Chelsea don't quite have their past luxuries anymore when it comes to the striker options at Stamford Bridge, long gone are the days of Didier Drogba and Diego Costa being talismanic figures for the Blues.

Now, Mauricio Pochettino's men rely on a patchy Nicolas Jackson to lead the line effectively for the stumbling Premier League club whilst Armando Broja waits in reserve for a rare moment to shine.

The Blues could well prioritise a new striker addition in this upcoming transfer window to bolster the squad therefore, with Pochettino's side rumoured to be in for this attacker from the Bundesliga.

Chelsea transfers latest - Striker search for the Blues

Recent reports from 90min suggest that a number of Premier League clubs are interested in RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko this January, Chelsea just one notable admirer among many for the young Slovenian's services.

Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle United are all tempted by the former RB Salzburg sharp-shooter alongside the Blues and could all reignite their previous interest.

Sesko's troubled time at Leipzig to date - which has seen him start just three games in total this season for the German club - could open up the possibility of the 20-year-old seeking out pastures new soon with 90min further reporting that Sesko himself is keen on a potential move away.

Chelsea could well look to replicate Newcastle's success by swooping in for Sesko, the Magpies purchasing Isak from Real Sociedad after previously enduring a barren spell with German giants Borussia Dortmund before exploding into life on his arrival to Tyneside.

The Blues will hope a similar story unfolds in their pursuit of the promising 20-year-old if they manage to land him, with a fee in the region of £40m expected to be enough to see Sesko relocate to west London next month.

How Benjamin Sesko compares to Alexandar Isak

Both Sesko and Isak were strikers thrust into the limelight from a very young age, both emerging onto the scene at their respective first clubs in Salzburg and AIK whilst still being wide-eyed teenagers learning the ropes.

Away from this connection, the two strikers operate in a similar fashion on the pitch too - both attackers using their towering 6 foot 4 frames to their advantage.

Yet, the players in question are anything but traditional target-men and are deceptively quick and agile.

Likewise, both forwards are clinical in approach - Sesko amassing seven shots on target this season from just 13 registered in total as per FBRef, and Isak managing an equally impressive 11 shots on target from 24 registered.

Sesko has managed three goals in the league too despite a lack of game time, rekindling some of his previous Salzburg potency in the process which saw him net 16 goals in his final season in Austria from just 30 games played.

Sesko's most similar players #1 Habib Diallo (Al Shabab) #2 Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal) #3 Beto (Everton) #4 Alvaro Morata (Atletico) #5 Akor Adams (Montpellier) #6 Odsonne Edouard (Palace) #7 Jorgen Strand Larsen (Celta Vigo) #8 Alex Lacazette (Lyon) #9 Alex Isak (Newcastle) #10 Valentin Castellanos (Lazio) Data via FBRef.

The 6 foot 4 attacker has even been referred to as a "machine" by football journalist Antonio Mango for his coolness in front of goal, one part of Sesko's varied skillset that will have impressed Chelsea and other parties interested in him.

In stark contrast, Jackson at Stamford Bridge has notched up 41 shots in total and has only scored four more than his Leipzig counterpart over the top-flight season to date.

The young Slovenian prospect manages to go the distance with Jackson in other aspects of the Chelsea striker's game, offering friendly competition if he was signed.

The 20-year-old does better Jackson when it comes to successful take-ons over the last year per 90 minutes, averaging 1.81 to Jackson's slightly lesser 1.74.

The current Leipzig man also goes toe-to-toe with the ex-Villarreal man in terms of his progressive play on the ball - Sesko just narrowly falling flat with 1.81 progressive carries to Jackson's impressive 2.54.

Chelsea will weigh up whether gambling on Sesko this January is a risk worth taking, looking at Newcastle's decision to spend big on Isak and hoping Sesko can be a similar figure up top for the Blues who can only get better in England.