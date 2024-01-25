Despite fielding numerous different centre-back pairings this campaign due to enforced reasons and not choice, Erik ten Hag's Manchester United side have been a relatively strong unit on the whole, especially in the Premier League.

United have kept the joint-second-most clean sheets in the top flight, six, conceding an average of just 1.38 goals per game.

However, rumours have arisen regarding Raphael Varane's future at the club, who has had an injury hit time in Manchester, and according to Football Insider, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS are willing to let the World Cup winner leave in the summer when his contract expires.

Therefore, let's take a look at three incredible centre-back replacements for Varane.

1 Option 1: Matthijs De Ligt - Bayern Munich

Dutch centre-back Matthijs De Ligt is the first star who could send Varane packing in the summer. The 24-year-old is reportedly unhappy with his lack of minutes at Bayern Munich, and he could reunite with Ten Hag at Old Trafford.

According to a report from The Athletic, Man United have contacted the German club regarding a potential loan move for the former Ajax giant.

De Ligt's 2023/24 Bundesliga Stats Stats (per 90) De Ligt Percentile Passes completed 68.24 Top 16% Passes into final third 7.25 Top 2% Touches 84.51 Top 16% Touches (Att pen) 2.16 Top 2% Aerials won 3.33 Top 12% Stats via FBref

As you can see, De Ligt is a dominant defender both on the ball and off it, particularly in the air, which can be useful at both ends of the field.

His ability to progress the play and be comfortable in possession will elevate United's control, while his speed and athleticism will make the side difficult to face in transition, in a similar way to how William Saliba mops up at Arsenal.

2 Option 2: Jean-Clair Todibo - OGC Nice

Jean-Clair Todibo has arguably been the most linked player to Man United in January, and CaughtOffisde confirmed that the Nice defender is among the top three targets for Ten Hag.

The French rock has been instrumental for Nice this campaign, as they have conceded the fewest goals in Ligue 1, 11, and climbed into second place.

Todibo's 2023/24 Ligue 1 Stats Stats (per 90) Todibo Percentile Passes completed 82.81 Top 8% Touches 101.88 Top 6% Progressive passes 4.84 Top 16% Tackles + interceptions 3.30 Top 25% Dribblers tackled 1.17 Top 18% Stats via FBref

Todibo is a defender who is extremely composed on the ball and rarely gives it away cheaply, but his high progressive passes mean he isn't passive in possession.

His tackles and interceptions combined are very high, as he is an aggressive, proactive defender, and funnily enough, his most similar player according to FBref is United central defender Martinez.

3 Option 3: Jarrad Branthwaite - Everton

Jarrad Branthwaite has been immense in his first proper campaign in the Premier League, which has led to Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig labelling him an absolute "monster."

A recent report from The Mirror stated that Everton could be forced to sell their most valuable assets, which means that the £100m valued Branthwaite would be the first out the door.

The table below shows that the 21-year-old loves to defend, and he reads the game brilliantly while also having the ability to defend 1v1 situations with ease. This makes him extremely difficult to play against, with analyst Ben Mattinson hailing him a "physical beast".

Branthwaite's 2023/24 PL Stats Stats (per 90) Branthwaite Percentile Tackles 2.11 Top 17% Dribblers tackled 1.39 Top 1% Dribblers challenged 1.72 Top 15% Interceptions 1.78 Top 9% Ball recoveries 6.39 Top 12% Stats via FBref

The former PSV defender is also cool-headed and rarely makes impulsive actions, which would make him the perfect replacement for Varane, especially as Martinez is the opposite.