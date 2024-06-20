Arsenal have made an approach to sign a "priceless" star from London rivals Chelsea, as Mauricio Pochettino's departure opens the door for his exit.

Edu and Arteta targeting new midfielder for Arsenal

The possible departure of midfielder Thomas Partey, which is looking like a very real scenario, is partly why sporting director Edu Gaspar and manager Mikel Arteta are looking to bring in a new name for the engine room.

Partey has been in talks over a move to Saudi Arabia, according to some reports, and the Ghanaian is now in the final 12 months of his contract. The 30-year-old has been a great servant for the club since joining in a £45 million move from Atletico Madrid in 2020, but also suffered from injury problems which limited him to 14 Premier League appearances last season.

It is widely reported that Arsenal could look to sign a new midfielder, who may well replace Partey and provide Arteta with a different option to star man Declan Rice. Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi has real admirers at Arsenal, but the 25-year-old is apparently happy in La Liga.

Arsenal are believed to be targeting Newcastle star Bruno Guimaraes as an alternative, and could even turn to using player-plus-cash offers to tempt the Magpies (Football Transfers), but it could still be a difficult deal to pull off due to the Brazilian's importance for Eddie Howe.

Everton midfielder Amadou Onana has also been repeatedly linked with a move to Arsenal in the last few months, so the north Londoners have an array of options on their transfer list as they look to challenge Man City for another Premier League title next campaign.

One player who hasn't been mentioned yet, though, is Chelsea star Conor Gallagher. The 24-year-old played his way into becoming a mainstay under Pochettino last season, which also earned him a call-up to Gareth Southgate's England squad for the Euros.

Conor Gallagher's stats in all competitions for Chelsea last season Total (Transfermarkt) Appearances 50 Goals 7 Assists 9 Minutes per goal 580 Minutes played 4,057

However, his contract expires in 2025, and there is no sign of an agreement over fresh terms as things stand. This has forced a potentially difficult decision from Chelsea, as reports suggest they could sell the fan favourite this summer rather than lose him for free next year.

A report by Spanish news outlet AS shares a very interesting update on his future this week. According to their information, Pochettino was Gallagher's "main supporter" at Stamford Bridge, and the Argentine's departure has opened the door for Chelsea's midfielder to make a move away.

They throw Arteta's side in the race to sign him as well. AS state that Arsenal have asked Chelsea about Gallagher's situation, alongside a host of other Premier League sides, and the Blues value their star at around £42 million.

Pochettino called Gallagher "priceless" last season, but the player's contract situation means he could leave for a fairly affordable fee. Atletico Madrid are said to have already had a low-ball bid rejected for Gallagher, so it appears the competition for a deal is heating up.