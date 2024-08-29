Leeds United are believed to be in pole position to sign a Premier League defender in the final days of the summer transfer window.

Leeds transfer rumours

It is set to be a busy end to the transfer window at Elland Road, as the 49ers Enterprises look to seal a plethora of new signings following a number of exits.

In the last seven days, Largie Ramazani has put pen to paper on a permanent Leeds contract, joining from Almeria, whereas Manor Solomon has signed on loan from Tottenham. The duo will look to fill the void left by Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter, with Solomon admitting he is fit and ready to go following an injury-hit campaign with Spurs last time out.

“As soon as the interest from Leeds came, I started to look for the players, for the coach and I've spoken with the manager and he explained to me about the style of playing, about the players that there are in Leeds.

“I know there is a group of great lads, young people with great desire, with great techniques and I'm looking forward to playing with them and to help them in the best way I can. I just want to get going.

“Obviously I had a really tough season last season. I had an injury that happened in the beginning of the season and then for the majority of the season, I couldn't play football. But now I am fit and I'm ready to go, I'm ready to show myself again.

“I'm ready to go back to the biggest levels again and hopefully we'll have a great season here at Leeds. We have one goal and everyone knows our goal, hopefully we'll do it together."

Now, at least another midfielder and a full-back are on the to-do list, according to The Yorkshire Evening Post’s Graham Smyth, and it looks as if the club are revisiting previous targets.

In midfield, the Whites are in advanced talks to sign Ao Tanaka from Fortuna Dusseldorf, whereas AFC Bournemouth full-back Max Aarons is also of interest. A surprise loan approach was made for Aarons last week, and a new update has emerged in the last 48 hours.

Leeds favourites to sign Max Aarons

According to TEAMtalk, Leeds appear to be leading the race to sign Aarons before the deadline as they are ‘emerging as favourites’ for his services.

Aarons made 23 appearances for Bournemouth last season but was left out of the squad for the Premier League opener against Nottingham Forest, with Andoni Iraola recently saying on his situation: “He's trying to get more minutes like the others. I think you can be out of the squad and next day you start.”

TEAMtalk add that the Whites are ‘confident’ of landing the £35,000-a-week defender, who actually pulled the plug on a move to Leeds last year in favour of the Cherries.

That could soon change, though, with Aarons potentially on his way to Yorkshire this time around to rival Jayden Bogle and Junior Firpo at both right-back and left-back.