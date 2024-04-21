Chelsea missed a huge opportunity to reach the FA Cup final on Saturday, as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Manchester City - despite having multiple clear-cut chances.

Nicolas Jackson started at the top end for Mauricio Pochettino's side but failed to capitalise on numerous chances in front of goal, which cost the Blues dearly.

City attacker Bernardo Silva took advantage of the missed opportunities and fired Pep Guardiola's side into a lead late on, with the Premier League champions holding on to dump the Blues out of the competition.

The defeat at Wembley means Chelsea extended their wait for a trophy to at least four years, failing to reach the FA Cup final and narrowly losing to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup earlier this year.

Other than Jackson, another member of the Chelsea squad produced a poor display, with Pochettino needing to think twice about selecting him in the future.

Noni Madueke's stats against Manchester City

Winger Noni Madueke has started the last three games in all competitions for Pochettino's side but failed to repay his manager's trust in the narrow defeat.

He featured for 79 minutes before being replaced by Mykhalio Mudryk after his dismal performance.

Although the 22-year-old produced a pass accuracy of 93%, he only completed 14 passes during his performance - an average of one pass nearly every six minutes.

Madueke also only managed 33 touches in the game, a tally that was less than Blues shot-stopper Dorde Petrovic, with the Serbian achieving 39 as Pochettino's side looked to play out from the back.

Out of his 33 touches, the youngster also lost possession seven times - further reflecting the club's wasteful play within the final third.

Madueke's stats against Man City Stats Tally Minutes played 79 Passes 14/15 (93%) Touches 33 Possession lost 7x Duels won 4/10 (40%) Fouls 2 Stats via Sofascore

He contested ten duels during the encounter, only winning 40%, with Madueke needing to be dropped between now after multiple poor performances.

The attacker was subsequently awarded a 5/10 rating for his display by The Standard's Nizaar Kinsella - with Madueke receiving the joint-second lowest rating behind Enzo Fernández and Jackson.

Madueke needs to be dropped after City display

The display at Wembley was his latest below-par performance, but he's also not helped himself with his actions in recent fixtures.

He was at the centre of the Blues' penalty drama in the 6-0 victory over Everton at Stamford Bridge, as he, Cole Palmer and Jackson all argued over who would take the spot kick to edge Poch's side further ahead.

Madueke was also pictured laughing with City forward Jack Grealish at full-time, whilst captain Thiago Silva was visibly distraught after the club failed to reach a second cup final of the campaign.

He's undoubtedly a talented player, but in recent weeks he's failed to demonstrate the qualities that saw the club fork out £29m for his signature last January.

However, Madueke is certainly going to be a big player for the club in the years ahead, but his recent performances and antics have been unacceptable, with Pochettino needing to take the winger out of the firing line for the coming matches against Arsenal and Aston Villa.