Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea will be looking to reach another cup semi-final this weekend when they take on Leicester City at Stamford Bridge this afternoon.

The Blues come into the encounter off the back of a valuable 3-2 victory against Newcastle United on Monday night, with Chelsea moving within a point of the Magpies after the win.

Multiple players impressed during the encounter, with the likes of Cole Palmer and Enzo Fernández the two stand-out players for Poch's side.

Despite the two impressing from the start, one player made a great impact after his substitution onto the pitch, with today's cup tie a brilliant opportunity for him to carry on his good form.

Why Raheem Sterling could make way against Leicester

Raheem Sterling started the encounter against Newcastle, but he was replaced after 71 minutes after another disappointing display for the Blues.

During his time on the pitch, the 29-year-old only managed 15 touches, whilst completing just seven passes - the lowest of any outfield player who started the match.

Chelsea players with the fewest passes v Newcastle Player Passes Raheem Sterling 7 Nicolas Jackson 10 Cole Palmer 20 Malo Gusto 33 Marc Cucurella 33 Stats via FotMob

The winger managed three shots during his display, one of which was a big chance missed which could've secured the three points for the Blues long before the winning goal.

Sterling's below-par performance didn't stop there, with the attacker failing to win any of his six duels whilst being dribbled past three times by the opposition.

The winger has been satisfactory at best in recent weeks, with the former Manchester City man failing to live up to the £45m price tag the club paid for him just a couple of years ago.

His latest performance has given Pochettino a decision to make ahead of the FA Cup quarter-final - especially after the man who replaced Sterling found himself on the scoresheet.

The man to replace Sterling

After replacing Sterling in the 71st minute, 23-year-old Mykhailo Mudryk scored what turned out to be the winning goal for Pochettino's side - his first Premier League goal since the end of December.

In his 19-minute cameo, the Ukrainian only made two fewer passes than Sterling, but boasted a much better duel win percentage, winning all four of his ground battles.

The "phenomenal" winger, as dubbed by former Chelsea player Pat Nevin, has struggled for form after his £89m move during January 2023 with Monday's goal only one of six in his 46 appearances for the Blues.

However, his brilliant display off the bench earlier in the week could be the springboard he needs to be a hit at Stamford Bridge. It's clear the £100k-per-week star has been lacking in confidence since his arrival, with the youngster needing time to find his feet at his new home.

He deserves a start after his cameo against Eddie Howe's side, with the Ukrainian having a huge opportunity to be at the heart of another successful outing for the Blues which would result in another Wembley trip and move Pochettino's side one step closer to another cup final.