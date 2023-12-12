Chelsea are "already planning" to replace two players as manager Mauricio Pochettino makes a January transfer demand after their loss against Everton.

Everton 2-0 Chelsea

The west Londoners fell to their second consecutive Premier League defeat over the weekend, with goals from Abdoulaye Doucoure and Lewis Dobbin seeing off Pochettino's men on Merseyside.

Chelsea's 18th league defeat of 2023 made for grim viewing, as captain Reece James limped off with yet another injury and goalkeeper Robert Sanchez also made way for debutant Djordje Petrovic.

Pochettino is yet to spark a consistent winning run since taking over from Graham Potter in the summer, and an increasingly large gap is growing between Chelsea and the European qualification places.

When asked about their struggles in both boxes, Pochettino suggested that owner Todd Boehly and the club's directors should consider attacking the January transfer market to solve key issues.

"There are 11 players on the pitch that need to perform and the idea and philosophy," said Pochettino on Chelsea's loss to Everton (via football.london).

"The problem is why we arrive in this situation, we are dealing with this. We know why but it is difficult to explain. We know why we are dealing with this. Today, I think it's different to Newcastle or Manchester United. Newcastle a few days ago lose 3-0 and Everton were much better and credit for Everton but today I think we were better than Everton, and we feel disappointed and frustrated because we weren't clinical in front of goal, or we didn't create more than we should.

"After five months, we need to check that is the reality. If we do not receive enough, maybe we need to do something, some movement [transfers]. That is a thing to analyse with the sporting director, the owner and to change the dynamic and to improve in the second part of the season because we need to be more aggressive."

Reports have also suggested that Pochettino is very keen on signing a new striker for Chelsea next year, in an attempt to provide more of a goal-scoring edge in the forward positions.

After spending nearly £400 million in the summer, Boehly and co may need to be careful of breaching FFP regulations. It is believed that player sales will be a key part of Chelsea's January window as a result, with journalist Rudy Galetti sharing who could leave amid Pochettino's transfer demand.

Chelsea set to sell Chalobah and Sarr

According to the reporter, Chelsea are plotting to sign a new centre-back as well as a striker. This signing also looks set to replace both Trevoh Chalobah and Malang Sarr.

The duo appear out of favour at Stamford Bridge, while a new centre-back may also be needed to replace Thiago Silva. The Brazilian's contract expires next year, so it's imperative Chelsea shore up both in defence and going forward.