Everton suffered defeat at Goodison Park in midweek, Aston Villa spoiling David Moyes' exciting return to the dugout. It was a hard-fought Premier League contest and the hosts will have taken solace from their aggression and commitment.

But Moyes will surely know the weight of the task on his shoulders, with the Toffees lacking the main elements of attacking success and desperately in need of some fresh inspiration this month.

The January transfer window does present a fantastic opportunity to bolster the ranks, and with Armando Broja's ankle injury meaning he will likely be recalled to Stamford Bridge, Everton are ready to sign a new centre-forward.

Everton eyeing new centre-forward

Spanish sources have issued a remarkable revelation that Everton are in the running to sign Barcelona striker Vitor Roque, who is currently on loan with La Liga side Real Betis.

Betis are hesitant as to forking out for a permanent deal for the 19-year-old, but with La Blaugrana eager to cash in, Everton could steal ahead and tempt the teenager with Premier League football.

It feels like there are multiple variables that could inhibit Everton in their pursuit of a deal, but stranger things have happened and the Blues desperately need something new at number nine.

What Vitor Roque would bring to Everton

A powerful forward with a keen-edged strike on goal, Roque has the perfect skill set to thrive at the front of Moyes' Everton ship. Cut from the traditional striker's cloth with some modern conversions, the Brazilian might not be the best ball player in the game but he's been praised for his "special" qualities by former Atletico Madrid star Diego.

Roque's fledgling career at Barcelona didn't work out, sure, but he's still one of the most talented young strikers across Europe and would be a credit to Moyes' team, fronting a unit that would cherish his quality as a standout member.

Vitor Roque - La Liga Stats with Real Betis Match Stats* # Matches (starts) 16 (12) Goals 4 Assists 0 Shots (on target)* 2.4 (1.1) Pass completion 73% Key passes* 0.6 Dribbles completed* 0.4 Total duels (won)* 2.8 (34%) Stats via Sofascore

There's plenty to be worked on, but Roque has hit a degree of prolificness after a tough start to life in Spain, and could now take his career to the next level with Everton, starring as the focal frontman.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin might be the club's no. 1 man up front this season, but given that he's out of contract in the summer and currently suffering from a 16-game barren run in the Premier League, there's every reason for Moyes to freshen things up.

Roque's not just a target man either, ranking among the top 17% of forwards across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for progressive carries (2.04) and the top 10% for interceptions (0.40), as per FBref, emphasising the athleticism and energy that would charge Everton's system.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

FBref also record that he has a statistical likeness to Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland, who has recently extended his contract in the Premier League to 2034, the highest-paid footballer on English shores.

Haaland is of course the gold standard when it comes to centre-forwards competing across the globe, having absurdly scored 111 goals across 126 City appearances, notably winning the treble in 2022/23.

Like Roque, Haaland is a menacing striker who imposes himself on defenders with strong loping runs and powerful finishes, hailed by Pep Guardiola for his "unique" personality both on and off the field.

Roque runs more than his Norwegian peer, who ranks among the bottom 31% of positional peers for progressive carries (0.97) per 90, so the Everton target might actually have the upper hand in that regard.

But with one of the deadliest presences around, why shouldn't Moyes move to strengthen his Everton side with a player endowed with similar properties? It could be a game-changer as the Blues fight to turn their fortunes around over the coming months.