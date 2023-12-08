Chelsea started their Premier League campaign with an impressive 1-1 draw with Liverpool, and off the back of that, there was an element of hope that this year would see the side progress under Mauricio Pochettino and improve upon last season's 12th-place finish.

However, 15 games into the season, the fans are having to endure another tumultuous period under their new manager and, off the back of thumping defeats to Newcastle United and Manchester United, are threatening to finish even lower than 12th come May.

To pull themselves out of this nose dive, Todd Boehly and Co must once again stick their hands in their comically large pockets and buy the right attacking reinforcements in 2024.

What the club needs is another generational signing, like their purchase of Eden Hazard from Ligue 1 back in 2012. As it just so happens, the club have recently been linked to an incredibly exciting and dynamic winger from France, Rayan Cherki.

Chelsea transfer news - Rayan Cherki

According to French publication FootMercato (via SportWitness), 'the door is not closed' on Chelsea's summer transfer target Rayan Cherki for a move in the new year.

Lyon were not keen on selling the youngster in the summer, but with his contract set to run out in summer 2025 and his supposed unwillingness to sign an extension given the club's woeful form that sees them prop up the bottom of the table, selling him in the new year is the only way for the club not to lose too much value in the player.

The publication has reported that a fee in the region of €20m - about £17m - could be enough, which could be a real bargain for a player with his potential.

Described as a "generational talent" by French journalist Andres Onrubia Ramos, if Chelsea want to get back to dominating England and Europe, they could do a lot worse than investing in someone who could well be the next Hazard.

Rayan Cherki could be the next Eden Hazard for Chelsea

The primary similarities between the two players are fairly straightforward.

Both Hazard and Cherki cut their teeth at storied clubs in Ligue 1, LOSC Lille in the former's case and Lyon in the latter's. Both players would be highly rated youngsters making their way from France to west London - should the move happen - and finally, both players have spent time as attacking midfielders but thrive out on the left.

When you take a look at Cherki's underlying numbers, his incredible talent becomes even more apparent.

According to FBref, which compares players across Europe's top five leagues and European competitions, the "magnificent talent", as described by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, ranks in the top 6% of players in his position for progressive passes, the top 7% for successful take-ons, the top 8% for touches in the oppositions penalty area, the top 9% for shot-creating actions, and the top 10% for progressive carries, all per 90 over the last 365 days.

Moreover, when you compare his performances last season to Raheem Sterling's, the argument for signing the young Frenchman practically makes itself.

Rayan Cherki vs Raheem Sterling Stats (per 90) Cherki Sterling Non-Penalty Expected Goals + Assists 0.58 0.51 Progressive Carries 6.39 3.86 Progressive Passes 6.92 2.81 Shots on Target 1.01 0.76 Successful Take-Ons 3.80 1.86 Shot-Creating Actions 6.15 3.23 Pass Completion 77.1% 75.0% All Stats via FBref for the 2022/23 Domestic Season

These statistics show that the young whiz is similar to Hazard, who averaged 2.2 key passes and 3.2 dribbles per game across his career, in that they both love to beat players with the ball at their feet whilst also being able to create and score goals from out wide at an impressive rate.

In practically every meaningful attacking statistic last season, the Lyon youngster thoroughly outclassed his potential new teammate, and if he could do that at his young age, what could he do in a better team with a coach like Pochettino, who is renowned for his work with younger players.

If the reports are correct and Chelsea can sign Cherki for just £17m, then it seems like a deal far too good to pass up, as if they don't sign him, a rival surely will.