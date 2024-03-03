After another afternoon to forget in the Premier League, Mauricio Pochettino failed to provide a positive update on the return of one of Chelsea's key players to further compile the Blues' misery.

Chelsea injury news

In a week to forget, Chelsea lost the Carabao Cup final against a young Liverpool side, before edging past Leeds United in an unconvincing performance and drawing 2-2 in a similarly shaky display against Brentford. Stuck in the Premier League's mid-table, Pochettino is running out of solutions and his injury list certainly isn't helping.

Chelsea injuries Potential Return Date Wesley Fofana 03/06/2024 Christopher Nkunku 30/03/2024 Reece James 30/03/2024 Benoit Badiashile 11/03/2024 Carney Chukwuemeka 11/03/2024 Romeo Lavia 11/03/2024 Lesley Ugochukwu No Return Date

With the visit of Newcastle United up next, the Blues will have to cope without a number of players once again as they battle to somehow turn their season around. Now more than ever, Pochettino needs a result after Chelsea fans aired their discontent over his tenure alongside Todd Boehly's in their 2-2 draw against Brentford.

One man they'll have to cope without is Reece James. Pochettino failed to provide a return date for James, who posted an update on social media recently. The Chelsea boss said via Football London: "We don't know. I cannot say the date of when it is possible."

James, of course, was just as cryptic with an update of his own, posting a picture on Instagram with the caption: "All these setbacks I took would break you. The comeback is coming."

As things stand, however, Pochettino and Chelsea are unsure when exactly that comeback will be.

"Impressive" James is vital to Chelsea

There will be no one more frustrated by his injury history than James himself. The Chelsea captain just can't get a consistent run of games under his belt, which has created quite the problem for Chelsea. Even during Thomas Tuchel's tenure, the full-back found himself providing an injury boost by returning to earn the praise of the German.

Tuchel said back in 2022 after James returned from injury via The Sport Review: “We missed him for such a long time that you get used to it. It was nine weeks and in this time we had something like 25 matches so we were constantly trying to find solutions and we did it as a team.

“We managed to win games and even titles in this period but once he’s back and plays three times, today the first time from the beginning you see what you missed. It’s such huge quality and very impressive how decisive he is in training and now even in the games.

With the Euros coming up this summer, not only will the right-back be eyeing a Premier League return, but also a place in the England team as he faces a race against time to make the tournament fully fit.