It has been another dreadful season for Chelsea so far this year. After 17 Premier League games, they find themselves stuck in tenth place, closer to 17th than the Champions League places.

Mauricio Pochettino just hasn't been able to get the Blues firing this year, and despite spending absurd amounts of money in recent transfer windows, they look set to spend even more when January rolls around in a couple of weeks.

In spite of the side's desperate need for a striker, Chelsea has recently been linked with a left-back who has been compared to one of the best full-backs in world football, and it could spell trouble for Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella's prospects in blue.

Chelsea transfer news - Ferland Mendy

According to reports from Spain (via Caught Offside), Chelsea are linked with Real Madrid's rapid left-back Ferland Mendy, as the Blues look to add more competition to that area of the team following Cucurella's disappointing impact on the side and Chilwell's increasing injury concerns.

The report highlights that the Frenchman's lack of game time in Madrid could grease the wheels somewhat and make this an easier deal for the Blues to compete, giving them a quality full-back at a reasonable price.

While no price has been explicitly mentioned in the report, CIES Football Observatory values the 28-year-old at around €15m - about £13m - which, if accurate, would represent a brilliant deal for a player football writer Raj Chohan described as a "1v1 beast."

His current deal is set to expire in the summer of 2025 - less than two years away - so there is a possibility that Los Blancos would be willing to sell him below market rate to ensure he doesn't sign a pre-contract in January 2025.

Whatever the reason, Chelsea would be wise to pay that fee, even if it means the end of Chilwell's place in the starting XI.

Ferland Mendy could be Chelsea's own Kyle Walker

If you needed any more convincing that the Blues should be going after the former Lyon man, then the fact that FBref considers Manchester City's Kyle Walker to be the number one most similar player to the Frenchman across all of Europe's top five leagues should do it.

The most notable likeness between the pair is seen by just how composed and effective they are in possession, with Mendy ranking in the top 1% among his European peers for pass completion, while Walker ranks in the top 5% in that regard - albeit from more minutes played.

The experienced Englishman is widely considered to be one of the best full-backs in the world and possibly one of the greatest England has ever produced - a view Micah Richards holds - so to be compared so favourably to a player of that calibre can only be good.

However, away from flattering comparisons to players on other teams, how does Mendy compare to the players he'll be vying to replace at Stamford Bridge?

Well, when looking at their underlying numbers from the season so far - they have all played at least 330 league minutes - it becomes clear that while all three are talented footballers and excel in certain areas of the game, the Frenchman just about edges it overall.

The £171,000-per-week defender stands out with his passing numbers and ability to win aerial duels. While he wins fewer tackles than the other two, he also loses considerably less, pointing to a player who only goes in for a challenge when there is no other option.

Ferland Mendy vs Ben Chilwell vs Marc Cucurella Stats (per 90) Mendy Chilwell Cucurella Progressive Passes 3.88 3.33 2.70 Progressive Carries 1.00 3.24 2.05 Passing Accuracy 95.1% 73.6% 86.8% Shot-Creating Actions 1.75 3.21 1.54 Tackles Won 0.25 1.08 2.18 Tackles Lost 0.38 0.54 1.41 Aerial Duels Win % 66.7% 50.0% 52.6% All Stats via FBref for the 2023/24 Domestic Season

Ultimately, if the Pensioners can sign Mendy for a fee close to his CIES valuation, then they absolutely should, as he would be an upgrade to their current crop of left-backs and if he can replicate even some of the performances that Walker has put in for City, he'll be worth every penny and more.