would eventually be rekindled later in his career.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic at PSG

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's time at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) from 2012 to 2016 marked a period of remarkable dominance and personal achievement. Signed as the club's marquee player in July 2012, he quickly established himself as the focal point of PSG's attack. In his 180 appearances across four full seasons, Ibrahimovic scored an astonishing 156 goals, cementing his status as one of the most prolific goalscorers in the club's history.

During his PSG stint, Ibrahimovic led the club to four consecutive Ligue 1 titles, along with numerous domestic cups. His partnership with fellow striker Edinson Cavani propelled PSG onto the European stage as well. Notably, Ibrahimovic's mesmerizing strikes and creative brilliance became synonymous with PSG's ascendancy.

His time in Paris also brought personal accolades, including Ligue 1's top scorer honours in multiple seasons. His charisma, leadership and audacious style left an indelible mark on the club and its fans. Ibrahimovic's PSG chapter showcased his enduring impact on and off the field, and his legacy continues to influence the club's trajectory even after his departure.

Ibrahimovic's Honours at PSG

Title Year(s) Ligue 1 (4) 2012/2013, 2013/2014, 2014/2015, 2015/2016 Coupe de France (2) 2014/2015, 2015/2016 Coupe de la Ligue (3) 2013/2014, 2014/2015, 2015/2016 Trophee des Champions (3) 2013, 2014, 2015

Zlatan Ibrahimovic at Man United

Signed by Jose Mourinho on a free transfer, the striker quickly became a pivotal figure in Man United's attack. Despite a knee injury that sidelined him for part of his second season, including the Europa League final, Ibrahimovic's influence was profound.

In 53 appearances across two seasons, he scored 29 goals, including a match-winning brace in the 2017 EFL Cup final, making him the first player to win domestic league titles in four different countries. That success led to Man United offering the striker a fresh one-year contract to remain at the club, which the Swede accepted.

However, injuries during the first half of his second season at Old Trafford led to the mutual termination of Ibrahimovic's contract in March 2018.

Ibrahimovic's Honours at Man United

Title Year(s) EFL Cup (1) 2016/2017 FA Community Shield (1) 2016/2017 UEFA Europa League (1) 2016/2017

Zlatan Ibrahimovic at LA Galaxy

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's time at LA Galaxy, from 2018 to 2019, left an indelible mark on Major League Soccer (MLS). His arrival brought unparalleled star power and an immediate impact. In 58 appearances, the striker netted an incredible 53 goals, showcasing his enduring scoring prowess.

His outstanding long-range volley on his debut quickly became an iconic MLS moment, while Ibrahimovic's larger-than-life personality and on-field heroics revitalized the Galaxy and drew global attention to the league. His achievements included being named to the MLS Best XI in both seasons and winning the 2018 MLS Newcomer of the Year award.

Beyond the statistics, Ibrahimovic's charisma and leadership elevated the team's performance and energized the fan base. His remarkable hat-trick against LAFC in the inaugural "El Trafico" derby encapsulated his ability to deliver on the grandest stages. His stint at LA Galaxy marked another chapter in his illustrious career, where his impact transcended the pitch and showcased his ability to leave an enduring legacy wherever he played.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Return to AC Milan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic returned to AC Milan in January 2020. With his return, Ibrahimovic injected experience, leadership and a scoring touch into the team. In his second stint, he continued to defy expectations, scoring crucial goals and guiding the younger players.

The striker's leadership was palpable as he embraced the role of a mentor to the club's emerging talents. His performances on the field were equally remarkable, contributing 15 goals in 19 Serie A appearances during the 2019/2020 season. His impact extended beyond statistics, invigorating Milan's overall play and pushing them back into the European spotlight.

Additionally, Ibrahimovic's San Siro return marked a personal milestone for the Swede as he scored his 500th career goal in February 2020. His unwavering determination and his knack for delivering in pivotal moments demonstrated his enduring prowess.

Injury kept the striker sidelined for the majority of his fourth season back in Italy and in June 2023, Ibrahimovic announced his retirement from football, leading to emotional scenes at San Siro from the fans and the Swede's teammates.

He ended his career with a total of 511 goals in 866 first-team appearances in all competitions.

Ibrahimovic's Honours at AC Milan (both spells)

Title Year(s) Serie A (2) 2010/2011, 2021/2022 Supercoppa Italiana (1) 2011

Zlatan Ibrahimovic with Sweden

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's journey with the Sweden national team is a testament to his enduring impact on the international stage. Debuting in 2001, he represented Sweden for over a decade and became their all-time leading scorer, amassing an incredible number of appearances and goals.

Ibrahimovic's contribution to Sweden's national team is unparalleled. With 62 goals in 118 appearances, he surpassed the previous record held by Sven Rydell, cementing his legacy as Sweden's greatest goalscorer. His proficiency in finding the net showcased his ability to perform consistently at the highest level.

Noteworthy among his international achievements is his performance in the UEFA Euro 2012 tournament. Ibrahimovic led the team as captain and played a pivotal role in their journey to the semi-finals. His acrobatic goal against France in the group stage is a testament to his extraordinary skill and creativity.

Throughout his international career, Ibrahimovic consistently demonstrated his commitment to the national team, often carrying them to victory with his goals and leadership. His impact went beyond the pitch; his presence and charisma inspired teammates and captured the hearts of fans across the globe.

In 2016, Ibrahimovic bid farewell to international football after Sweden's exit from the UEFA Euro tournament. His departure marked the end of an era for Swedish football, but his legacy remains deeply ingrained.

However, after Sweden qualified for the 2018 World Cup, the striker expressed his wish to come out of retirement and represent his country at the tournament, but manager Janne Andersson blocked any possibility of a return to international duty for Ibrahimovic.

He would, though, make a return to action with Sweden in 2021. He would then take another year out of international duty before making his final appearance for Sweden against Belgium in March 2023.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic 's Personal Accolades & Records

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's illustrious career is punctuated by a plethora of personal records, awards and extraordinary milestones. Throughout his journey, he consistently etched his name in football history. Notably, he has won league titles in the Netherlands, Italy, Spain and France, making him one of the few players to achieve this remarkable feat.

He is Sweden's all-time top scorer, amassing an impressive 62 goals for the national team. Ibrahimovic's versatility is evident in his four UEFA Team of the Year selections, showcasing his impact across different leagues. His bicycle-kick against England in 2012, often described as one of the greatest goals ever scored, showcased his exceptional skill and creativity.

With individual honours including multiple top scorer awards and Player of the Year titles in various leagues, Ibrahimovic's impact transcends borders. His charisma and leadership earned him captaincy roles at several clubs, a testament to his influence in the locker room.

Moreover, Ibrahimovic's longevity is exemplified by his ability to thrive into his late thirties and beyond, maintaining a remarkable goalscoring record. His journey encapsulates resilience, adaptability and an unyielding passion for the sport, leaving an indelible mark on football history and inspiring generations of players worldwide.

However, despite his incredible records, milestones and career achievements, having played for several of the world's biggest clubs, Ibrahimovic unbelievably went his entire career without winning the Champions League or appearing at a World Cup finals.

Ibrahimovic's Personal Honours

Award Year(s) Golden Foot (1) 2012 FIFA Puskas Award (1) 2013 FIFA FIFPro World XI (1) 2013 UEFA Team of the Year (4) 2007, 2009, 2013, 2014 UEFA European Championship Team of the Tournament (1) 2012 UEFA European Championship Goal of the Tournament (2) 2004, 2012 UEFA Champions League Top Assist Provider (1) 2012/2013 Juventus Player of the Year (1) 2004/2005 Serie A Foreign Footballer of the Year (5) 2004/2005, 2007/2008, 2008/2009, 2010/2011, 2011/2012 Serie A Footballer of the Year (3) 2007/2008, 2008/2009, 2010/2011 Serie A Team of the Year (2) 2010/2011, 2011/2012 Serie A Goal of the Year (1) 2008 Serie A Top Scorer (2) 2008/2009, 2011/2012 Ligue 1 Best Foreign Player (3) 2012, 2013, 2014 Ligue 1 Player of the Year (3) 2012/2013, 2013/2014, 2015/2016 Ligue 1 Team of the Year (4) 2012/2013, 2013/2014, 2014/2015, 2015/2016 Ligue 1 Top Scorer (3) 2012/2013, 2013/2014, 2015/2016 Ligue 1 Goal of the Year (1) 2014 Coupe de France Top Scorer (2) 2014/2015, 2015/2016 EFL Cup Top Scorer (1) 2016/2017 MLS All-Star (2) 2018, 2019 MLS Best XI (2) 2018, 2019 MLS Newcomer of the Year (1) 2018 MLS Goal of the Year (1) 2018 MLS Greatest Goal (1) 2020 LA Galaxy Player of the Year (2) 2018, 2019 LA Galaxy Golden Boot (2) 2018, 2019 LA Galaxy Goal of the Year (2) 2018, 2019 Best Swedish Footballer of the Year (12) 2005, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2020 Malmo Walk of Fame (1) 2012 Swedish Newcomer of the Year (1) 2001 Swedish Football Personality of the Year (1) 2002 Swedish Forward of the Year (15) 2005, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 Swedish Male Athlete of the Year (4) 2008, 2010, 2013, 2015 Swedish Goal of the Year (2) 2012, 2013

