Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou will hope to use last weekend's emphatic turnaround victory over Crystal Palace as a launchpad for the remainder of the campaign, with Champions League qualification on the line.

However, Spurs' antagonists this weekend come in the form of a high-flying Aston Villa side that stands in the way of top four, five points ahead but having played an extra fixture.

Villa Park will bring a deafening roar to try and subdue the Tottenham threat, but the visitors will look to start on the front foot in what may well be a riveting, end-to-end contest.

Richarlison will miss out after sustaining a knee injury several weeks ago, while Ryan Sessegnon and Manor Solomon remain long-term absentees, but Pedro Porro has been given the green light after recovering from an issue that has kept him out for the past few fixtures.

With this in mind, Postecoglou might make two alterations to the side that clinched victory a week ago...

1 GK - Guglielmo Vicario

Signed from Empoli for an initial £17m fee last summer, Guglielmo Vicario has been immense between the sticks for Tottenham.

The 27-year-old has played every minute of the Premier League season and looks set to stay for years to come.

2 RB - Pedro Porro

Pedro Porro is back and the timing couldn't be any better. The Spaniard is Tottenham's joint-top assist maker this season but has strengths across every facet.

Premier League 23/24: Top-tackling Defenders # Player Club Tackles 1 Emerson Palmieri West Ham United 78 2 Tyrick Mitchell Crystal Palace 73 3 Antonee Robinson Fulham 71 4 Pedro Porro Tottenham Hotspur 67 5 Destiny Udogie Tottenham Hotspur 61 Sourced via Premier League

It's no surprise that a lack of fluency across recent weeks has coincided with his absence, but now he's back and boosts Spurs' chances of succeeding against Villa significantly.

3 CB - Cristian Romero

Few defenders plying their trade on English shores emit such menace and induce such fear into opponents as Cristian Romero, who has been stunning this season - albeit treading a thin line on the disciplinary front.

The Argentine titan will have a tough task in stifling free-scoring Villa forward Ollie Watkins, but there aren't many better equipped for such a duty.

4 CB - Micky van de Ven

Signed from German Bundesliga side Wolfsburg for £43m last summer, Micky van de Ven has been nothing short of a revelation in N17, blending pace, athleticism and defensive excellence under Postecoglou's wing.

He ranks among the top 3% of centre-backs across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for pass completion and the top 2% for successful take-ons per 90, as per FBref, in what underscores his technical quality and progressive approach to his duties.

5 LB - Destiny Udogie

Destiny Udogie only started performing in the Premier League this season, but the Italian gem looks like a cultured veteran, still at the top of his game.

He's immense and will pose problems at both ends of the pitch tomorrow.

6 CM - Yves Bissouma

Yves Bissouma might have seen red on two separate occasions in the Premier League this season, but his faculty for dispossessing and squashing forward-surging opponents makes him an indispensable member of the team.

Against a robust Aston Villa midfield, his performance will be crucial - he just needs to keep his head.

7 CM - Pape Matar Sarr

Pape Matar Sarr didn't feature from the outset last time out, but he simply must be unleashed from the first whistle tomorrow, providing energy and youthful exuberance to meld into Bissouma's tough-tackling style.

As per Sofascore, the 21-year-old Senegal star has scored three goals and provided two assists across 22 matches in the top flight this term, completing 91% of his passes and averaging 4.7 ball recoveries per game.

He's been dubbed a "top-class" player by talent scout Jacek Kulig and he lives up to such praise on the pitch.

8 RW - Dejan Kulusevski

Brennan Johnson's electric cameo against Palace proved to be pivotal, with the Welshman racking up two assists to turn the tide, but Postecoglou should keep him on the bench once again at Villa Park, sticking with the industrious Dejan Kulusevski on the right wing.

Sky Sports journalist Jamie Weir perhaps said it best, summing up the Sweden dynamo's qualities as follows: "Dejan Kulusevski really is a special, special player. Works so hard, covers every blade of grass. Hell of an engine on him, and just so much heart."

9 AM - James Maddison

It's no surprise that Tottenham's blistering start to the campaign hit a hitch after Van de Ven and James Maddison were felled by injury against Chelsea in November.

After winning the Premier League's Player of the Month award for August, the England playmaker went on to pump creative fuel into Postecoglou's system and has proved to be one of the signings of the season at £40m from Leicester City.

As per FBref, Maddison ranks among the top 4% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists, the top 1% for shot-creating actions and the top 2% for progressive passes per 90.

10 LW - Timo Werner

Timo Werner scored his first Tottenham goal last weekend after joining from RB Leipzig on loan in January, and while he's not perfect, the Germany international's pace and energy down the left channel make for a dangerous outlet.

11 CF - Son Heung-min

Richarlison might be unavailable, but Son Heung-min will bring the requisite firepower, supplemented by Maddison and co, to wreak havoc in the Midlands.

The South Korean has been sublime this season, and while he has scored 13 goals from 23 Premier League matches this season, his tally of 14 big chances created is surpassed only by Mohamed Salah and Bruno Fernandes.

Predicted Tottenham XI in full: (GK) Guglielmo Vicario; (RB) Pedro Porro, (CB) Cristian Romero, (CB) Micky van de Ven, (LB) Destiny Udogie; (CM) Yves Bissouma, (CM) Pape Matar Sarr; (RW) Dejan Kulusevski, (AM) James Maddison, (LW) Timo Werner; (CF) Son Heung-min