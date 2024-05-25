Another Leeds United player is now an injury doubt alongside the absence of Patrick Bamford ahead of the Championship playoff final this weekend, according to an update from BBC journalist Adam Pope.

Bamford ruled out of playoff final

The Whites are preparing for one of the biggest matches in world football, as they prepare to take on Southampton for a place back in the Premier League, with the pair both relegated from the top flight last year.

The two teams meet at Wembley on Sunday afternoon, in a game that feels extremely close to call after they each cruised past Norwich City and West Brom in the semi-finals respectively. Leeds comprehensively got the better of the Canaries in the second leg at Elland Road earlier this month, producing a scintillating performance and winning 4-0 on the night.

Ahead of the game, Leeds have received the blow that Bamford will play no part in proceedings because of injury, with the Englishman not featuring for his side since the 4-3 win away to Middlesbrough back in April. It is an undoubted setback for Daniel Farke, even though his striker can receive criticism for big misses at times, with his experience and quality something that could have been priceless in a single moment this weekend.

While Bamford's absence is the most high-profile piece of news to emerge ahead of the weekend showdown in London, it looks as though another Whites hero is also a doubt for the game.

Leeds have another injury doubt before Southampton

Taking to X after Farke's pre-match press conference, BBC reporter Pope confirmed that Sam Byram is a Leeds injury doubt for the Southampton game, potentially joining Bamford on the sidelines: "Bamford injured and will not feature. Hoping Byram is ok but it’ll be a late call."

Not having Byram available for such an enormous game could be another big headache for Farke, even though the Whites fared well without him in the second leg against Norwich.

The 30-year-old last played in the first leg at Carrow Road, when Farke's men battled their way to a drab goalless draw, and he has made 34 appearances in the Championship this season, 25 of which have been starts. The Leeds manager knows the importance of the experienced defender, too, saying of him earlier in the campaign:

"I’m pleased that he was there each and every second on the pitch because there was this one situation when we needed his experience, quality in this position, awareness level. He’s quite important for us."

Should Byram miss out, or only be deemed fit enough to make the substitutes' bench, Leeds will be expected to go with a back-line of Archie Gray, Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu and Junior Firpo, as was the case in the return fixture at home to Norwich.

The Englishman's versatility means he has done a good job at both right-back and left-back this season, so if an injury strikes down Gray or Firpo - hopefully, that won't prove to be the case - he will be on-hand to fill in, should he be fit. His experience could also be vital late on, should he be required to provide some game management if the Whites are ahead.