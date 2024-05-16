This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is said to be upset with the board, as they're ready to green-light the sale of a key star this summer amid PSR concerns.

The mood around Stamford Bridge has been lifted somewhat recently, with Pochettino overseeing a good run of form and qualification for next season's Europa Conference League - or even better - now in their grasp.

While a section of supporters would still like to see Pochettino replaced ahead of 2024/2025, if Chelsea decide to stick with the Argentine past their end-of-season review next week, there is certainly something to build upon.

Chelsea have lost just once in the Premier League since mid-February, winning eight out of their last 14 top flight matches and drawing the other five.

Chelsea's last five Premier League matches Brighton 1-2 Chelsea Nottingham Forest 2-3 Chelsea Chelsea 5-0 West Ham Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham Aston Villa 2-2 Chelsea

The vast majority of their victories in that time have come at home, but Chelsea's form on the road is now showing signs of improvement with consecutive away wins at the expense of Nottingham Forest and Brighton.

Following their latest triumph at the Amex Stadium on Wednesday evening, with the Blues sealing a 2-1 victory against Brighton thanks to goals from Cole Palmer and Christopher Nkunku, Pochettino has praised Chelsea's recent performances.

"Full credit to the players, we fully deserved the victory, that's why I'm so happy and it allows us to dream to play in Europe next season," said Pochettino to Sky Sports (via TNT).

"We need to think about recovery and keep the mentality of going to win and see what happens. The most important thing is belief and performances and the performances and results are really good. We dominated from the beginning against a team that's not easy to play, that's why we're so proud and so happy. The evolution of the team is there."

If Chelsea do seal a Conference League place for next term, which looks pretty likely barring a final day disaster, Pochettino will need summer backing in the transfer market with the extra layer of games.

It is believed Pochettino personally wants Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo to replace Thiago Silva, as the 52-year-old makes plans despite some uncertainty regarding his future. However, there is the club's potential PSR battle to consider, and Pochettino could end up waving goodbye to a host of star players as Todd Boehly looks to balance the books by June 30.

Pochettino livid with Chelsea board ready to green-light Gallagher sale

Boehly has already been forced into selling Armando Broja at a discounted rate, down from his £50 million price tag in January, with TEAMtalk now sharing an update on Conor Gallagher.

They claim Pochettino is "fuming" with the Chelsea board ready to sanction Gallagher's sale - despite his importance to the team. They're demanding around £50 million to let him go, which would go on the books as pure profit, and their London rivals are taking note of this situation.

It's added this feud between Pochettino and Chelsea chiefs could add fuel to the fire regarding his tenuous position as head coach, with the end of season review looking even more crucial now.