Chelsea booked their place in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals after beating Blackburn Rovers 2-0 at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

Mauricio Pochettino made four changes to the side that lost against Brentford and in a season that has been plagued with injuries and the Argentine would have been delighted to see one of his stars return to the starting lineup and open the scoring as Benoit Badiashile sent the Blues on their way to the last eight.

He wasn't the only player to return to the first eleven as Reece James gave a good account of himself on his return from injury, with the pair coming off unscathed in the 61st minute, just after Raheem Sterling put the icing on the cake with a curled effort into the top right corner.

Raheem Sterling's stats vs Blackburn

Described as "clinical" by journalist Ben Jacobs for his well-taken finish against the Championship side, Sterling showed shades of being back to his best.

The Englishman terrorised the visitors with his electric pace and explosive ball-carrying, fashioning space for his team while wreaking havoc in the Rover's defence.

Raheem Sterling in numbers vs Blackburn Touches 60 Accurate Passes 26/32 (81%) Key Passes 2 Dribble Success 5/9 Possession Lost 16x Duels Won 8/17 Stats via Sofascore.

Sterling's strongest asset is his fleet-footed dribbling and he showcased that to devastating effect on Wednesday night, recording the most completed dribbles out of anyone on the pitch (5), as per Sofascore.

The 28-year-old's approach play was exceptional, expertly fashioning space to create a chance and complimenting that positive play by supplying the end product to match.

He was a constant thorn in the Rovers back line, making two key passes, creating one big chance and successfully completing 81% of his passes.

Perhaps more impressively, Sterling's hard work to press and win possession back for his team didn't go unnoticed, throwing himself into challenges and making two tackles while winning eight of his 17 attempted ground duels.

The former Manchester City man set the benchmark for a positive Chelsea performance on the night but midfield maestro, Enzo Fernandez, somehow managed to eclipse his impact with an outstanding display.

Enzo Fernandez stats vs Blackburn

When the Blues captured Fernandez for a British record £106.8m from Benfica in the January transfer window, many anticipated him to transform the midfield and lead their charge up the Premier League table.

Unfortunately, the Argentine has been a central figure in a woefully underperforming side over the last ten months, typifying the club's struggles in piecing together a squad capable of challenging.

On Wednesday night, however, the 22-year-old rose to the occasion and showed his truly world-class talents.

Enzo Fernandez in numbers vs Blackburn Touches 131 Accurate Passes 102/110 (93%) Key Passes 7 Duels Won 11/13 Times Fouled 5 Tackles Won 6 Stats via Sofascore.

A midfield metronome, who likes to control the tempo of a football match with his exceptional passing range, Fernandez was central to everything positive that Chelsea did, with journalist Nizaar Kinsella describing his performance as "ridiculously dominant".

That evaluation couldn't be closer to the truth as the World Cup winner recorded a Sofacore match rating of 9.0 - the best of any player for either side - made an astonishing 131 touches and completed 93% of his incredible 110 passes, as well as seven key passes.

If Fernandez was exquisite in possession, his desire to ferociously press and win the ball back was absolutely phenomenal, rarely giving the visitors a moment's peace in the engine room.

He came out on top in a whopping 11 of his 13 ground duels and made the most tackles in the match (6), putting in the sort of defensive performance that brought his South American roots to light.

When in this sort of form, Fernandez is a joy to watch and if he can translate that level of performance to the Premier League, the critics will soon realise why Chelsea shelled out a triple figure sum to lure him to Stamford Bridge.