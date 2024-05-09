Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino is personally very eager to replace Thiago Silva with a high-level £115,000-a-week defender, if he is set to remain in the Stamford Bridge dugout for next season.

Thiago Silva set to join Fluminense as Chelsea exit confirmed

After joining Chelsea on a free transfer from PSG in 2020, Silva is now bringing an end to four memorable years in west London, where he has forged a life-long bond with the club's supporters.

The veteran defender has made 152 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions since his arrival from France, helping them to a Champions League title in 2021 and UEFA Super Cup triumph that same year.

His contract was extended on multiple occasions during his stay, with Silva originally signing on a one-year deal in 2020 but remaining at Chelsea for three additional seasons. However, 2024 has brought an end to this trend, and he is now confirmed to be re-joining Brazilian side Fluminese when his deal expires.

"Chelsea means a lot to me," said Silva in an emotional goodbye to supporters late last month. "I came here with the intention of only staying for a year and it ended up being four years. Not just for me but for my family, too.

Thiago Silva's best Premier League games for Chelsea this season Match Rating (via WhoScored) Chelsea 5-0 West Ham 8.17 Fulham 0-2 Chelsea 7.53 Chelsea 6-0 Everton 7.48 Sheffield United 2-2 Chelsea 7.48 Chelsea 3-2 Brighton 7.46

"My sons play for Chelsea so it’s a source of great pride to be a part of the Chelsea family – literally because my sons are here. I hope they can continue their careers here at this victorious club that many players wish to be part of.

"I think in everything I did here over the four years, I always gave my all. But, unfortunately, everything has a start, a middle and an end. That doesn’t mean that this is a definitive end. I hope to leave the door open so that in the near future I can return, albeit in another role here But…it’s an indescribable love. I can only say thank you."

Attention now turns to who could succeed Silva at the heart of Chelsea's defence. Indeed, a few targets have been identified already, with Chelsea eyeing a move for Wolves defender Max Kilman among others.

Pochettino picks Silva replacement

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his future, Pochettino apparently senses an opportunity to bring in Barcelona's Ronald Araujo.

The £115,000-a-week ace's contract expires in 2026, and GiveMeSport state that Pochettino does not want to miss out on a chance to sign Araujo for Chelsea if he becomes available. The Blues are said to be aware that it is very rare for a defender of the Uruguayan's calibre to be potentially up for grabs this summer, a fact not lost on Pochettino who is very keen on him.

Chelsea are apparently ready to swoop for Araujo if Xavi's side decide to cash in, but they're not alone, as Man United and Bayern Munich are also circling.