With Plymouth Argyle and Stoke City separated by just three points in the Championship, Steven Schumacher made the controversial decision to leave Home Park in favour of a move to the Potters. The former Plymouth boss will hope to turn things around for Stoke, who have dropped within three points of the dropzone in what has been a disastrous spell. Plymouth, meanwhile, have been left without a manager and just six points away from the dreaded drop, making their next appointment all the more important.

After Schumacher's success, the Pilgrims must ensure that they get their next appointment right. The last thing they'll want to see is their former manager's good work become undone by one wrong decision. With that said, reports suggest that Plymouth could turn to experience when it comes to filling their managerial vacancy.

After Schumacher's disappointing exit, Plymouth chairman Simon Hallett told the club's official website: “We are naturally sorry to lose a manager of Steven’s potential, but he has decided to take a new role that he sees as the next step in his career. Work is already under way to find a suitable replacement to lead this great football club forward.

“We have made great strides over the last few years in ensuring that we have an organisation and a football philosophy that can withstand a change in personnel. The result has been a style of football that I and all fans have enjoyed watching, and which will continue. We are intent on Argyle becoming synonymous for exciting football and for continuity. We will ensure that whomever we appoint continues these principles moving forward. I would like to thank Steven for his hard work, dedication, and success during his time with Argyle and I’m sorry that he won’t be with us as we work to deliver our new mission.”

With their attention turned towards replacements, a report from Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider claims Plymouth are considering a move for Chesterfield boss Paul Cook, who is on course to secure the National League title with his current club in what will be the fourth promotion of his career. It remains to be seen whether Cook would leave Chesterfield, but given his previous experience in the Championship, he could be the man for the job at Plymouth.

"Fantastic" Cook could pick up where Schumacher left off

Whilst Cook wouldn't be the exciting long-term appointment that some Plymouth fans may be hoping for, he would instantly add some experience and likely ensure that the Pilgirms continued to steer clear of relegation. It speaks volumes that Chesterfield captain Jamie Grimes has had nothing but good things to say about Cook.

Grimes told the Derbyshire Times: "To work with a manager like Paul Cook is fantastic. I feel like if I had had that guidance when I was younger I could have played at a higher level but I feel blessed to have that privilege now. He has shown such belief in me. I think he has brought my game on a lot while I have been here so I would like to thank him for that.”