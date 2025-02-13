Thomas Tuchel begins his tenure as England manager with two World Cup qualifiers in March, with Albania and Latvia visiting Wembley Stadium.

The start of a new era under the German for the Three Lions, England will be hoping this is the beginning of a story that will end with a World Cup triumph in New Jersey on 19th July 2026.

Tuchel's appointment could also open the door to a number of rarely seen or new faces on the international stage, so we've looked at 10 players who could get their first call-up or be brought back into the squad.

Thomas Tuchel's confirmed England fixture list Date Opposition H/A Competition Fri 21st Mar Albania H World Cup qualifier Mon 24th Mar Latvia H World Cup qualifier Sat 7th Jun Andorra A World Cup qualifier Sat 6th Sep Andorra H World Cup qualifier Tue 9th Sep Serbia A World Cup qualifier Tue 14th Oct Latvia A World Cup qualifier Thu 13th Nov Serbia H World Cup qualifier Sun 16th Nov Albania A World Cup qualifier

1 Morgan Rogers

Aston Villa

Morgan Rogers is turning into a Premier League star under Unai Emery at Aston Villa, but he’s only ever had one England call-up.

That came from interim manager Lee Carsley in 2024, and since then, Rogers has continued to impress in the top flight. Capable of scoring goals and providing assists, he's into double figures for goal contributions in the 2024/25 Premier League season.

Rogers also has the versatility of playing out wide or behind a striker, and on current form, you'd think he has a serious chance of making Tuchel’s first squad.

2 Myles Lewis-Skelly

Arsenal

Myles Lewis-Skelly has enjoyed a breakthrough season at Arsenal under Mikel Arteta this season, featuring regularly at left-back in recent months.

Still just 18 years of age, Lewis-Skelly scored his first senior goal for the Gunners in the recent win over Manchester City. On the international stage, the teenager has only represented England up to U19 level, but there has been talk that Tuchel is ready to fast-track him into the senior Three Lions squad.

3 Ethan Nwaneri

Arsenal