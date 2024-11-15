Sat just one point clear of the Championship's bottom three, Plymouth Argyle have reportedly turned their attention towards a midfield reinforcement which could help seal survival for Wayne Rooney's side.

Plymouth transfer news

Whilst one point clear of the relegation zone isn't too much cause for celebration, many doubted that Rooney would even get this far after Plymouth opened the campaign without a league win in their opening four games.

Turning a corner to pave the way for potential survival since then, however, Rooney is gradually earning the trust of the Pilgrims, who entered the international break off the back of victory over Portsmouth and a draw against Derby County.

Now, the international break has seemingly handed those at Home Park the opportunity to shift their focus towards potential reinforcements in 2025 in what would be a major boost for Rooney and his side.

The Pilgrims won't be expected to spend big, but recent reports suggest that they've got at least one target in their sights when the January transfer window arrives. According to Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet, via Sport Witness, Plymouth have finalised their scout report on Fredrik Hammar and a now considering a move to sign the Hammarby midfielder.

Just 23 years old, Hammar has been a mainstay in the Hammarby side throughout their current campaign, starting 15 of 29 league games and making 30 appearances in all competitions. A player who can play both central midfield and defensive midfield, Hammar could slot straight into Rooney's side in place of Jordan Houghton or perhaps even Darko Gyabi when he returns to Leeds United at the end of the season.

Providing a defensive foundation in the middle of the park, Hammar would help to shield a backline which has conceded 26 goals in just 15 Championship games so far this season.

Hammar could earn Championship redemption

What is interesting to note is that if Hammar does complete a move to Plymouth in 2025, it will not be his first attempt to break into English football. The midfielder joined Brentford in 2019 but was forced to settle for a place in the B team before leaving back to Sweden and back to Akropolis IF just two years later.

Since that disappointment, however, the midfielder has found his feet back in his home country at Hammarby and could now receive the opportunity to earn redemption in the Championship.

Just how much the Swedish club demand for the 23-year-old remains to be seen, of course, but Plymouth will certainly be prepared to make their move if the price is right, having finalised their scout report.

All eyes will be on survival in the Championship this season and Hammar could more than play a part in achieving that if he completes a move at the beginning of next year.