Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino says the club have a young player in their ranks with an absolutely elite mentality, with his reputation and promise growing larger by the week.

Chelsea looking to salvage Europe and win FA Cup

Pochettino, it's safe to say, has been under plenty of pressure over his debut campaign in the Stamford Bridge dugout.

The Argentine's side have been very stop-start over 2023/2024, but could still salvage a place in Europe next season with games in hand on the likes of Newcastle and West Ham United just above them in the table.

Sealing a Conference League place wouldn't exactly be viewed as the season of dreams by supporters, especially after their club pumped over £400 million into the squad last summer, but winning the FA Cup would give Chelsea plenty of confidence and something to build upon for next term.

Chelsea's next league fixtures Date Sheffield United (away) Sunday Everton (home) April 15th Arsenal (away) April 23rd Aston Villa (away) April 27th Tottenham (home) May 2nd

The next few months could be make or break for Pochettino, with Chelsea thought to be looking at managerial alternatives in case the 51-year-old's tenure is brought to an unceremonious end.

He's been reliant on a few key stars to help save something from this very inconsistent season, and the pick of the bunch has arguably been summer signing Cole Palmer.

The 21-year-old arrived in west London as one of England's hottest young talents, having seriously impressed at Man City when given the chance. In pursuit of more guaranteed game time, Palmer opted to make the move to Chelsea, where he has since bagged a brilliant 16 goals and eight assists in just 25 league appearances.

Pochettino praises Cole Palmer's elite mentality

Speaking to FourFourTwo this week, Pochettino has hailed Palmer's elite mentality at Chelsea, describing it as one of his "best skills".

“One of his best skills is his mentality, his capacity to deal with the pressure," said Pochettino after their dramatic 4-3 win over Man United.

"He's young, I think it's his first season playing very consistently. I think it's amazing the way he deals with the pressure. He can be a very good player. If we talk today, it's impossible to not say he's a top player, no? But he can still do things to improve."

Commenting on the last-gasp win over United, Pochettino added that he wants to entertain the fans with attacking football, and Palmer will be absolutely key to that.

“Football is about entertainment, a spectacle that is about to score goals, feel the passion and to build the passion when you play," Pochettino continued.

"The team needs to translate to the fans. Of course the fans will connect with the team when we start like that today, the way we wanted to always [start]. When you play Manchester United, when you play Burnley, when you play in every single game.

“But yes, I like to score goals, I don't like to concede goals like today, but this is the normal process."