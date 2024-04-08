Chelsea were unable to make it three Premier League wins in a row after a late Oli McBurnie goal saw the Blues settle for a 2-2 draw despite leading the encounter for a large period.

Goals from Noni Madueke and Thiago Silva saw Mauricio Pochettino's side lead 2-1 until the 93rd minute when the Blades' striker popped up to secure a huge point for Chris Wilder's men.

The win would have seen Chelsea move to within a point of Newcastle United with a game in hand, but the club currently sit ninth in the Premier League, three points off Eddie Howe's side and with a considerably worse goal difference.

The performance at Bramall Lane was yet another disappointing one, with boss Pochettino needing to drop one player after his display against the strugglers.

Nicolas Jackson's stats against Sheffield United

In what was an all-round disappointing performance from Pochettino's side, striker Nicolas Jackson had one of his worst games in recent weeks, with the Senegalese forward losing eight duels during the draw - the most of any player on the pitch.

The Chelsea frontman also lost possession 21 times during his 89 minutes for the Blues, with Jackson losing the ball more than any other of his teammates.

The 22-year-old was dribbled past three times by the Blades' defenders, with the attacker unable to stop the likes of Anel Ahmedhodzic and Jack Robinson from driving the ball out from the back.

Jackson has now gone three Premier League games without a goal, after a run of two goals in as many matches, with his form taking a nose dive in recent outings.

Jackson's stats against Sheff Utd Statistics Tally Minutes played 89 Passes completed 16/29 (55%) Possession lost 21x Touches 43 Duels lost 8 Dribbled past 3 Stats via Sofascore

His display in Yorkshire yesterday won't have done the youngster any favours, with Pochettino needing to drop the striker ahead of the club's next game against Everton a week today.

The man to replace Jackson in the final third

As demonstrated by how many times he lost possession against the Blades, Jackson isn't a hold-up striker, with the Senegal international liking to run the channels and get in behind.

However, the Blues may need to slightly alter their playstyle to allow another player to flourish at the top end of the pitch if the 22-year-old were to be dropped in the upcoming fixtures.

Pochettino could potentially turn to starman Cole Palmer, with the attacker demonstrating his finishing abilities with his 16 goals in 27 Premier League games this season.

As shown in his stat of 5.4 shot-creating actions per 90, as per FBref, the youngster can create problems in the attacking third with his eye for goal, potentially allowing him to play as a false nine under Poch.

Palmer also averages an 80% pass completion rate in the league this season, with both of his tallies considerably better than Jackson, who can only muster 2.8 and 78% respectively.

Given Chelsea's slim chances of achieving European football ahead of next season, coupled with their below-par performances, now is a great time for the Blues boss to experiment with his side and give other players an opportunity in a variety of different roles.