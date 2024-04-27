Chelsea head into their Premier League clash against Aston Villa this evening still shellshocked after their midweek 5-0 defeat by Arsenal.

It was arguably the worst performance of the season by the Blues, and it will have Mauricio Pochettino scratching his head as to where it all went wrong.

Far too many of his starting XI were off the pace during the match, in particular Mykhaylo Mudryk, who failed to offer any meaningful attacking threat during his spell on the pitch.

Mykhaylo Mudryk’s game in numbers vs Arsenal

The Ukrainian was given a start against the north Londoners in order to cause some chaos to their defence, yet it never materialised.

His distribution was terrible, completing just 14 of his 22 attempted passes, while he failed to show much eagerness to get on the ball, taking only 32 touches in his 66 minutes on the field.

Mykhaylo Mudryk's game vs Arsenal in numbers Goals 0 Assists 0 Key passes 1 Total duels (won) 4 (1) Possession lost 13 Via Sofascore

If that wasn’t bad enough, his impact in the final third was basically non-existent. Mudryk made just one key pass, failed with both his dribble attempts, didn’t take a single shot during the match, and created zero big chances as the Gunners well and truly sent the Stamford Bridge side packing.

The winger was given a match rating of just 4/10 by the Standard, with journalist Nizaar Kinsella writing that Mudryk was ‘predictably poor tactically and needed to be coached through the game by Pochettino’ which certainly suggests he should be dropped to the bench ahead of the tie against Villa.

Mykhaylo Mudryk’s statistics for Chelsea this season

Since joining the Blues in the 2023 January transfer window, the 23-year-old has failed to live up to his inflated transfer fee, scoring just six goals and grabbing four assists across 53 matches in all competitions.

While that is a fairly underwhelming goal involvement tally, remarkably, Mudryk has won only 11 of his 41 Premier League matches he has featured in, which is a success rate of just 26.8% (27%), more evidence as to why Pochettino should ditch him this evening.

Among his teammates, the left-winger currently ranks fifth for goals and assists in the top flight (five), while ranking eighth for total shots per game (1), eighth for big chances created (5), tenth for key passes per game (0.9) and fourth for successful dribbles per game (1.4).

While some of these numbers are decent, overall, he should be doing so much better considering just how much Chelsea paid to sign him.

Villa are on a solid run of form at the moment and will certainly fancy their chances of taking advantage of a side that conceded five goals just a few days ago.

Surely Pochettino will rejig his starting XI for the match, dropping Mudryk to the bench for someone who could offer a much greater threat in the final third - namely the returning Cole Palmer.

If, and it’s a big if, Chelsea secure all three points against Unai Emery’s men, it could give them the confidence to finish the season on a high note.