West Ham United are thought to be leading the likes of Aston Villa and Newcastle United in the race to sign an international defender who Michail Antonio already knows.

West Ham still eyeing more signings after busy summer

The Hammers, led by technical director Tim Steidten, backed new manager Julen Lopetegui during the recent transfer window, signing 10 new players ahead of the Spaniard’s first season in charge at the London Stadium.

West Ham summer signings From Fee (Transfermarkt) Max Kilman Wolves €47.5m Crysencio Summerville Leeds United €29.3m Niclas Fullkrug Borussia Dortmund €27m Luis Guilherme Palmeiras €23m Mohamadou Kante Paris FC Undisclosed Aaron Wan-Bissaka Man Utd €18m Wes Foderingham Sheffield United Free transfer Guido Rodriguez Real Betis Free transfer Jean-Clair Todibo Nice Loan transfer Carlos Soler PSG Loan transfer West Ham summer departures To Fee (Transfermarkt) Flynn Downes Southampton €17.85m James Ward-Prowse Forest Loan Maxwel Cornet Southampton Loan Nayef Aguerd Real Sociedad Loan Said Benrahma Lyon €14.4m Angelo Ogbonna Watford Free transfer Thilo Kehrer Monaco €11m Nathan Trott FC Copenhagen €1.5m Ben Johnson Ipswich Town Free transfer Joseph Anang St. Patrick's Athletic Free transfer

However, on the pitch, things aren’t going to plan for Lopetegui, who has won just one of his first five Premier League games incharge of the Irons. Four points from a possible 15 sees the Hammers in the bottom half of the table, with improvements clearly needed over the coming months.

Talking after the 3-0 defeat to Chelsea last time out in the league, Lopetegui said: “The message for supporters is first to say we are sorry about today. We had a big expectation today, and we are going to do all that we can to do our best, to work more and to change things, for sure, because the season is going to be very, very long, very long and I am sure that this team is going to change a lot of things. But okay, I think it’s a moment to work, to not talk a lot, and to look forward.”

Away from the pitch and behind the scenes, despite the transfer window shutting, West Ham have still been linked with more signings, using the free agent market to bolster Lopetegui’s defensive options.

The likes of Joel Matip has been a mooted target, with rumours earlier this month suggesting that West Ham had offered the former Liverpool defender a two-year deal. John Egan was another linked with a free switch to the London Stadium but has since moved to Burnley, and by the looks of things, a new defensive target has emerged on Steidten’s radar.

West Ham leading race to sign international defender

According to HITC, West Ham are leading the race to sign Richard King from Cavalier FC, who are the Jamaican Premier League champions for 2023/24.

The 22-year-old defender already knows West Ham forward Antonio due to playing alongside each other for the Jamaican national side, with the Irons in pole position to secure his services.

Aston Villa, Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United are also name-checked with an interest in King, who stands at 6ft 1, but the report states that they are behind West Ham in the transfer race.

King has won 19 caps for his country and has played just under 90 games at club level. He could be one name to keep an eye on as we head into 2025, potentially being seen as competition for the likes of Max Kilman, Jean-Clair Todibo and Konstantinos Mavropanos.