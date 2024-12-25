Wolves are now in pole position to land a rapid new defender in January as they look to avoid relegation from the Premier League, handing Vitor Pereira reinforcements in the winter window to try and secure their survival.

Wolves get new regime off to winning start

New Wolves boss Pereira got his midlands managerial career off to the perfect start as his side blew away fellow relegation candidates Leicester City 3-0 at the King Power Stadium.

First half goals from compatriots Rodrigo Gomes and Goncalo Guedes as well as an effort from Matheus Cunha were enough to secure all three points in Leicester, and move Wolves above Ipswich Town and just two points behind the Foxes, who sit in 17th place.

After the game, Pereira admitted he was confident he could keep the Old Gold in the top flight, and that their performances would continue to improve.

"I asked them to be proud of our work at the end of the game and to make the supporters proud of our work", he told BBC Sport.

"In three days, to organise the team and give them confidence to play - that is hard. I believe that this team will be more comfortable with the ball, with more possession and also creating more situations to score.

"I believe that we will stay in the Premier League and we will play at a better level than we saw today."

Wolves' next five Premier League fixtures Manchester United (Home) Tottenham (Away) Nottingham Forest (Home) Newcastle United (Away) Chelsea (Away)

But, with the January transfer window, Wolves are expected to look to the transfer market to ensure their safety, and have now identified their top target.

Wolves in pole position to sign speedy defender

That comes as Football Insider report that Wolves have made Lens defender Kevin Danso their no.1 transfer target heading into the January transfer window, with the club "leading the race" and in pole position for his signature as things stand.

The former Southampton defender has rebuilt his career in France, and was expected to leave over the most recent summer window only for a move to Roma to fall through.

Now, he could depart in January, with reports coming out of France claiming that Lens are hoping to sell either the Austrian or defensive partner Abdukodir Khusanov in a bid to raise funds.

In a bid to agree an exit, Lens have tasked Jorge Mendes with finding Danso a new club, which could explain the interest from Wolves given their history with the super agent.

Football Insider claim that "talks have been held internally at Wolves" and that Danso has "been identified as the top target". No fee is mentioned for the defender, who still has more than two years left to run on his £24k a week deal in France.

One thing that Wolves would certainly be getting with any potential move for Danso is athleticism. Dubbed "rapid" by Ben Mattinson on X, the 6ft 2 defender clocked a top speed of 33.3kmp/h at the summer European Championships, faster than both William Saliba and Virgil van Dijk.

With a Max Kilman-shaped hole still in the Wolves backline, Danso could be the perfect man to plug it and lead the Old Gold to safety.