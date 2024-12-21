When Enzo Maresca took charge of Chelsea during the summer, he faced the daunting task of managing an overinflated squad that included as many as 42 first-team players.

Speculation swirled about how the Italian coach would handle the situation, but he approached it decisively, offloading several players, sending others out on loan, and benching some entirely.

For those still at Stamford Bridge and struggling for game time, the upcoming January transfer window offers a valuable chance to seek new opportunities and revitalise their careers.

Here are six Chelsea players who could realistically depart after the new year.

Mykhailo Mudryk would have been number one on this list, but given that he's now provisionally banned from football after failing a drugs test, he certainly won't be going anywhere any time soon.

1 Christoper Nkunku

Linked to: Man Utd, PSG

Christopher Nkunku has found himself sidelined in the Premier League this season, despite being Chelsea’s leading scorer with 12 goals across all competitions.

Maresca has shown a clear preference for Nicolas Jackson as his leading striker, and with the Senegalese forward enjoying an impressive season of his own, it seems unlikely that Nkunku will break into Chelsea's first team in the immediate future.

A proven top-tier attacking talent, the Frenchman is far too skilled to remain on the fringes, and while his departure would undoubtedly disappoint Chelsea fans, it might be his only viable path to regular football.

Both Manchester United and boyhood club Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly keen to secure his services.

2 Carney Chukwuemeka

Linked to: Milan

According to TEAMtalk, Milan are considering a January move for Carney Chukwuemeka, who has struggled for opportunities under Maresca.

The 21-year-old, signed from Aston Villa for £20 million in the summer of 2022, has made just one start this season in the Conference League, and hasn't featured any of the Blues' Premier League matchday squads.

Earlier this year, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported that Chukwuemeka has a £40 million release clause in his contract.

However, given his recent lack of playing time, Chelsea would either have to accept much less for him or consider letting him leave on loan.

3 Ben Chilwell

Linked to: Man Utd

Ben Chilwell has been a valuable asset to Chelsea since his move from Leicester City in 2020, making over 100 appearances and playing a pivotal role in the club’s 2021 Champions League triumph.

However, a series of injuries and Marc Cucurella's strong performances have left the 27-year-old out of favour in west London.

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a January move for the English defender to solve their own problems at left-back, with Luke Shaw and Noussair Mazraoui fighting fitness issues.

4 Cesare Casadei

Linked to: Milan, Monza

Cesare Casadei has made just four starts in all competitions for Chelsea this season and is yet to feature in a single Premier League match.

Italy Under-21s manager Carmine Nunziata thinks he should leave the club.

"Last year, Cesare had a good first half of the season with Leicester, then he went to Chelsea and played little," Nunziata told Rai Radio 1 Sport back in October. "This year, they kept him there. I advised him to see how it goes until January; otherwise, it’s right to explore other options."

Casadei is reportedly on the radar of several clubs, including AC Milan and Monza, according to CaughtOffside.

5 Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Linked to: Arsenal, Man Utd, Tottenham & others

Another former Leicester City standout, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, joined Chelsea from the Foxes during the summer in a deal worth £30 million.

But while the English midfielder thrived as Enzo Maresca’s key player at the King Power Stadium last season, things haven't been quite so smooth at Stamford Bridge, with the Englishman making just five brief substitute appearances in the Premier League.

Despite earning nine starts in other competitions, the 26-year-old will undoubtedly be seeking more consistent top-flight action, which may only be possible by moving elsewhere.

According to CaughtOffside, Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are among several clubs reportedly monitoring his situation.

6 Malo Gusto

Linked to: Liverpool

Whether Reece James has been injured or not, Malo Gusto has been Chelsea's clear first-choice right-back this season, so it's very unlikely that he'll be leaving Stamford Bridge any time soon.

That being said, Football Insider has claimed Liverpool are considering a shock swoop for the Frenchman in the event of the departure of Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid.

"Gusto is very highly rated, and he’s one their scouts have been keeping an eye on this season," former Manchester United and Blackburn chief scout Mick Brown told the publication, adding that the Reds believe they could "tempt him into moving".

It would be a huge surprise if Gusto did leave for Anfield, but given his stellar performances for Chelsea this season, it's easy to see why Liverpool might be interested.