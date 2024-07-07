So, Arsenal are reportedly on the verge of their first summer signing. It's rare that you should sign players after a good international tournament but that's what they're set to do here.

Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori has reportedly agreed personal terms, with a transfer fee between the Gunners and Bologna now just needing to be arranged.

The 22-year-old, who can play at centre-back or left-back, would be an impressive capture, strengthening what was already the Premier League's best defence in 2023/24.

So, what's next? It's been well-documented that Mikel Arteta needs another winger and particularly cover or an alternative option to Bukayo Saka.

The right winger was electric last season, scoring 20 goals in all competitions and after a Euro 2024 campaign with England where he has sparkled, there is no doubt he will be tired.

Playing the best part of 50 games again next term, all from the start, simply isn't feasible. As a result, moves look like they're being made.

Arsenal made bid to sign new winger

According to reports in Spain, via Football365, Arsenal have submitted a bid to sign a new winger.

The player in question happens to be Barcelona star Raphinha. It's worth taking the claims with a pinch of salt but nonetheless it's exciting to see the Londoners linked with such a player.

The report notes that Arsenal ‘will not give up easily' in their attempts to sign the Brazilian, having made an offer of £30m and Eddie Nketiah. Yeah, we told you to take it with a pinch of salt.

This isn't the first time that Arteta and Co have tried to sign the former Leeds attacker.

When he was still at Elland Road, more reliable reports suggested Arsenal were reportedly vying to sign Raphinha and were battling Barcelona along the way. So, two years on, he could finally arrive at the Emirates Stadium.

How Raphinha compares to Saka

Saka has been electric, simply one of the best players in the Premier League over the last few years.

Last term, he scored 20 times - the most of any Arsenal player - and also assisted 14 goals. Again, no player in red or white could top that.

The issue is that he played a staggering 3,685 minutes, 2,933 of which came in the Premier League. To put that into context, only 45 figures in the top flight of English football featured for more minutes. For further context, Manchester City's Rodri played just five more minutes of action.

So, for a player who gets kicked to bits throughout games - for want of a better phrase - he needs a positional rival.

Thankfully, in Raphinha, he'd get that. Described as "one of the best players in the world" by former Barca boss Xavi, the Brazil international offers plenty of flair and plenty of similar qualities to Saka.

The 27-year-old wasn't ever-present in Spain last term but he still scored ten goals and registered 13 assists in 37 appearances. Handy numbers indeed. So, like Saka, he can score and create in pretty equal numbers, but where do the rest of the comparisons lie?

Raphinha vs Saka: 2023/24 Season Stat (per 90 mins) Raphinha Saka Goals 0.39 0.49 Assists 0.59 0.28 xG 0.49 0.48 Pass success % 75.3% 75.6% Key passes 2.70 2.81 Progressive passes 3.75 3.89 Shot-creating actions 5.86 5.80 Successful take-ons 1.58 1.51 Progressive carries 3.22 4.78 Stats via FBref.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least ten yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

It's remarkable to see how close the pair are in a variety of different metrics. Apart from progressive carries and assists per 90, they are incredibly similar when it comes to producing attacking actions with very little to separate them in areas such as pass success, key passing and take-on success.

So, if the Gunners could pull off a move this summer, they would essentially be signing a clone of Saka. That certainly sounds pretty promising, doesn't it?