Chelsea will look to get back to winning ways tomorrow when the west Londoners make the lengthy trip up to Merseyside to play Everton, but Sean Dyche's Toffees won't be a walk in the park for Mauricio Pochettino's patchy side whatsoever.

Everton have developed a siege mentality at Goodison Park ever since being deducted ten points last month, pulling off an impressive 3-0 win against Newcastle United last match with the home fans packed into the stadium backing their downtrodden team all the way.

In stark contrast, Pochettino's men disappointingly succumbed to their sixth defeat of the season already away at Manchester United mid-week - a Scott McTominay double for the hosts breaking Blues hearts in the eventual 2-1 loss.

Raheem Sterling was second-rate throughout the dire defeat at Old Trafford on Wednesday night, fearful that his starting spot could well be up for grabs against Everton as a direct consequence.

Raheem Sterling's game vs Man United in numbers

Signing on the dotted line for Chelsea last year - the former Manchester City winger demanding an extortionate £47.5m transfer fee to win his services - Sterling has been effective in spurts for his team so far this season.

The experienced 29-year-old has amassed six goals and three assists in all competitions, but Chelsea's number seven was poor against Erik ten Hag's side.

Still without a goal in his professional career against Man United - a staggering statistic that Sterling won't want reminding of - the ageing attacker never did look like breaking this notable goalscoring duck with zero shots attempted on Andre Onana's goal, as per Sofascore.

Moreover, Sterling was a passenger when it came to grabbing the game by the scruff of its neck. The right winger only won 30% of his duels in the contest, losing possession 13 times too when his team needed him to be calm and measured to kickstart a possible comeback.

It looks likely that Pochettino will drop the seasoned England international therefore for the game at Everton, opting to bring back in a previously suspended Conor Gallagher to the team to freshen up the Blues in attack.

Conor Gallagher's season in numbers

Once labelled as an "outstanding" footballer by TalkSPORT pundit Tony Cascarino when playing for Crystal Palace, Gallagher hasn't ever quite replicated his Eagles best as a loanee in a Chelsea shirt.

The one-time Palace man managed to score eight times and assist five goals in an impactful loan switch during the 2021-22 Premier League season, hopeful of making a name for himself at Stamford Bridge on his return.

The £50k-per-week man, as per Capology, has shown flashes this season of what he's capable of - notching up four assists to date - before a needless double booking saw him suspended for the game in mid-week.

His absence was felt in the midfield in that 2-1 loss, leaving Pochettino with a simple choice this weekend to reinstate the 23-year-old back into the lineup for their game tomorrow - the likes of Enzo Fernandez and the aforementioned Sterling struggling in midfield to help their team venture forward.

Cole Palmer was a shining light in the number ten role, but Pochettino could move the 21-year-old star over to Sterling's vacant right-wing spot to accommodate for Gallagher to come in.

Chelsea will have to be switched on from the get-go at Goodison Park, Gallagher hopeful he's given a chance to impress again and help his team pick up three points come the end of what will be a fiercely contested match.