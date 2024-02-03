Just when it looked as though Chelsea were embarking on a solid run of form, they run into a Liverpool side who are about to lose their greatest manager of the previous 40 years at the end of the season.

The 4-1 defeat at Anfield meant the Blues lost their first Premier League match since a defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Christmas Eve and Mauricio Pochettino will have to go back to the drawing board.

Wolves are the visitors to Stamford Bridge tomorrow afternoon as the Argentine will be looking to make amends for that loss a few weeks ago, and he could certainly make a few changes to his starting XI.

With this in mind, that Pochettino could make three changes to the starting XI which suffered a devastating loss against Liverpool on Wednesday evening.

1 GK – Djordje Petrovic

The Serbian goalkeeper has been deputising for Robert Sanchez as the former Brighton and Hove Albion star has been absent through injury since going off against Everton before Christmas.

Petrovic has kept only two clean sheet across his six starts for the club in the league, and he will be hoping a third one arrives at Stamford Bridge tomorrow against a Wolves side who will be looking to do the double over them.

2 RB – Malo Gusto

Axel Disasi was deployed on the right side of the defence against Liverpool in midweek but did not enjoy the best of games and this will mean Gusto comes into the starting XI.

Against the Reds, Gusto impressed after coming on for the second half, winning five of his seven ground duels, making three tackles, taking 52 touches, and creating a big chance, looking keen to get involved during the tie.

His energy could be a big boost for Pochettino, and he deserves to be unleashed in the starting XI against Wolves.

3 CB – Axel Disasi

As mentioned, the Frenchman struggled to cope with the Liverpool front three in midweek, and he will be moved back to his preferred centre-back slot for the clash against the Old Gold.

He will take the place of Benoit Badiashile, who also endured a difficult game against the Anfield side and was even given a match rating of just 3/10 by 90min as he had a ‘rough night’ according to the report.

4 CB – Thiago Silva

Remarkably, the Brazilian is still able to command a place in the starting XI, despite turning 40 in just a few months’ time.

His display against Liverpool was not one of his finest as a vibrant attacking trio made Silva look every bit of his 39 years.

He will retain his place in the centre of defence, however, due to injuries to Levi Colwill and Wesley Fofana.

5 LB – Ben Chilwell

Although he was replaced at halftime by Gusto, the Englishman will start against Wolves tomorrow.

Due to a hamstring injury, the defender has only made 11 appearances all season, with just eight coming in the Premier League, but it looks as though he is ready to put that behind him and remain fit for the rest of the season.

6 CM – Enzo Fernández

During the 1-0 win against Fulham recently, Fernandez had one of his finest matches in a Chelsea shirt as he controlled the play and looked excellent alongside Moises Caicedo.

He made three key passes against the Cottagers along with creating a big chance and succeeding with four of his six dribble attempts as the midfielder burst forward from deep often.

This was not on show against Liverpool, but Pochettino will be hoping he can return to those attacking qualities against Wolves.

7 CM – Moises Caicedo

The former Brighton gem has found life difficult so far at Stamford Bridge but he still has plenty of time on his side to emerge as a key player under Pochettino.

He will once again be deployed together with Fernandez and if the duo could perform like they did against Fulham just over a week ago, Wolves could be in danger.

8 RW – Cole Palmer

What can be said about the youngster that hasn’t been already this term? He currently has 13 goals and seven assists in all competitions since arriving from Manchester City last summer.

Their loss is certainly Chelsea’s gain, however, as the Englishman has taken full advantage of being offered regular appearances in the starting XI for the Blues throughout the season.

He will be aiming to add another goal or two against a Wolves side that conceded four in midweek to Manchester United.

9 AM – Christopher Nkunku

The Frenchman only made his debut for Chelsea in December against Newcastle United during their League Cup penalty shootout victory.

Incidentally, he scored his first goal for the club against Wolves on Christmas Eve and this could be a sign that he should be unleashed in the number ten role tomorrow afternoon against the Old Gold.

Two goals in four league appearances is a decent return, and he will be looking at scoring a third sooner rather than later.

10 LW – Raheem Sterling

The Englishman has scored seven times so far this season and has started 18 games in the top flight, which suggests he will be trusted to feature on the wing against Wolves.

The former City dynamo could cause plenty of chaos to the Old Gold backline if he is in the right mood and Pochettino will hope that is the case as they seek another league win.

11 ST – Nicolas Jackson

With Senegal exiting the Africa Cup of Nations earlier than anticipated, Jackson is back in England and ready to shine for Chelsea.

He may only have eight goals in 23 appearances since joining last summer, but if given a consistent run between now and the end of the season, he could certainly aim for the 20-goal mark.

With Armando Broja joining Fulham on loan until the end of the season, the 22-year-old remains Chelsea’s only senior striker and this could place some undue pressure on the youngster.

A goal against Wolves would help boost his confidence, and it may even inspire them to a crucial victory.

Chelsea’s predicted lineup vs Wolves in full – GK – Petrovic; RB – Gusto, CB – Disasi, CB – Silva, LB – Chilwell; CM – Fernandez, CM – Caicedo; RW – Palmer, AM – Nkunku, - LW – Sterling; ST - Jackson