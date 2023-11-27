Chelsea once again spent big in the summer to rebuild their squad and hand Mauricio Pochettino the chance to take them back into the Premier League's top four after a campaign to forget. They parted ways with the likes of Mason Mount, Kai Havertz and Mateo Kovacic in favour of Christopher Nkunku, Moises Caicedo, Nicolas Jackson and many more. Yet, on the verge of the busy festive period, the Blues haven't shown any signs that they're on their way back to the top of English football.

With January approaching, their transfer tactic looks unlikely to change, however, with Mauricio Pochettino reportedly demanding his new side to beat Tottenham Hotspur to the signature of one particular target.

Chelsea transfer news

Despite making so many changes throughout the summer, Chelsea's goalscoring problem has remained. Eight goals against Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur in a 4-4 draw and a 4-1 victory may have been somewhat of a false dawn, as the Blues returned to their blunt selves in a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Newcastle United. Nicolas Jackson's stats, scoring six goals in 12 Premier League games - three of which came against Spurs - prove that he's not ready to solve Chelsea's problem, either. And now, the London club could turn elsewhere in January.

According to The Sun, Mauricio Pochettino has demanded that Chelsea hijack Spurs' pursuit of Santiago Gimenez, who Feyenoord reportedly value at just £35m. The Argentine seemingly wants to beat his former club to the forward in an attempt to solve his side's problem in front of goal once and for all. As Pochettino's top target, according to TeamTalk, Gimenez is certainly one to keep an eye on when the winter window swings open. West Ham United could also have a say in any deal, though, given their reported interest to give Chelsea plenty to think about.

"Sensational" Gimenez could end Chelsea's goalscoring woes

When it comes to Premier League goals, only Manchester United have scored less than Chelsea's 22 in the top half, which doesn't exactly leave them in good stead to qualify for next season's Champions League. Gimenez's stats show that he is more than capable of solving that issue, however.

Player Goals Assists Progressive Carries Progressive Passes Santiago Gimenez 16 3 24 20 Nicolas Jackson 6 0 23 16

With 16 goals so far this season, it's no surprise that Spurs, Chelsea and West Ham are all reportedly chasing Gimenez's signature. The Mexican, as a result of his performances, has attracted plenty of praise, including from journalist Graeme Bailey, who said on the Talking Transfers Podcast: "Santiago Gimenez looks sensational by the way, he looks so good. He looks amazing to me. Teams have been watching Feyenoord, of which there is a few, they are the best team in Holland, we know Arsenal and Tottenham have been watching Gimenez as of late.”

Gimenez has deservedly caught the attention of Premier League sides this season and looks set to have a decision to make in the January transfer window, in a choice that could change his career.