Manchester United are reportedly best positioned to sign a speedy new forward who Mikel Arteta rates highly and wants at Arsenal.

Man Utd eyeing attacking signings as Antony's agent hits out

The Red Devils allowed wingers Marcus Rashford and Antony to leave Old Trafford on loan during the January transfer window, while failing to bolster Ruben Amorim’s attacking ranks.

Both players have been impressing at Aston Villa and Real Betis respectively, with Antony’s agent, Junior Pedroso, recently backing his client while slamming Man Utd and Amorim.

"We respect the opinion of coach Ruben Amorim, but we completely disagree with his analysis [of the winger]," said Pedroso.

“To attribute Antony's lack of success at Manchester United solely to the question of physicality is a very superficial argument and does not reflect reality.

"The truth is that An