Chelsea looked back to their best at Stamford Bridge on Monday night, claiming a much-needed 6-0 win over relegation-threatened Everton.

Four goals from Cole Palmer, and one each from Nicolas Jackson and youngster Alfie Gilchrist secured a convincing win for Mauricio Pochettino's side, as they look to close the gap on the European places.

However, they turn their attention to the FA Cup this weekend, as they travel to Wembley to face Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side, who will be looking to return to winning ways after their Champions League defeat to Real Madrid on Wednesday night.

Pochettino has a few selection headaches to sort out ahead of the clash this evening, with the Argentinian needing to stick with one player and recall another if the Blues are to be victorious at the home of English football.

Gallagher deserves another start after Everton display

After regular starter Enzo Fernández missed the encounter with a minor injury, Pochettino opted to deploy Conor Gallagher in a more natural deep-lying role against the Toffees, with the 24-year-old often featuring in a more advanced berth this season.

Gallagher slotted right into his former position and displayed one of his most complete performances of 2023/24, forming an excellent partnership with record-signing Moises Caicedo.

Even though the Blues dominated the fixture for large spells, the midfielder played a key role in and out of possession, completing 100% of his dribbles whilst making two interceptions to prevent the Toffees from having any chance of leaving with any points.

His subsequent display against Dyche's side saw the 24-year-old awarded a 7/10 rating from Football London journalist Bobby Vincent, with Gallagher certainly deserving of another start after Monday's win.

However, despite his impressive performance alongside Caicedo, Poch should look to move the midfielder back to his recent attacking role, with one player needing to start this evening.

Poch must recall Enzo Fernandez vs Man City

As previously mentioned, fellow midfielder Fernandez missed the 6-0 thumping against the Toffees after picking up a minor injury in the 2-2 draw with Sheffield United.

However, it was confirmed by journalist Fabrizio Romano that the youngster was back in training ahead of the FA Cup semi-final clash - with the World Cup winner more than deserving of a recall after his form this season.

The "magnificent" midfielder, as dubbed by Marcel Desailly, has featured in 27 Premier League matches this campaign, scoring three times and contributing with another two assists from holding midfield.

Enzo's stats in the PL 23/24 Stats Tally Apps 27 Minutes played 2,147 Goals 3 Assists 2 Pass accuracy 87% Chances created 32 Duels won 123 Stats via FotMob

With Gallagher, Fernandez and Caicedo set to feature, as they have for the vast majority of games this season, Palmer will return to a wide right position once again and aim to get one over his former employers.

However, Noni Madueke should make way for the returning Argentine after his part in the "embarrassing" penalty incident with Palmer and Jackson last time out - as described by talkSPORT's Ally McCoist.

Madueke - who's scored just three league goals this term - has failed to make a real impact within the starting lineup in recent weeks, with Fernandez simply needing to start in what is a huge game for the club as they aim to secure a trophy to put a positive spin on a largely dismal campaign.