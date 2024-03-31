Chelsea failed to make it back-to-back Premier League victories, drawing 2-2 with 10-man, relegation-threatened Burnley at Stamford Bridge yesterday afternoon.

Mauricio Pochettino's side were saved by Cole Palmer, with the £40m talent scoring another two goals to take his league tally to 13 since his move from Manchester City last summer.

However, goals from Josh Cullen and Dara O'Shea secured a vital point for Vincent Kompany's side, who were a man light for over 45 minutes after Lorenz Assignon received his marching orders in the first half.

Multiple players, in particular, produced a disappointing display, with the Blues missing the opportunity to move into the top half of the Premier League table.

Nicolas Jackson's stats against Burnley

Striker Nicolas Jackson had a disappointing outing at Stamford Bridge yesterday, with the Senegalese forward having the fewest touches of any outfield player, having just 24 in his 90-minute display.

The 22-year-old was caught offside twice, with his tireless running effective, but his timing was off, which saw the forward stray behind the Burnley backline.

Jackson managed to pull off three shots against Kompany's side, two of which were on target, but he also missed two big chances during the encounter, which could've made the difference and secured the Blues three vital points.

The former Villarreal attacker only completed one of his three attempted dribbles, with the striker losing possession in his other attempts - with his completion rate of just 33%.

However, despite Jackson's disappointing display, another Chelsea player produced a poor performance, with the Blues talent being dragged off by Pochettino just after an hour.

Conor Gallagher's stats against Burnley

Academy graduate Conor Gallagher started in his now usual attacking midfield role, with the 24-year-old captaining the side in the 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge.

However, he would be replaced after 62 minutes by Noni Madueke, with Gallagher enduring one of his most disappointing performances in recent times.

He committed three fouls, the most of any Chelsea player, with the midfielder picking up a yellow card for his troubles. The Englishman was outbattled, a rarity for Gallagher, with the 24-year-old losing six duels out of the seven that he contested for the Blues.

His poor display wouldn't stop there, with the former Crystal Palace loanee failing to win any tackles and being dispossessed twice when in possession, with Pochettino subsequently replacing his captain.

Gallagher's stats vs Burnley Statistics Tally Minutes played 62 Duels lost 6 Tackles 0 Shots 2 Fouls 3 Passes 30/30 (100%) Stats via FotMob

Despite his below-par outing, Gallagher managed to complete 100% of the passes that he attempted during the encounter, with the midfielder's tally of 30 passes only better than Mykhailo Mudryk and Jackson - albeit perhaps a sign of his safe rather than creative approach.

Given his poor performance yesterday, Pochettino must consider dropping the dud with players such as Madueke and Raheem Sterling potentially deserving of a start after their impact off the substitutes bench.

The Blues host Erik ten Hag's Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night, looking to return to winning ways with Gallagher needing to be replaced, so Pochettino's side can exploit the Red Devils' defensive frailties.