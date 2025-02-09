Plymouth Argyle are preparing to take on Liverpool in the FA Cup at Home Park, with the Championship strugglers previously taking on the Reds in the competition back in 2017.

Arne Slot’s side have shown no signs of letting up in the Premier League and will also have one eye on a ninth FA Cup triumph alongside lifting the EFL Cup.

Argyle, meanwhile, are under new manager Miron Muslic following the departure of Wayne Rooney and are looking to remain in the second tier.

Plymouth v Liverpool team news

Plymouth

Joe Edwards, Brendan Galloway and Kornel Szucs were all ruled out for Plymouth through injury last time out against West Brom, but Muslic has confirmed that Szucs is back in team training.

Sunday will come too soon for the defender, with Edwards also close to returning to training.

Liverpool

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez were both missing from Thursday's EFL Cup win over Tottenham, with the former of the two defenders set to miss the trip to Home Park.

It remains to be seen about Gomez and if he could make his return from a hamstring injury, though.

Where to watch Plymouth v Liverpool on TV

Scheduled to take place on Sunday 9 February with a kick-off time of 3pm (GMT), Plymouth v Liverpool will be able to watch live on ITV1 and STV for viewers in the UK.

It can also be streamed on ITVX and STV Player and in the USA, ESPN+.

Plymouth v Liverpool referee

With no VAR in the FA Cup until the fifth round, referee Sam Barrott will have the final say at Home Park. He will be assisted by Timothy Wood and Wade Smith, with the fourth official being Sam Allison.

Barrott has officiated games involving Argyle and the Reds in the past, with Liverpool winning all three of their games and the Greens have won half of their fixtures when he’s been the man in the middle.

Sam Barrott record Plymouth Liverpool Games 4 3 Record W2, D1, L1 3W, 0D, 0L Cards received 9 Yellow, 1 Red 6 Yellow, 0 Red Cards to opponents 4 Yellow, 0 Red 4 Yellow, 0 Red Penalties for/against 0/0 1/1

Plymouth v Liverpool form

Plymouth

Argyle, who sit rock bottom of the Championship, are actually heading into the match in some form after an impressive draw at promotion hopefuls Sunderland and a first win under Muslic against West Brom last time out.

It was Plymouth’s first Championship triumph since the beginning of November and the 2-1 victory over the Baggies came courtesy of two late goals from Ryan Hardie.

Plymouth's last five results (all competitions) Date Opponent Competition Result Sat 1st Feb West Brom (h) Championship W 2-1 Sat 25th Jan Sunderland (a) Championship D 2-2 Wed 22nd Jan Burnley (h) Championship L 0-5 Sat 18th Jan QPR (h) Championship L 0-1 Tue 14th Jan Oxford (h) Championship D 1-1

Liverpool