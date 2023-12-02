Things had begun to look up for Chelsea prior to the international break, yet last week's 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Newcastle United has brought the Blues right back down to earth, with Mauricio Pochettino's side now languishing in mid-table with just one win from their last five Premier League outings.

The west Londoners will be hoping to put things right at home to Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday afternoon, although their task has not been made any easier amid a raft of potential absentees for the visit of the Seagulls.

Pochettino will notably be without the likes of Reece James and Marc Cucurella through suspension, while the likes of Ben Chilwell, Malo Gusto, Wesley Fofana and Carney Chukwuemeka all remained sidelined through injury.

With that in mind, here's how the Stamford Bridge outfit could line up tomorrow, with five potential alterations from the grim defeat on Tyneside...

1 GK - Robert Sanchez

Despite shipping four last time out, Robert Sanchez will likely keep his place to face his former club, amid the lack of genuine competition in the goalkeeping ranks.

2 RB - Axel Disasi

With the likes of James, Gusto and Trevoh Chalobah all unavailable this weekend, the former Monaco man will likely have to slot into an unorthodox right-back role, having previously lined up in that berth against Brentford earlier in the campaign.

3 CB - Thiago Silva

It was a day to forget for Thiago Silva last time out, with the veteran Brazilian producing a rare blunder in the build-up to Joelinton's strike to put the Magpies 3-1 up.

Despite that lapse of concentration, the 39-year-old undoubtedly remains the leader in the backline and should be selected once again.

4 CB - Levi Colwill

Another player with a Brighton connection, former Seagulls loanee Levi Colwill could return to the side after missing the trip to St James' Park due to a shoulder issue.

5 LB - Ian Maatsen

The third change from last week's drab showing could well see Ian Maatsen handed a rare start by Pochettino at left-back, particularly with both Cucurella and Chilwell unavailable selection.

While Pochettino may consider deploying Colwill in that role with Benoit Badiashile staying put at centre-back, the latter man was particularly abject last time out, having been handed a 3/10 match rating by GOAL after enduring a 'terrible day'.

6 CM - Enzo Fernandez

Having missed just one league game so far this season, Enzo Fernandez will no doubt keep his place at the base of the midfield - although will be looking to add to his tally of just one goal and one assist in all competitions this term.

7 CM - Moises Caicedo

The Ecuadorian starlet - who traded the Amex for Stamford Bridge over the summer on a staggering £115m deal - was named on the bench last time out, although is likely to return to the starting fold against his former employers.

8 RW - Cole Palmer

A shining light amid another mixed campaign for the Blues, Cole Palmer will offer the creative spark on the right flank for Pochettino's men, having already created five 'big chances' this season - the joint-most of any Chelsea player.

9 CAM - Conor Gallagher

Another of those to have also created five 'big chances' in 2023/24, Gallagher has firmly cemented a place for himself in an advanced midfield berth, having started every league game so far this season.

10 LW - Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling is beginning to look like the player Chelsea had thought they'd signed back in the summer of 2022, with last week's sumptuous free-kick taking his tally to six goals and three assists in all competitions this season.

As such, the experienced Englishman will once again keep the mercurial Mykhaylo Mudryk out of the side on the left flank.

11 ST - Christopher Nkunku

The final tweak from last week's horror show could see Christopher Nkunku make his long-awaited competitive debut for the Blues, with Pochettino revealing in his pre-match press conference that the Frenchman is in with a chance of making the squad, provided he passes a late fitness test.

If the former RB Leipzig man is good to go amid his return to training after a lengthy injury absence, it could well help to truly kickstart Chelsea's season.

Chelsea's predicted lineup vs Brighton in full: GK - Sanchez; RB - Disasi, CB - Silva, CB - Colwill, LB - Maatsen; CM - Fernandez, CM - Caicedo; RW - Palmer, CAM - Gallagher, LW - Sterling; ST - Nkunku